I’m A Videographer and This $12 Accessory Has Saved Me So Much Frustration on the Job

By John Velasco
 3 days ago
Just a few weeks ago, I was recording a video with a non-profit and needed to quickly edit the footage. I whipped out my laptop eager to start editing and stitching the footage to get it done ASAP, but it turned out that I forgot to bring my USB-C hub with a built-in SD card reader. Needless to say, I was annoyed about the situation.

That’s when I decided to pick up a keychain friendly sized card reader to keep on me at all times. Specifically, the Cococka USB card reader .

This USB card reader features both USB-A and USB-C connections, and it will make it incredibly easy for creators working on the fly because it will be compatible with virtually any device.

Best of all, you can fetch it for under $15 , which I think would be a nifty stocking stuffer for any of your friends or family who are big into photography or videography. If you’re still shopping for the best Christmas gifts , including drool worthy last minute tech gear , this is definitely one to consider.

While you may not be familiar with this particular brand, this portable USB card reader has more than 17,000+ reviews from Amazon shoppers, with an overall 4.5-star rating.

Cococka USB 3.0 SD Card Reader

With USB-C enabled card readers like this, I can easily transfer files from my mirrorless camera to my laptop. However, it will also connect directly to my smartphone, making it easy to share videos I just captured to my phone, then subsequently to my social media.

Given how most laptops have eliminated USB-A ports entirely, the USB-C connection on this card reader drive made it a cinch to transfer files. Writing speeds are pretty good, so it won’t take long for short 4K video files to transfer from my SD card to my laptop.

With a card reader like this, it’s no biggie if I forget to bring my usual USB-C hub while working. It’s one of those small accessories that had a huge impact on my workflow.

Additionally, I also picked up this SanDisk 128GB Ultra Dual Drive USB Type-C as a backup because just like this other SD card reader, it features both USB-C and USB-A connections to work on smartphones, tablets, desktop PCs, and laptops.

You would think there’d be a simple way of transferring videos from a smartphone to a Mac, but there isn’t unless they’re both in the same ecosystem. It wouldn’t have been a problem if I were transferring from my iPhone to a MacBook Pro because I would’ve simply used AirPlay to do it wirelessly, but there’s no similar solution for Android to Mac.

That’s why I found it handy getting this SanDisk dual USB flash drive.

SanDisk 128GB Ultra Dual Drive USB Flash Drive

Save big on this last-minute tech stocking stuffer, which makes it easy to transfer files on-the-go.

