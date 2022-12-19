ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumter County, GA

Comments

Jennifer Patrick
3d ago

ummmm..... a trailer is something you haul hogs in, a mobile home is something you live in. So said my best friend's daddy (who worked at the mobile home manufacturer).....

2
Mary Johnson
3d ago

So sorry for this family have been in this situation when I was a child and again when I was 29 yrs old.

3
WALB 10

Lee Co. man killed in fiery crash

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - A Lee County man died in a car crash early Thursday morning just blocks from his home on Flowing Well Road, according to the Georgia State Patrol (GSP). Troopers said 44-year-old Dennis Griffin was ejected from his Tesla when he drove off the road and hit a tree.
LEE COUNTY, GA
wfxl.com

Man dies after single-vehicle accident, car fire in Lee County

Georgia State Patrol is investigating after a man died in a single-vehicle accident in Lee County. The Lee County Sheriff's Office responded for an accident call on Flowing Well Road, just before 7:45 a.m. Thursday. Deputies say that a neighbor called for help after the victim's burned Tesla was found...
LEE COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Power outages in downtown Albany caused by possible car crash

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Power outages have been reported in downtown Albany, according to a city official. The outages were likely caused by a car crash, per the city. The city’s website shows once showed around 320 people/homes being affected now shows around 20 people without power. The first...
ALBANY, GA
wgxa.tv

Sumter County family loses home to holiday fire

SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A family, including a baby and a toddler, is left displaced after a fire ravaged their home in Sumter County. According to Sumter County Fire & Rescue, crews responded to the Youngs Mill Road home just after 11:00 on Monday morning. When crews got onto the scene, the mobile home was already halfway burned down.
SUMTER COUNTY, GA
WMAZ

Two men shot during home invasion in Warner Robins

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Two people were shot in Warner Robins during a home invasion, according to the Warner Robins Police Department. 19-year-old David Latimore was shot after a juvenile broke into his home at 114 Kevin Court, near North Davis Drive in Warner Robins. The juvenile was also...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
wfxl.com

TRAFFIC ALERT: Log truck overturned in Sumter County

SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. -- The Sumter County Sheriff's Office is advising drivers to avoid the area of Desoto Farm Seed Road and Pryor-Cobb Road, due to an overturned log truck causing hazardous driving conditions. If you must travel through this area, please use caution, drive slowly, and keep an eye...
SUMTER COUNTY, GA
southgatv.com

GBI Investigates Death in Sumter County

Update: Thomas Warren Capps, age 40, of Americus, has been arrested and charged with Felony Murder, Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Nickalus Lee Cochran, age 25, of Americus, has been arrested and charged with Tampering with Evidence.
SUMTER COUNTY, GA
wtvy.com

BPD: Blakley man arrested for September shooting

BLAKELY, Ga. (WALB) - A suspect has been arrested for a September shooting that left one person injured. Damien Brown, 33, was arrested on Dec. 21 during a traffic stop on an aggravated assault charge, according to the Blakely Police Department (BPD). Police say the shooting happened on Sept. 24...
BLAKELY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Family pleads for Fort Valley woman's return home

FORT VALLEY, Ga. - Family and law enforcement are looking for a missing woman who was last seen in Fort Valley. The Warner Robins Police Department was alerted to Sierra Taylor's disappearance on Dec. 15. Since then, her vehicle has been spotted on flock cameras in the DeKalb County area.
FORT VALLEY, GA
Cordele Dispatch

Two vehicle accident ends with fatality

According to the Georgia State Patrol a 2021 Toyota 4- Runner driven by 78 year old Wilma Martin of Crisp County passed away at the scene. Martin was traveling East on South Cendar Creek when she attempted to stop and proceed is when the 2007 International Box truck driven by Keith Davis of Hazelhurst was traveling on South Coney hit her vehicle on the drivers front side.
CRISP COUNTY, GA
valdostatoday.com

GSP multi-county pursuit ends with suspect in custody

ATLANTA – A Georgia State Patrol vehicle pursuit through multiple counties ended with the suspect in custody. On Tuesday, December 20, 2022, around 11:00 a.m., a Trooper from Post 15 Perry attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation on Watson Boulevard near Tom Chapman Boulevard, in Houston County. The driver of the vehicle refused to stop for the Trooper, initiating a vehicle pursuit. The driver turned into a business and fled from the vehicle on foot. The driver carjacked a motorist and fled in the victim’s vehicle. The driver traveled onto Interstate 75 North and continued to flee from the Trooper. The driver fled into Bibb County where he ultimately crashed on US 41 near GA 247. The driver was taken into custody by Troopers and Deputies from the Bibb, Houston, and Peach County Sheriff’s Offices. During the incident, there were shots fired from the suspect and subsequent shots fired by the Trooper. No injuries were reported.
HOUSTON COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

South Ga. mechanic shows how to protect your car from the cold

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Experts say checking your car’s tires, battery and antifreeze levels before traveling in dangerously cold weather conditions, can help save your car from being damaged. Ashely Ball, owner of Ashley Automotive Repair Shop in Tifton, recommends that on Saturday morning when u go to crank...
TIFTON, GA
wfxl.com

GSP: Driver in custody after multi-county high speed chase, crash

Law enforcement are investigating after a high-speed chase resulted in multiple accidents on an Albany roadway. Georgia State Patrol tells FOX 31 that on Wednesday, December 21 law enforcement from Terrell County were in pursuit of a stolen blue, Nissan passenger vehicle. A trooper from Post 40, in Albany, took...
ALBANY, GA
WRBL News 3

COLUMBUS: Multi-car wreck on 13th St. viaduct

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Responders are at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on the 13th St. viaduct that goes over the Norfolk Southern railyard. At least four cars were involved in the wreck. Multiple Columbus police units are on the scene along with a firetruck. There is no additional information at this time. Stay […]
COLUMBUS, GA
wgxa.tv

Warner Robins Police looking for missing woman

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- Warner Robins Police and the family of a missing woman are asking the community for help to bring her home. On December 15th, Laresha Bray reported her 23-year-old daughter, Sierra Taylor, as missing to Warner Robins Police, stating that she had not heard from her since around 6:30 that morning. Bray says that she contacted some of Taylor's friends, who said they didn't know where she was, either, according to a press release from WRPD.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
WRBL News 3

Alabama teenager makes first court appearance in fatal Victory Drive hit-and-run

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — An Alabama teenager made his first court appearance Thursday morning facing multiple charges related to a Victory Drive hit-and-run.  Emanuel Rojas Velasquez, 19, of Russell County appeared briefly in Columbus Recorder’s Court. He was arrested on Tuesday. The hearing was postponed until next week by Judge Julius Hunter.  Velasquez is accused of […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Columbus: 19-year-old arrested in fatal Victory Drive hit-and-run

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A 19-year-old was arrested in connection to the fatal Victory Drive hit-and-run on Dec. 5, according to the Columbus Police Department. The hit-and-run claimed the life of Tomisha Hayes, 28, who was pronounced dead at 7:47 p.m. Police say Emanuel Rojas Velasquez, 19, has been arrested. Velasquez faces felony charges of […]
COLUMBUS, GA

