Read full article on original website
Related
Sam Bankman-Fried had to be 'awakened' by a court official after closing his eyes during his extradition hearing, report says
Sam Bankman-Fried was in court in the Bahamas on Monday, where he was expected to agree to extradition to the US over eight criminal charges.
AOL Corp
Sam Bankman-Fried's parents were at his hearing in the Bahamas, and his mother laughed during the proceedings, report says
Sam Bankman-Fried's parents reportedly attended their son's hearing in the Bahamas after his arrest. Bankman-Fried is facing extradition to the US, where prosecutors have unveiled criminal charges. His mother "laughed several times" when he was called a "fugitive," CoinDesk reported. Sam Bankman-Fried appeared at a hearing in the Bahamas on...
The head of the legal system in the Bahamas said the US will 'likely' ask for Sam Bankman-Fried's extradition
The Bahamas attorney general that the US had filed criminal charges against Bankman-Fried and was "likely to request his extradition."
New York Post
Bankman-Fried’s parents scrutinized over court antics as FTX confirms they ‘received payments’
The actions of disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried’s law professor parents are under heavy scrutiny this week following the former billionaire’s arrest on an array of federal charges. Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried, both professors at Stanford University, raised eyebrows on Tuesday with their behavior at their son’s...
What to know about the ‘harsh’ Bahamas prison where Bankman-Fried is jailed
After his arrest in the Bahamas this week, FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried is being held in a facility known for its harsh conditions. The Royal Bahamas Police Force detained Bankman-Fried on Monday after he was charged in the U.S. on several counts, including the misappropriation of funds and violations of campaign finance laws. At the…
Lawmakers brawl, throw chairs after male MP slaps female politician
A brawl broke out in Senegal's parliament as lawmakers butted heads over Senegalese President Macky Sall potentially seeking a third term.
Trump WH aide said it was ‘painfully obvious’ when Trump wrote his own tweets because of ‘the capitalization of letters’
"In times of crises, you want your leader to meet the moment, and to me, it felt like he didn't meet the moment," former aide Sarah Matthews said.
Sam Bankman-Fried's relatives called the Bahamas prison he's being held at to ask if he can get vegan meals, per Bloomberg
Sam Bankman-Fried was denied bail and is being held at the Fox Hill correctional center in Nassau that is known for overcrowding and harsh conditions.
Sam Bankman-Fried's Stanford law professor parents will be 'wiped out' financially by their son's legal bills - as they prepare for his extradition from the Bahamas after his arrest
The Stanford law professor parents of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried face the prospect of mounting legal bills following his arrest in the Bahamas on US federal charges. Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried have remained by their 30-year-old son's side in the Bahamas since his crypto exchange collapsed in bankruptcy last month, but his arrest on Monday adds a new element of stress for the tight-knit family.
Judge Allows MSNBC Lawsuit to Proceed
A judge in New York has allowed former congressman Devin Nunes to proceed with his libel lawsuit against NBCUniversal, Mediaite reports. Nunes had filed the libel lawsuit against NBCUniversal and MSNBC over a segment aired by Rachel Maddow, claiming that she had inaccurately smeared him over his dealings with Ukrainian legislator Andriy Derkach, who had previously been sanctioned by the United States for being a suspected Russian agent.
A top Republican operative in Georgia with ties to Trump was arrested and charged with kicking a dog
Brandon Phillips is a longtime Georgia Republican, worked briefly with the Trump campaign, and is an ally of incoming Rep. Mike Collins.
Jan. 6 committee reveals Trump seems to have ordered White House photographers to stop taking pictures of him once the Capitol riot began
Trump apparently "instructed" a photographer to not take any pictures for several hours as the Capitol riots unfolded, lawmakers said in a report.
Proud Boys Leader Enrique Tarrio Wants Jan. 6 Seditious Conspiracy Charge Dropped Because Feds Won’t Give Immunity to Defense Witness
The leader of the right-wing Proud Boys group charged with conspiring to use force against the government at the Capitol on Jan. 6 has asked a federal judge to dismiss the criminal charges against him, citing a defense witness’ alleged intent to invoke the Fifth Amendment at trial. In...
In 1980, Pres. Carter announced he wouldn’t 'support the sending' of athletes to the Moscow Olympics
On January 20, 1980, President Jimmy Carter appeared on “Meet the Press” to make a historic announcement. Moderator Bill Monroe asked Carter if he supported sending a U.S. Olympic team to the summer games in Moscow. Carter replied, “No. Neither I nor the American people would support the sending of an American team to Moscow with Soviet invasion troops in Afghanistan.”Dec. 1, 2022.
Pope Francis was secretly taped during phone call with cardinal, court hears
Pope Francis was secretly taped during a phone call with one of his cardinals, it emerged during an on-going financial trial at the Vatican on Thursday.
Donald Trump Demands Reinstatement, Suggests Overthrowing Government
One day after the January 6 committee referred him for criminal prosecution over the riots, Trump insists that Biden was elected by "cheating and fraud."
Washington Examiner
FBI used secret powers to strip more Americans of their gun rights, documents reveal
EXCLUSIVE — The FBI has secretly stripped eight more people of their rights to own, use, or purchase firearms , according to internal FBI documents obtained by the Washington Examiner. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and over a dozen GOP members of Congress in October demanded that the FBI...
Cassidy Hutchinson says she initially lied to the January 6 committee about a claim that Trump grabbed the steering wheel of his SUV and lunged at a Secret Service agent
Hutchinson said she "lied" at the direction of her attorney Stefan Passantino, who she said instructed her to mislead the committee.
Jeffrey Epstein's estate agrees to pay the Virgin Islands more than $105 million to settle civil suit
The estate of Jeffrey Epstein has agreed to pay the U.S. Virgin Islands more than $105 million to settle a lawsuit alleging that he used the territory as the base of an extensive sex trafficking operation. The suit is being settled nearly three years after Denise N. George, the attorney...
DeSantis says Congress should act if Apple follows through on Elon Musk claims and bans Twitter from App Store
Musk has said he'd support DeSantis for president in 2024, and the governor praised Musk for the changes he made at Twitter.
NBC News
565K+
Followers
63K+
Post
367M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1