Updated: Richmond police searching for man wanted on attempted murder charge

Richmond police have identified a suspect in a shooting near McWhorter Court Monday.

Russell Masters, 52, is wanted by Richmond police on charges of attempted murder, fleeing and evading police and wanton endangerment. Police said Masters also goes by Mark Masters, and he’s considered dangerous.

Police last saw Masters Monday evening. According to police, officers were attempting to make contact with Masters but he fled and led police on an overnight chase.

Masters was last seen possessing a gun, according to police.

According to Chief of Police Rodney Richardson, officers were dispatched to Turpin Drive around 3:25 p.m. Monday where they found a man with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Richardson said police think the shooting took place near McWhorter Court and that victim was taken to the second location on Turpin Drive by a private vehicle.

According to Richardson, the victim had to have two tourniquets applied to the injury.

Anyone with any information on Masters or the case can call 859-624-4776 or email Detective Tyler Short at tshort@richmond.ky.us .