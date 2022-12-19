ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Florida Times-Union

Federal judge rejects Jacksonville's second map in a redistricting win for NAACP

A federal judge rejected the Jacksonville City Council's second attempt to draw boundaries for council districts and instead chose a map submitted by a group of civil rights organizations, dealing another legal blow to the city's attempts to overcome the judge's finding that Jacksonville has used unconstitutional racial gerrymandering for decades. The plaintiffs, a collection of individuals and civil rights groups including the Jacksonville branch of the NAACP, the Northside Coalition of Jacksonville, Florida Rising and the...
GV Wire

Supreme Court Case Could Give Dems Total Power Over CA House Seats

If you want to identify a single reason for the new Republican House majority, it could be as simple as pointing to California’s independent redistricting. Thanks to this process, the state’s Democratic Legislature has been denied the opportunity to gerrymander districts and maximize the party’s advantage for the past two decades.
Toby Hazlewood

Florida Grants More Licenses To The Medical Marijuana Industry After DeSantis Says Firms Aren't Paying Enough To Trade

On December 19, Florida's Department of Health began the process that will see 22 new licenses issued to companies wishing to join the state's growing medical marijuana industry. The news follows in a year when the number of registered users of medical marijuana in the state has reached almost 750,000.Industry analysts have predicted that Florida's medical marijuana business could continue to grow, reaching $1.5 billion by the end of 2022.
Tampa Bay Times

Judge to hear lawsuit over Florida’s ‘intellectual diversity’ college campus surveys

TALLAHASSEE — Nearly two years after the controversial measure passed, a federal judge next month will consider the constitutionality of a Florida law that requires conducting surveys on state college and university campuses about “intellectual freedom and viewpoint diversity” and includes other changes that opponents argue violate First Amendment rights.
