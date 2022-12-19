Read full article on original website
Related
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Marie M. Taber, 83, Jasper
Marie M. Taber, 83, of Jasper, passed away at 3:12 p.m. on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at Jewish Hospital in Louisville, Ky. Marie was born in Mariah Hill, Indiana, on August 17, 1939, to Lawrence and Lorene (Bredhold) Miller. She married Donald R. Taber Sr. on October 13, 1955, in...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Alan R. Schepers, 64, Celestine
Alan R. Schepers, 64, of Celestine, Indiana, passed away at 5:00 a.m. on Monday, December 20, 2022, at home. Alan was born in Celestine on October 5, 1958, to Roman and Leona (Fromme) Schepers. He married Phyllis Hopf on May 9, 1981, in Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana.
witzamfm.com
Local School and Business Closings
Local Sources- WITZ SCHOOL AND BUSINESS CLOSINGS AND DELAYS are brought to you by Krempp Lumber and Home Center and by Pieper Burns State Farm Insurance. Jasper Rubber Products 2nd shift (2 pm - 10 pm) and 3rd shift (10 pm - 6 am) on Thursday, December 22nd will be closed. Maintenance employees should call their manager for further instructions.
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Michael E. Zehr, 68, Dubois
Michael E. Zehr, 68, of Dubois, passed away at 8:38 a.m. on Saturday, December 17, 2022. Mike was born in Jasper on April 23, 1954, to Oliver and Ardella (Goller) Zehr. Mike graduated from Northeast Dubois High School in 1972. In school, he played basketball and baseball and continued his love for sports after graduation in softball leagues. From his time playing sports, he was coined the nickname, Zero. He even traveled to Florida to participate in New York Yankees tryouts.
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Jasper Council hears concerns on new home in historic neighborhood
The Jasper Common Council’s final meeting of the year was long and somewhat arduous as lengthy discussions were had on adding a home in the Beckman neighborhood, a new animal control ordinance and adjusting hours at the city’s parks. Additionally, several ordinances were also considered and passed that were necessary for items like funding to make repairs at the Jasper Arts Center and the issuance of a $3.28 million bond for the second phase of work on the downtown.
hancockclarion.com
Tragic death brings new responsibility to retired couple
When Ron and Barbara Spencer went to bed the night of January 3rd, little did they know their lives would be changed forever the next day. Ronald and Barbara Spencer, of Hancock County, are now raising their two granddaughters, Mikavonya (6) and Ixul (4), and their step-granddaughter, Lylia (11). Their...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Greater Jasper Consolidated School Kindergarten & Pre-Kindergarten registration, middle school orientation coming up
Greater Jasper Consolidated Schools has many important upcoming dates regarding the 2023-2024 School Year. Kindergarten Registration for both Jasper Elementary School and Ireland Elementary School will begin with Pre-Enrollment, which will open on January 5, 2023. To enroll in Kindergarten, a student must be 5 years old by August 1, 2023. Pre-enrollment is a two step process. First, there is a SignUp Genius Link that must be filled out. A time will be selected for families to be at the school on January 30, 2023. After filling out the SignUp Genius, the PowerSchool Link must be completed to be enrolled in the database system. These links will become available on January 5, 2023 and will be available on the Greater Jasper Consolidated Schools Website (gjcs.k12.in.us), Jasper Elementary School Website (jes.gjcs.k12.in.us), and Ireland Elementary School Website (ies.gjcs.k12.in.us). Additionally, the links will be available on the Greater Jasper Consolidated Schools Facebook page.
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Honoring Tom Schum
Jasper Community Arts will have a special exhibition honoring beloved teacher, artist, family member and friend Tom Schum in the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center on display from January 5 through February 26, 2023. In addition to the displayed artwork on loan from the community, personal notes, stories and memories of Schum...
WTHI
Big projects happening at the Pantheon Theatre in Vincennes next year
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) -A couple of big projects will be happening at the Pantheon Business and Innovation Theatre next year. One of the first big projects happening is the purchase of a stage curtain. $15,000 was awarded to the pantheon through the Community Good Grants Program by the Knox County...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Game days for college and high-school students next week
High school and college students who are home for the holidays next week can take a break from the family on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Come over to SWICACC, 505 W. Fifth St., Jasper (the former Fifth Street School building) to hang out, play games, snack, chillax and have fun. The fun will run from 1:30 to 4 p.m. in SWICACC’s auditorium. The activities are hosted by Dubois County CARES.
wevv.com
East Gibson School Corporation votes to close Francisco Elementary
The East Gibson School Board unanimously voted to close Francisco Elementary School next year. Superintendent James Wilson says this was a difficult decision, but it was the best plan for the district financially. We have been on a pattern of declining enrollment. Your enrollment determines your education fund balance which...
wamwamfm.com
Mary F. Miller
Mary F. Miller, sadly passed away on December 17, 2022 at the age of 87. Mary was born on October 18, 1935 to the late Laura Boberg and Ewald Boberg. She enjoyed spending time with her family, Christmas, quilting, and gardening. Mary retired from Hamilton Glass of Vincennes. Those left...
Pickleball concerns addressed by Evansville officials
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A new pickleball court is planned to be built next to the tennis courts at Wesselman Park, but not everyone has been too keen on the idea. Despite it not being on Wednesday’s agenda, several people still showed up to the Parks Board meeting in protest of the potential plan. Some […]
wamwamfm.com
Storm Causes Sports Re-Schedule
The incoming storm system is also wreaking havoc with the local high school sports schedules. Today’s Washington Lady Hatchets game vs Henderson County, Kentucky at Owensboro has been moved from 4:30 to 11:30 this morning…you can hear the game here on WAWM. The Bobcat of Daviess County Tournament...
Bath & Body Works Will Open a New Location in Evansville
If you are a fan of all the scents of candles, lotions, and soaps at Bath & Body Works, you will love this new Evansville news. I'll admit, I am kind of a late bloomer when it comes to Bath & Body Works. I've always walked past it inside Eastland Mall on Evansville's east side, and never thought much about it. That was until someone got me some of their soap. It was the Burbon scent, I believe. From that point on, I was hooked on buying their soaps, body sprays, and cologne. Now, I know Bath & Body Works has much more to offer than just that. One of the most popular items they sell is their Wallflowers, which are plug-ins that give off a specific scent all throughout your home. There are so many different scents to choose from! If you frequent Bath & Body Works, you already know this. That being said, something you might not know about is that they plan on adding a second location here in Evansville.
Home destroyed in fire on 9th Street in Vincennes
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A house in Vincennes is a loss following a fire Wednesday morning. According to Vincennes Fire Chief Brett Bobe, the call came in at 6:50 a.m. of a house fire in the 900 block of 9th Street in Vincennes. The home was damaged enough to be considered a loss. Bobe said […]
Good Morning America Spotted in Santa Claus Indiana
Tis' the season to broadcast live from the most Christmassy town in America!. Here in the Tri-State, we are no strangers to the little town of Santa Claus, Indiana. Many of us have spent a lot of summers enjoying the rides at Holiday World, and many Christmas seasons driving through the Santa Claus Land of Lights. There's always something fun to do in Santa Claus, and this week the little Hoosier town is garnering national attention.
Henderson postpones groundbreaking due to storm
The city of Henderson says it has postponed the groundbreaking ceremony for the new sports complex due to the incoming storm.
Family shares info after man disappears in Princeton
PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say an Evansville man has been missing for over a week after he never came home from work. According to the Evansville Police Department, 47-year-old Kenneth Brian Colbert was reported missing on December 10. Colbert’s family released a statement in hopes someone may know where he is, saying he was […]
Daviess Co. shelter forced to start euthanizing dogs, asks for help
Friends of Daviess County Animal Care and Control announced it is out of time and options.
Comments / 0