ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, KY

Updated: Richmond police searching for man wanted on attempted murder charge

By Taylor Six, Christopher Leach
Lexington Herald-Leader
Lexington Herald-Leader
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mOHXy_0jo8e2K000

Richmond police have identified a suspect in a shooting near McWhorter Court Monday.

Russell Masters, 52, is wanted by Richmond police on charges of attempted murder, fleeing and evading police and wanton endangerment. Police said Masters also goes by Mark Masters, and he’s considered dangerous.

Police last saw Masters Monday evening. According to police, officers were attempting to make contact with Masters but he fled and led police on an overnight chase.

Masters was last seen possessing a gun, according to police.

According to Chief of Police Rodney Richardson, officers were dispatched to Turpin Drive around 3:25 p.m. Monday where they found a man with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Richardson said police think the shooting took place near McWhorter Court and that victim was taken to the second location on Turpin Drive by a private vehicle.

According to Richardson, the victim had to have two tourniquets applied to the injury.

Anyone with any information on Masters or the case can call 859-624-4776 or email Detective Tyler Short at tshort@richmond.ky.us .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox56news.com

Richmond man found dead outside Madison County home

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) – Police are investigating following the death of a man in Madison County on Monday. Kentucky State Police said they responded to a possible deceased man around 2 p.m. Monday outside a home on Charlie Abney Road in the Bighill area of Madison County.
MADISON COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Police in Pulaski County search for stolen ATV

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southern Kentucky sheriff’s office is asking for your help to find a stolen side by side. Deputies in Pulaski County say the 2007 Kubota ATV was stolen sometime in the last several days from the Ard Ridge Road area of Nancy. You can...
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

Police identify man whose body was found in snow near Berea

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Madison County Coroner has released the name of a man found dead Monday afternoon near Berea. The coroner says the body of 37-year-old Darrell Jones was found outside in the snow, about 50-75 feet away from a trailer home on Owsley Fork Road, off of Charlie Abney Road.
BEREA, KY
lakercountry.com

Multi-county pursuit leads to arrest of former Russell Co. resident

A traffic stop on North Highway 127 Friday afternoon turned into a multi-county pursuit, according to the Russell County Sheriff’s Office. According to reports, Deputy Dustin Bunch initiated a traffic stop on a 2005 Mitsubishi Outlander on Highway 127 for driving too fast for road conditions, reckless driving, and passing multiple vehicles.
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Police identify suspect in murder of Lexington woman

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police have identified a suspect in the December 10 shooting death of Elaina Mammen. Police say 22-year-old Hubert Lee Riley is wanted on a warrant for murder. According to police, 19-year-old Mammen was found shot inside a vehicle on Colonnade Drive. She was pronounced dead...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington murder trial ends with hung jury

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington woman’s murder trial has ended with a hung jury. A judge declared a mistrial in the case of Carol Hignite. She’s accused of killing her husband, Leon, in 2017. Her defense says a fall caused his injuries. Deliberations in the case began...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Lexington police increase patrols for Christmas, New Years

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Lexington Police Department is reminding everyone to drive over or get pulled over this holiday season. The police took to social media and reported how over the last five years in Kentucky 513 impaired driving-related crashes resulted in 244 injuries and 13 deaths during the Christmas and New Years holidays.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Man allegedly fell off bridge, then struck by car in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A man is in critical condition after Lexington police believe he fell off a bridge and was struck by a vehicle. Lexington police were called out to East Vine Street just before midnight on Tuesday for reports of a man lying in the road. Officials believe he may have fallen off the MLK Boulevard Bridge before being hit by a vehicle.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Ky. nursing home ceiling collapses due to water leak

Owingsville, Ky. (WKYT) - A water leak caused the ceiling of Ridgeway Nursing & Rehabilitation Facility in Owingsville to collapse on Sunday. A representative of the nursing home said they are in the process of cleaning and repairing the collapse. They say there were no reported injuries nor resident relocations.
OWINGSVILLE, KY
fox56news.com

Madison County women want a say in alcohol sales

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) — Women have never been able to vote on the wet-dry status of Madison County. It’s been dry since before women legally held the right to vote. The 18th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, voted on by men, banned alcohol in 1919, starting prohibition. Women won the right to vote when Congress ratified the 19th Amendment in 1920. Thirteen years later, prohibition ended with the 21st Amendment.
MADISON COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

Horse dies, rider injured after being hit by car

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A horse died and its rider was injured after a man hit them while driving in Whitley County on Wednesday. According to Kentucky State Police, a 74-year-old man was driving on Bee Creek Road when he hit the horse that was being ridden in the roadway. The 18-year-old riding the horse was taken to a local hospital and is being treated for injuries. The horse died at the scene; the driver was not injured.
LONDON, KY
Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington, KY
17K+
Followers
389
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We are committed to being Central and Eastern Kentucky’s primary source of news, advertising, information and commentary with the highest standards of journalism and superior customer service. We endeavor to be a rewarding and caring employer and a force for positive change in the community.

 https://www.kentucky.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy