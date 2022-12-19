Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Christmas Eve, Christmas Day store hours: What’s open, closed in Clay County, Jacksonville areaDon JohnsonClay County, FL
Clay County medical clinic asks for state assistance to build second locationJulie MorganClay County, FL
Jacksonville’s Downtown Investment Authority approves site plan for MOSH’s new locationDebra FineJacksonville, FL
Jacksonville Beach’s Adventure Landing location remains open through September 2023Debra FineJacksonville Beach, FL
Clay County’s homeless can stay warm at area’s cold weather sheltersLauren FoxClay County, FL
Federal judge rejects Jacksonville's second map in a redistricting win for NAACP
A federal judge rejected the Jacksonville City Council's second attempt to draw boundaries for council districts and instead chose a map submitted by a group of civil rights organizations, dealing another legal blow to the city's attempts to overcome the judge's finding that Jacksonville has used unconstitutional racial gerrymandering for decades. The plaintiffs, a collection of individuals and civil rights groups including the Jacksonville branch of the NAACP, the Northside Coalition of Jacksonville, Florida Rising and the...
GV Wire
Supreme Court Case Could Give Dems Total Power Over CA House Seats
If you want to identify a single reason for the new Republican House majority, it could be as simple as pointing to California’s independent redistricting. Thanks to this process, the state’s Democratic Legislature has been denied the opportunity to gerrymander districts and maximize the party’s advantage for the past two decades.
DeSantis to Make Major Changes to Property Insurance. What does It mean for Homeowners?
Property insurance has been a painful part of Florida's story. However, Florida leadership has now introduced major changes to property insurance after insurance companies fled the state earlier this year, leaving millions without proper coverage.
After challenge, DeSantis names Hillsborough judge to appeals court
Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday appointed a Hillsborough County circuit judge and two Orlando-area circuit judges to seats on the new 6th District Court of Appeal. DeSantis tapped Hillsborough County Circuit Judge Jared Smith and Judges Jonathan Mize and Keith White of the 9th Judicial Circuit, which covers Orange and Osceola counties.
DeSantis wants to end paycheck deductions for Florida teachers’ union dues
Gov. Ron DeSantis has signaled that he will make a priority of passing a long-debated proposal that would prevent teachers from having union dues deducted from their paychecks.
Decision in federal lawsuit challenging firing of Andrew Warren expected soon
Coming soon-- a decision in the federal lawsuit challenging the governor’s removal of State Attorney Andrew Warren.
Arizona GOP legislator: Danger to democracy in Supreme Court case isn’t theoretical
Some legislators want the power to nullify elections and bypass judicial scrutiny of election laws.
Florida's effort to charge 20 people with voter fraud has hit some roadblocks
Months after the controversial arrests, one case ended with a plea deal and at least three have been dismissed. And attorneys say Florida's cases face a tough road — even if they make it to trial.
DeSantis’ war on ‘woke’ is mostly a loser in court, and Florida taxpayers get the bill | Opinion
The assumption that DeSantis is a less dangerous version of Trump is naive, the Herald Editorial Board writes.
Gov. DeSantis vows to ‘flip’ more Florida school boards in 2024
After success in 2022, the Governor wants more in '24.
Florida Grants More Licenses To The Medical Marijuana Industry After DeSantis Says Firms Aren't Paying Enough To Trade
On December 19, Florida's Department of Health began the process that will see 22 new licenses issued to companies wishing to join the state's growing medical marijuana industry. The news follows in a year when the number of registered users of medical marijuana in the state has reached almost 750,000.Industry analysts have predicted that Florida's medical marijuana business could continue to grow, reaching $1.5 billion by the end of 2022.
These law firms have been paid at least $16.7 million to defend DeSantis’ culture wars
As Gov. Ron DeSantis has waged an aggressive war on what he considers “woke” culture, his ideas have come under fierce legal fire, with more than 15 lawsuits challenging his policies. Four private law firms — each with deep connections to Republican Party politics — have been hired...
Judge to hear lawsuit over Florida’s ‘intellectual diversity’ college campus surveys
TALLAHASSEE — Nearly two years after the controversial measure passed, a federal judge next month will consider the constitutionality of a Florida law that requires conducting surveys on state college and university campuses about “intellectual freedom and viewpoint diversity” and includes other changes that opponents argue violate First Amendment rights.
Our right to vote is under assault in Florida — and so is our democracy | Guest Opinion
DeSantis and the Republicans move to dilute Black voting power, state Sen. Shevrin Jones says.
