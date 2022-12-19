Read full article on original website
Midland, Texas Resident Has A Texas Christmas Tree You Have To See
Texas holidays are just different aren't they? Light displays are more grand, Texans are nicer to each other, and even the gifts given to others seem more grandiose don't they?. But one thing many spend time on is something that we all see and place the presents under: the Christmas...
San Angelo LIVE!
Gov. Abbott: Illegal Migrants Could 'Freeze to Death' This Weekend Under Biden's Failed Leadership
AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott Wednesday demanded President Joe Biden immediately deploy federal assets to address the dire border crisis, particularly in the City of El Paso, as a dangerously cold polar vortex moves into Texas this week. “This terrible crisis for border communities in Texas is a catastrophe...
With arctic storm blast approaching, migrants in Texas are sleeping on the streets
EL PASO, Texas — The nation began readying for an arctic storm that could plunge temperatures around the country, but on the southern border many migrants say they didn't know they were in for colder, nastier weather. Grisleida, who migrated from Venezuela and declined to give her last name,...
News Channel 25
2 of Texas' 10 Most Wanted offenders arrested: Texas DPS
AUSTIN, Texas — Two of the state's 10 Most Wanted offenders have been arrested, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Juan Favela. 64, of El Paso was arrested in Anthony, N.M., and Izeal Sullivan, 37, was arrested in San Antonio. Favela had been wanted since May 2022,...
cbs7.com
Governor Abbott asks for federal border action ahead of polar vortex
AUSTIN, Texas (KOSA) - Governor Greg Abbott asked President Joe Biden Tuesday to immediately deploy federal assets to address the border crisis, particularly in the City of El Paso, as a dangerously cold polar vortex moves into Texas this week. “This terrible crisis for border communities in Texas is a...
The Ugliest City in Texas Award Once Again Goes to the 915
Well, it happened again; El Paso made a very unflattering list. In the past, El Paso has topped the list of least literate city, drunkest city, sweatiest, fattest city, oh, and we also have the ugliest men. Today, El Paso ranks as the "Ugliest City" in Texas, this according to...
KSAT 12
Mutual combat is only legal in Texas and one other state
Mutual combat is legal in Texas — something that might come as a surprise to many people. It’s true though. According to Penal Code 22.06, if two parties agree to a physical fight then they’re allowed to get handsy. The legality of fighting came up in a...
Texans are using Whataburger cups to protect pipes for coming freeze
As Texans face down an incoming freeze, Whataburger is coming through in the clutch.
Washington Examiner
Border battalion: Military forms blockade on US side of Rio Grande as clock ticks on Title 42
EL PASO, Texas — Military and state police have surged into the city in the past 24 hours and formed a line along the banks of the Rio Grande as a show of force hours ahead of when pandemic policy Title 42 could end and lead to increased migration over the border.
KTSA
Texas joins coalition pushing back against FedEx and UPS regulations targeting gun sellers
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is joining other states who think two major shipping companies might be breaking the law with new regulations that apply to businesses that sell firearms. Letters have been sent to FedEx and UPS regarding updated terms of service that...
A McDonald’s In Texas Replaced People With Robots & Now Minimum Wage Is In Question
Good customer service is something most people care about when visiting a restaurant. But what happens if your food is handed to you by a machine?. A new McDonald’s location in Texas looks very different than any other Golden Arches restaurant you’ve ever been to. This innovative spot has automated customer service, and human employees have been replaced with robots.
Texas ex-military helicopter crew chief cannot identify lights following car
A Texas witness at Burkburnett reported watching three yellow lights at different distances away from his vehicle at about 5:30 a.m. on December 18, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
El Paso News
Texas leaders say ‘grid is ready and reliable’ for impending frigid conditions
AUSTIN (KXAN) — State leaders sought to reassure Texans about the stability of the power grid, as they’re preparing for an arctic front to plunge temperatures to dangerously cold levels across the state. Gov. Greg Abbott and the heads of several agencies spoke Wednesday morning at a news...
KVIA
Juarez landfill fire seen from El Paso, reports of foul odor
EL PASO, Texas -- A fire broke out around 12:30 p.m. Thursday at a southern Juarez landfill, sending a large plume of smoke that could be seen from El Paso for several hours. As of 5:30 p.m., the fire was under control but still burning. Winds helped the fire spread, making it difficult to contain, according to our news partners, Canal 44.
El Paso is Home to the Best Pancakes in All of Texas
The humble pancake is one of my favorite breakfast foods; but then again, I'm a breakfast lover so it should be a no-brainer that I love pancakes. Sure, there are many who prefer waffles, but I lean more towards pancakes, and if you're looking for the best pancakes in all of Texas, well look no further than the city of the 915.
KSAT 12
Texans are dying on state highways every day — especially in rural “dead zones”
GROVETON — Among the tall pine trees of Davy Crockett National Forest sits a stretch of road David Robison calls “the dead zone.”. There is no cellphone service for miles, and there are few signs of civilization on this remote section of highway. It lacks safety precautions like shoulders or guardrails that are ubiquitous on more urban highways.
How To Report Dogs Left in the Cold in Texas
We have all seen those heart-rendering commercials on television, asking for donations to save animals at risk. The images are graphic and horrendous. Animal cruelty can occur anywhere. Arctic cold is here. Boxer puppy dog wearing blue scarf and gilet clothing with fur sitting on snow. Winter in downtown city...
elpasomatters.org
Texas National Guard sends 400 troops to El Paso
More than 400 Texas National Guard troops were deployed to El Paso on Monday to increase “its posture along the border” in response to the overwhelming numbers of migrants arriving to the region – and more expected when Title 42 expires in two days. The guard in...
Do You Have To Have A Front License Plate In Texas?
Some people would really prefer the sleek look of no front license plate on their car. After all, they spent all that money on a sweet ride, then they have to put this weird metal/number/government i.d. thing on the front. It just doesn't seem fair. That front license spot has...
Opinion: Texans should be outraged that child protective services is wasting funds to harass single mother of 4
After the negligence of DFPS workers, a child missing for over two months while in their care, the filing a frivolous suit, and returning legal custody of a missing child, you'd think that DFPS would at least apologize to the family, or at a minimum, stop harassing them. Unfortunately, that was just a dream, says a Texas mother.
