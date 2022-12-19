Last Minute Gift Idea? This Sparkling Disco Ball Will Instantly Make Any Holiday Gathering More Festive

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links.

Looking for a last-minute gift that’s fun, fancy, and won’t break the bank? We’ve got just the thing: a shimmering disco ball. And if you act fast, it arrives before Christmas

With its sparkling allure and festive charm, the hanging disco ball is one gift that will help set the mood for any year-end celebration, and it’s currently on sale for less than $20.

This last-minute Christmas gift idea is perfect for teens and Gen Zers who love sparkly, fun items. Whether it’s used as a fabulous prop for Instagram photos and TikTok videos or used as an everyday accessory on a bookshelf, these mini disco balls are sure to make for amazing conversation pieces. And with New Year’s Eve coming up in the next week, we can’t think of a better party decor selection. SPY’s Site Director recently added a disco ball to his home setup, and he says the spinning lights they project look great on social media videos and photos.

These cool disco ball decorations are offered in a few different sizes and colors and come at price points that you can’t beat. Plus, with Amazon Prime delivery, they arrive in just a few days.

Ranging from $18 to $20, these disco balls can help you stay on budget and are the perfect price point to be given as a unique Christmas gift or stocking stuffer for coworkers, friends, White Elephant gifts, Secret Santa gifts , or even as a New Year’s Eve host gift. No matter who you decide to gift it to, they’re guaranteed to love the festivity that comes along with it.

Imagine how great it will look when the light hits it, leaving a fun colorful reflection on the walls of your 2022/2023 holiday fete. Each comes with an easy-to-use hanging ring so you can string it up at your next gathering or party.

Amazon reviewers are overall happy with these sparkly pieces of home decor, although a few reviewers note that some of the mirror tiles aren’t installed 100% perfectly. There may be some gaps between a few of the tiles, but for a $20 Amazon find, customers are overall very satisfied.

Now that Christmas is just days away, it’s important to order quickly to increase your chances of getting it before the holiday. Right now, Amazon notes that most of these disco balls say they will arrive by Christmas for Prime membership holders. However, this may vary depending on location so be sure to verify before ordering.

NuLink 6" Disco Light Mirror Ball with Hanging Ring

NuLink 8-Inch Gold Disco Ball

GREAT FOR NYE

Efavormart Rose Gold Disco Ball – 9-Inch

NuLink 8-Inch Disco Ball

Alytimes 8 Inch Mirror Disco Ball

