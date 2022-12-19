Read full article on original website
WALB 10
Lee Co. man killed in fiery crash
LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - A Lee County man died in a car crash early Thursday morning just blocks from his home on Flowing Well Road, according to the Georgia State Patrol (GSP). Troopers said 44-year-old Dennis Griffin was ejected from his Tesla when he drove off the road and hit a tree.
wfxl.com
Man dies after single-vehicle accident, car fire in Lee County
Georgia State Patrol is investigating after a man died in a single-vehicle accident in Lee County. The Lee County Sheriff's Office responded for an accident call on Flowing Well Road, just before 7:45 a.m. Thursday. Deputies say that a neighbor called for help after the victim's burned Tesla was found...
WALB 10
‘It’s like he was a sent angel’: Heroes save 8-year-old boy from Doerun fire
DOERUN, Ga. (WALB) - 8-year-old Levi Burkett is currently recovering from burns after being in a house fire in Doerun, according to the city manager. The fire happened on Wednesday morning. A person passing by noticed smoke coming from the home and then helped get the family from inside. “I...
WALB 10
Power outages in downtown Albany caused by possible car crash
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Power outages have been reported in downtown Albany, according to a city official. The outages were likely caused by a car crash, per the city. The city’s website shows once showed around 320 people/homes being affected now shows around 20 people without power. The first...
wgxa.tv
Sumter County family loses home to holiday fire
SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A family, including a baby and a toddler, is left displaced after a fire ravaged their home in Sumter County. According to Sumter County Fire & Rescue, crews responded to the Youngs Mill Road home just after 11:00 on Monday morning. When crews got onto the scene, the mobile home was already halfway burned down.
WMAZ
Two men shot during home invasion in Warner Robins
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Two people were shot in Warner Robins during a home invasion, according to the Warner Robins Police Department. 19-year-old David Latimore was shot after a juvenile broke into his home at 114 Kevin Court, near North Davis Drive in Warner Robins. The juvenile was also...
wfxl.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Log truck overturned in Sumter County
SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. -- The Sumter County Sheriff's Office is advising drivers to avoid the area of Desoto Farm Seed Road and Pryor-Cobb Road, due to an overturned log truck causing hazardous driving conditions. If you must travel through this area, please use caution, drive slowly, and keep an eye...
WALB 10
Family mourns after man is killed in Colquitt Co. shooting, sheriff’s office gives update
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The family of a Colquitt County man who was shot to death on Saturday says they are praying for the family of the woman arrested as a suspect in his death. WALB spoke with Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigator Lieutenant Ronald Jordan. He says they...
southgatv.com
GBI Investigates Death in Sumter County
Update: Thomas Warren Capps, age 40, of Americus, has been arrested and charged with Felony Murder, Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Nickalus Lee Cochran, age 25, of Americus, has been arrested and charged with Tampering with Evidence.
wtvy.com
BPD: Blakley man arrested for September shooting
BLAKELY, Ga. (WALB) - A suspect has been arrested for a September shooting that left one person injured. Damien Brown, 33, was arrested on Dec. 21 during a traffic stop on an aggravated assault charge, according to the Blakely Police Department (BPD). Police say the shooting happened on Sept. 24...
fox5atlanta.com
Family pleads for Fort Valley woman's return home
FORT VALLEY, Ga. - Family and law enforcement are looking for a missing woman who was last seen in Fort Valley. The Warner Robins Police Department was alerted to Sierra Taylor's disappearance on Dec. 15. Since then, her vehicle has been spotted on flock cameras in the DeKalb County area.
Cordele Dispatch
Two vehicle accident ends with fatality
According to the Georgia State Patrol a 2021 Toyota 4- Runner driven by 78 year old Wilma Martin of Crisp County passed away at the scene. Martin was traveling East on South Cendar Creek when she attempted to stop and proceed is when the 2007 International Box truck driven by Keith Davis of Hazelhurst was traveling on South Coney hit her vehicle on the drivers front side.
valdostatoday.com
GSP multi-county pursuit ends with suspect in custody
ATLANTA – A Georgia State Patrol vehicle pursuit through multiple counties ended with the suspect in custody. On Tuesday, December 20, 2022, around 11:00 a.m., a Trooper from Post 15 Perry attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation on Watson Boulevard near Tom Chapman Boulevard, in Houston County. The driver of the vehicle refused to stop for the Trooper, initiating a vehicle pursuit. The driver turned into a business and fled from the vehicle on foot. The driver carjacked a motorist and fled in the victim’s vehicle. The driver traveled onto Interstate 75 North and continued to flee from the Trooper. The driver fled into Bibb County where he ultimately crashed on US 41 near GA 247. The driver was taken into custody by Troopers and Deputies from the Bibb, Houston, and Peach County Sheriff’s Offices. During the incident, there were shots fired from the suspect and subsequent shots fired by the Trooper. No injuries were reported.
GBI investigating 2 police shootings in Middle Georgia; 1 suspect remains at large
The GBI on Tuesday opened separate investigations into two incidents in middle Georgia during which law enforcement officers shot at allegedly armed suspects, one of whom remains at large, the agency said Wednesday.
WALB 10
South Ga. mechanic shows how to protect your car from the cold
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Experts say checking your car’s tires, battery and antifreeze levels before traveling in dangerously cold weather conditions, can help save your car from being damaged. Ashely Ball, owner of Ashley Automotive Repair Shop in Tifton, recommends that on Saturday morning when u go to crank...
wfxl.com
GSP: Driver in custody after multi-county high speed chase, crash
Law enforcement are investigating after a high-speed chase resulted in multiple accidents on an Albany roadway. Georgia State Patrol tells FOX 31 that on Wednesday, December 21 law enforcement from Terrell County were in pursuit of a stolen blue, Nissan passenger vehicle. A trooper from Post 40, in Albany, took...
COLUMBUS: Multi-car wreck on 13th St. viaduct
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Responders are at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on the 13th St. viaduct that goes over the Norfolk Southern railyard. At least four cars were involved in the wreck. Multiple Columbus police units are on the scene along with a firetruck. There is no additional information at this time. Stay […]
wgxa.tv
Warner Robins Police looking for missing woman
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- Warner Robins Police and the family of a missing woman are asking the community for help to bring her home. On December 15th, Laresha Bray reported her 23-year-old daughter, Sierra Taylor, as missing to Warner Robins Police, stating that she had not heard from her since around 6:30 that morning. Bray says that she contacted some of Taylor's friends, who said they didn't know where she was, either, according to a press release from WRPD.
Alabama teenager makes first court appearance in fatal Victory Drive hit-and-run
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — An Alabama teenager made his first court appearance Thursday morning facing multiple charges related to a Victory Drive hit-and-run. Emanuel Rojas Velasquez, 19, of Russell County appeared briefly in Columbus Recorder’s Court. He was arrested on Tuesday. The hearing was postponed until next week by Judge Julius Hunter. Velasquez is accused of […]
Columbus: 19-year-old arrested in fatal Victory Drive hit-and-run
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A 19-year-old was arrested in connection to the fatal Victory Drive hit-and-run on Dec. 5, according to the Columbus Police Department. The hit-and-run claimed the life of Tomisha Hayes, 28, who was pronounced dead at 7:47 p.m. Police say Emanuel Rojas Velasquez, 19, has been arrested. Velasquez faces felony charges of […]
