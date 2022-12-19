On December 19, Florida's Department of Health began the process that will see 22 new licenses issued to companies wishing to join the state's growing medical marijuana industry. The news follows in a year when the number of registered users of medical marijuana in the state has reached almost 750,000.Industry analysts have predicted that Florida's medical marijuana business could continue to grow, reaching $1.5 billion by the end of 2022.

