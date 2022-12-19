Read full article on original website
Dak Prescott drops truth bomb on Eagles rematch after early-season loss
The last time that the Dallas Cowboys took on Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles, they finished on the losing side. During the Week 7 contest, with Dak Prescott out of the lineup, the Cowboys fell 26-17. Now with the Cowboys set to take on the Eagles in a Christmas...
Demeco Ryans’ scary playoff take to strike fear in Cowboys, Eagles hearts
Nearing the endpoint of the 2022 regular season, it has long been established that the DeMeco Ryans’ led San Francisco 49ers defense is among the best in the NFL. They have limited even the best offenses in the NFL. But according to Ryans’, there is still room for improvement in this group.
49ers Kyle Shanahan drops truth bomb on resting starters before playoffs
Usually when a team clinches a postseason berth, they’ll look to rest their starters; but not head coach Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers. San Fran might be NFC West champions, but Shanahan is still looking for the 49ers to mesh on the field. San Francisco clinched the...
Super Bowl champion Ronnie Hillman passes away at 31
Former Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman passed away at the age of 31 on Wednesday. Hillman’s family delivered the heartbreaking news through his Instagram account on Wednesday. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother & father, Ronnie K Hillman Jr....
Week 16 Fantasy Football Preview: Bad weather, backup QBs & star WRs
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts. Matt Harmon is joined by both Dalton Del Don and Scott Pianowski to preview all of the Saturday, Sunday and Monday NFL games happening in week 16 with an eye towards fantasy football. Many of the games talked about will have...
Jalen Hurts’ shoulder injury gets relieving update from Eagles coach Nick Sirianni
Jalen Hurts’ shoulder injury has the potential to throw a wrench in the Philadelphia Eagles’ plans. The MVP candidate suffered the injury in a win over the Chicago Bears and may be sidelined for a key Week 16 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni quelled any serious concerns over the injury […] The post Jalen Hurts’ shoulder injury gets relieving update from Eagles coach Nick Sirianni appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bills defense looks to improve vs. Bears after season-long issue with missed tackles
ORCHARD PARK — If it feels like the Buffalo Bills defense has been a poor tackling unit this season, well, there is definitive proof to that effect. Using Pro Football Focus numbers, the Bills lead the NFL with 148 missed tackles on rushing plays, an average of just over 10 per game which...
Cowboys’ kick returner thought he was cut before Jerry Jones dropped Pro Bowl bomb
When Dallas Cowboys’ return man KaVontae Turpin received a call from Jerry Jones, his immediate thought was that he had been cut. But instead, Jones’ call was a positive one, as the Cowboys’ owner notified Turpin that he was nominated to his first ever Pro Bowl. Turpin...
Vikings dream scenario for NFL Playoff seeding, matchups
The Minnesota Vikings currently carry an 11-3 win-loss slate, which is good enough for first place in the NFC North. The Vikings have, in fact, officially clinched their division and a playoff berth. They still have a shot at stealing the NFC’s top seed from the Philadelphia Eagles, but the Vikings will have to run the table and hope the Eagles lose all their remaining games. Here, we’ll look at the Vikings and their dream scenario in terms of NFL Playoff seeding and matchups.
Cowboys’ chances of signing Odell Beckham Jr. hit with harsh reality by Jerry Jones
The Dallas Cowboys were seen as the favorite to sign star free agent wideout Odell Beckham Jr. But as Jerry Jones pointed out on Tuesday, time is running out to do so, saying every day that passes “diminishes” their chances of actually bringing in the veteran WR. Via Ralph Vacchiano: “The reality is time is […] The post Cowboys’ chances of signing Odell Beckham Jr. hit with harsh reality by Jerry Jones appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bengals score massive win without playing a game, all thanks to Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars
The Cincinnati Bengals will not play until Sunday but they must have their eyes glued to Thursday night’s game between the New York Jets and the Jacksonville Jaguars. See, a loss by the Jets would mean an automatic playoff berth for the Bengals in the AFC. And that’s exactly what happened, with the Bengals getting […] The post Bengals score massive win without playing a game, all thanks to Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mike Tomlin makes Kenny Pickett decision for Steelers’ Week 16 vs. Raiders
The Pittsburgh Steelers are coming off a much-needed win over the Carolina Panthers with Mitch Trubisky leading the way. But it appears Steelers rookie Kenny Pickett will be back under center in Week 16 against the Las Vegas Raiders. Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that Pickett is “good to go”.
Rhamondre Stevenson, 4 other Patriots snubbed from 2023 Pro Bowl
The New England Patriots only had one player named to the AFC roster for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games. Outside linebacker Matthew Judon is the Patriots’ lone representative, likely because he has 14.5 sacks (second in the league ) while New England has a 7-7 record. Even though the Patriots have struggled for much of […] The post Rhamondre Stevenson, 4 other Patriots snubbed from 2023 Pro Bowl appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kenneth Walker injury update to have fantasy owners holding their breath
The fantasy football semifinals are taking place this weekend. If you are one of the lucky ones still playing, congratulations and good luck. If you were planning on having Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III in your lineup this week, you might really need it. Walker is yet to...
Philadelphia Eagles: 4 bold predictions for Week 16 vs. Cowboys
The Philadelphia Eagles have the No. 1 win-loss record in the entire NFL, but they are strangely seen as the underdogs in this game. Philly is off a closer-than-expected win over the New York Giants, 25-20, in Week 15. The Eagles are aiming for outright winning their division and clinching the top seed in the NFC. They can do that if they win against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 16 on the road. That would be a tough ask, though, given that star QB Jalen Hurts will sit out this game. A win will enable the Eagles to officially clinch the top seed in their conference, but a loss would leave the door open for the Cowboys to steal the division. Here are our Eagles Week 16 predictions as they take on the Cowboys.
Zach Wilson reacts to Jets fans booing him before benching vs. Jaguars
Zach Wilson was booed and then benched during the New York Jets dismal 19-3 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday. And the Jets quarterback said he understood why each happened. “I don’t blame them,” Wilson said about the loud boos directed his way throughout the rain-soaked loss at MetLife...
Twitter goes bonkers after Zach Wilson gets benched for Chris Streveler vs Jaguars
It has come down to this for the New York Jets. With their offense barely coughing anything Thursday night against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Jets have made the decision to insert Chris Streveler into the game in the second half, which meant that Zach Wilson will be on the bench.
Steelers QB Kenny Pickett breaks silence on concussion
The Pittsburgh Steelers had quite an injury scare during the early stages of their Week 14 home loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Kenny Pickett suffered a concussion during the Steelers’ first drive of the divisional showdown. The rookie quarterback was brought down hard by Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith, and he was slow to get up […] The post Steelers QB Kenny Pickett breaks silence on concussion appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Zach Wilson’s future gets major take from Robert Saleh after getting benched vs Jaguars
It got so bad for the New York Jets in their Thursday night game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at home that they had to insert backup Chris Streveler into the game to replace the ineffective Zach Wilson. The Jets’ offense struggled all night long versus the Jaguars but showed some signs of life when Streveler […] The post Zach Wilson’s future gets major take from Robert Saleh after getting benched vs Jaguars appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KC fans will love Chris Jones’ dismissive Pro Bowl take
Kansas City Chiefs’ defensive tackle Chris Jones was named to his fourth consecutive Pro Bowl this week, but the 28-year-old has his sights on a bigger Bowl game this season. “I don’t play for Pro Bowls, man,” Jones said on Thursday, according to Chiefs’ beat reporter Herbie Teope. “I...
