Sam Bankman-Fried's parents were at his hearing in the Bahamas, and his mother laughed during the proceedings, report says

Sam Bankman-Fried's parents reportedly attended their son's hearing in the Bahamas after his arrest. Bankman-Fried is facing extradition to the US, where prosecutors have unveiled criminal charges. His mother "laughed several times" when he was called a "fugitive," CoinDesk reported. Sam Bankman-Fried appeared at a hearing in the Bahamas on...
What to know about the ‘harsh’ Bahamas prison where Bankman-Fried is jailed

After his arrest in the Bahamas this week, FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried is being held in a facility known for its harsh conditions. The Royal Bahamas Police Force detained Bankman-Fried on Monday after he was charged in the U.S. on several counts, including the misappropriation of funds and violations of campaign finance laws. At the…
Sam Bankman-Fried's Stanford law professor parents will be 'wiped out' financially by their son's legal bills - as they prepare for his extradition from the Bahamas after his arrest

The Stanford law professor parents of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried face the prospect of mounting legal bills following his arrest in the Bahamas on US federal charges. Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried have remained by their 30-year-old son's side in the Bahamas since his crypto exchange collapsed in bankruptcy last month, but his arrest on Monday adds a new element of stress for the tight-knit family.
Judge Allows MSNBC Lawsuit to Proceed

A judge in New York has allowed former congressman Devin Nunes to proceed with his libel lawsuit against NBCUniversal, Mediaite reports. Nunes had filed the libel lawsuit against NBCUniversal and MSNBC over a segment aired by Rachel Maddow, claiming that she had inaccurately smeared him over his dealings with Ukrainian legislator Andriy Derkach, who had previously been sanctioned by the United States for being a suspected Russian agent.
In 1980, Pres. Carter announced he wouldn’t 'support the sending' of athletes to the Moscow Olympics

On January 20, 1980, President Jimmy Carter appeared on “Meet the Press” to make a historic announcement. Moderator Bill Monroe asked Carter if he supported sending a U.S. Olympic team to the summer games in Moscow. Carter replied, “No. Neither I nor the American people would support the sending of an American team to Moscow with Soviet invasion troops in Afghanistan.”Dec. 1, 2022.
