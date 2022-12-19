Read full article on original website
Austin Trail of Lights closed Thursday due to extreme weather conditions
AUSTIN, Texas — Officials with the Austin Trail of Lights announced it will be closed on Thursday due to the extreme weather conditions. "Out of concern for health and safety, Austin Trail of Lights has been canceled on Thursday, December 22 due to the forecasted high winds and extreme wind chill," a spokesperson said in a press release.
City of Austin cancels Trail of Lights Tuesday due to weather conditions
The City of Austin canceled Zilker Park’s Trail of Lights Tuesday due to Monday’s heavy rains. A spokesperson said Zilker Park is saturated and has not properly dried out. Opening the event would pose safety risks and would potentially damage the park. ALSO | Austin Pets Alive! in...
Warming buses and cold weather shelters help the homeless weather subfreezing temperatures
AUSTIN, Texas — The sub-freeze hit Austin Thursday afternoon and temperatures kept dropping through the evening. The wind chill made conditions very dangerous for those without shelter. To help, Capital Metro and Austin Public Health provided warming buses Thursday afternoon. They filled up fast and Thursday evening they were used to transport the city's unhoused to cold weather shelters to spend the night.
Power restored to over 2,800 PEC customers in Cedar Park
CEDAR PARK, Texas — 8:18 P.M. UPDATE:. Cedar Park police say power has been restored to nearly all PEC customers affected in Cedar Park Thursday evening. More than 2,800 Pedernales Electric Cooperative customers are without power Thursday afternoon in Cedar Park. As of 4:45 p.m. on December 22, PEC's...
Check out these winter wonderland events in and around ATX
Cap city turns into a festive wonderland for the holiday and if you have folks in town celebrating the most wonderful time of the year then listen up. We curated a few different events for anyone needing to get gifts still or if you are looking for something that everyone can do together.
City of Austin to activate cold weather shelters
UPDATE: Austin Council Member Vanessa Fuentes gave an update Tuesday night via Twitter, saying the city will "operate three Cold Weather Shelters on a 24-hour basis with the ability to expand capacity." One Texas Center at 505 Barton Springs Rd will serve as the embarkation point to the designated site.
Central Texans should prepare for extreme cold
Today is the day we’ve been talking about for the last two weeks. A record-setting arctic air mass is already charging through the Lone Star State with life-threatening cold quick to follow. PEOPLE, PETS, PIPES, and PLANTS are all in jeopardy if proper preparations aren’t made before noon Thursday.
5 steps to prepare now for Austin's Christmas freeze
With freezing temperatures about 48 hours away, now is the time to prepare your house or apartment for the Christmas cold snap. Water pipes are a priority when temperatures drop into the teens. “Let’s be sure we get through this week and let’s be sure we do what we can...
Flights delayed, canceled at ABIA as winter storm and frigid cold sweeps across the U.S.
AUSTIN, Texas — 30 flights have been canceled on Thursday at Austin Bergstrom International Airport (ABIA) due to the severe weather sweeping across the U.S. However, airport officials say operations have been running smoothly. There were some long lines Thursday afternoon but travelers were able to get through security fine with just enough time to make their flights.
Austin Pets Alive! gets volunteer help for cold weather preps
The deep freeze expected to roll into Austin on Thursday is going to be a threat to outdoor animals. That's why Austin Pets Alive! is asking for volunteers to take home one of their dogs or cats... at least until after Christmas. The outdoor kennels at Austin Pets Alive! are...
One of the last homes in Rainey Street District listed for $10M
AUSTIN, Texas — One of the last houses in the Rainey Street District has been listed on the market for an asking price of $10 million. According to the Zillow listing, the house's address is 701 River Street. The listing says the 940-square-foot one-bedroom one-bathroom home was built in 1945.
One displaced after apartment fire in east Austin caused by candle
Austin — One person is displaced after an apartment fire in east Austin Thursday morning, according to the Austin Fire Department. AFD says the fire happened near the intersection of Manor Road and Stafford Street around 12 a.m. Firefighters say a candle caused a mattress to be set on...
Austin Pets Alive! in need of emergency fosters ahead of freezing temperatures
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Pets Alive! is trying to get their Town Lake Animal Center dogs in warm homes by Thursday before temperatures drop into the teens. Anyone who is staying in the Austin area during the holidays and is able to foster an animal, especially a dog, is asked to email foster@austinpetsalive.org or visit the Town Lake Animal Center location between noon and 6 p.m. A shelter spokesperson said they are looking for homes for around 60 dogs.
ERCOT's lead meteorologist says 2022-2023 winter looks mild based on forecasts
AUSTIN, Texas — ERCOT leaders are working to get ahead of the arctic cold front expected this week. At Tuesday’s Board of Directors meeting, officials were shown extended forecasts for the 2022-2023 winter. ERCOT’s lead meteorologist led the presentation, and says as a whole, the winter is shaping...
Dog rescued from Austin Recycles garbage truck
AUSTIN, Texas — A 12-year-old rat terrier recently found herself on quite the adventure when she ended up in an Austin Recycles garbage truck. The truck’s driver, Kenneth Perkins, said he was emptying a trash cart into the back of his truck when he saw a tail go past the camera. He got out of the car and saw Reba staring down at him.
Tips to help keep your plants alive through next year
The temps will be dropping here in central Texas soon and if you are like Chelsey and want your plants alive through next year and beyond then listen up because Plant Guy Ty has some great tips to help your greenery whether the cold. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter...
One person dead after crash in northwest Austin
One person is dead after a crash in northwest Austin Thursday morning. Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the scene off the US 183 Hwy Svrd. Southbound on Research Blvd. around 8 a.m. ATCEMS initially tweeted one person was out of the car with CPR in progress. Medics say after extensive...
Santa and Mrs. Claus visit the NICU at St. David's Medical Center
AUSTIN, Texas — Babies in the neonatal intensive care unit at St. David’s Medical Center had some very special visitors ahead of Christmas. Santa and Mrs. Claus paid a visit to babies and their families to celebrate their first Christmas. Parents had the chance to take a photo of their child with Santa.
Firehouse Animal Health Centers Wednesday Friendsday: Meet sweet senior girl, Medusa
Did you know the name Medusa means guardian? So it seems to be the perfect name for this sweet girl! Medusa is looking for her forever home. April Peiffer from the Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter is here to tell us all about today's Firehouse Animal Health Center Wednesday Friendsday adoptable pet.
APD releases video of man suspected of stealing food truck, pickup truck in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department Auto Theft unit is asking for the community's help in identifying a man suspected of stealing a food truck trailer and a pickup truck in North Austin earlier this month with the release of a surveillance video. APD said the theft happened...
