Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Kearney Hub
Musick will perform on organ on Christmas Eve
KEARNEY – Organist Dr. Marilyn Musick of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, will present a half-hour program of Christmas music for the organ starting at 11 p.m. on Christmas Eve. The program will include the ever popular “Carol of the Bells” (otherwise known as the “Ukrainian Bell Carol”); “Dance...
Kearney Hub
Torching a snowman, rescuing a raccoon and Cousin Eddie: The 2023 Hildreth Fire Department calendar
HILDRETH – The Hildreth Volunteer Fire Department put their own twist on the typical firefighter calendar for 2023. The calendar does have the cliche photo of a shirtless firefighter washing a firetruck, but it’s all in good fun. “Ours is completely funny. There are a couple nice serious...
Kearney Hub
Bravo: Faith inspires Carlson's work at Walkway Gallery
KEARNEY — Artist Alyson Carlson looked to her faith for inspiration for her art. “I’ve been searching to find God’s purpose for my life and have been moved to create ‘Faith Paintings,’” she wrote in her artist biography. “I especially love using rich elements of color and bold textures; adding His word by incorporating a Christian message — from the Bible, an inspiring quote or a favorite hymn — into each piece.”
Kearney Hub
Kearney Goodfellows drive exceeds $63K; wrapping day Sunday
The money will help Goodfellows to make Christmas merry for needy children around Kearney and Buffalo County. Last year 1,300 children received gifts from Goodfellows on Christmas. Goodfellows also supplies kids in need with free milk throughout the year and with school supplies, warm clothes and winter coats. On Sunday,...
Kearney Hub
Kearney city offices will observe holidays
KEARNEY – The city of Kearney offices, Kearney Public Library, Kearney Police Department front desk, and Peterson Senior Activity Center will be closed Friday and Monday in observance of the Christmas holiday. All offices, including Kearney Public Library, will reopen on Tuesday. Additionally, city of Kearney offices, Kearney Police...
Kearney Hub
Find shelter from the cold at Crossroads
KEARNEY – As temperatures plummet, the Crossroads Mission Avenue at 1404 E. 39th St. will be open 24 hours a day for people who need shelter from the cold, no questions asked. “People just need to come to the front door, and we will accommodate them,” Linda Barrett, Crossroads’ grant development director, said.
Kearney Hub
At $73.8K, Goodfellows drive exceeds 2021 tally
KEARNEY – Counting today’s donations of $7,468, the tally of the 2022 Kearney Goodfellows drive now stands at $73,835. That number is $383 more than the total for last year’s drive, which ended with donations of $73,452. Donations to the 2022 drive will be used to brighten...
Kearney Hub
Kearney volunteers firefighters receive recognition for service
KEARNEY – Kearney volunteer firefighters were recognized for their service at Tuesday’s Kearney City Council meeting, which was the final council meeting of 2022. “They’ve given many hours of their time in responding to fire and rescue emergencies, firefighter training, assisting with public fire prevention safety education programs, serving as fire department officers and serving on various committees,” said Mayor Stan Clouse.
Kearney Hub
Bravo: Kearney Public Library listings
All events at Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave. 308-233-3282; KearneyLib.org. Admission is free unless noted. Kearney Public Library will be closed Friday through Monday in celebration of Christmas and Jan. 1-2 for New Year’s. Library closed — Thursday through Monday. Knot Just Knitting — 1-3 p.m.,...
Kearney Hub
Bravo: 'Nano' helps children discover a world they can’t see at Kearney Area Children’s Museum
KEARNEY – Janell Brown knows what keeps children engaged when they come to the Kearney Area Children’s Museum – hands-on activities. “I think the hands-on components really draw in children,” said the executive director of the museum. “There are lots of different reading opportunities but I think that hands-on activities really catch the attention of children the most.”
News Channel Nebraska
Central Nebraska registers -44 wind chill, cold consumes region
KEARNEY, NE — The arctic blast of air rolling through the region is leaving its mark on central Nebraska. The airport weather stations in Hastings, Grand Island and Kearney all recorded a low wind chill value of negative 44 degrees on Thursday. That marks the lowest wind chill for Grand Island since it hit negative 45 in 1990. Wind chill values are expected to remain lower than 30 below for the rest of Thursday and into Friday.
Kearney Hub
Kearney home listings for people who need a lot of living space
SO Much Space!! Beautiful main floor living room w gas fireplace and 10' ceilings. Formal dining room. Maple cabinets w granite counter tops. Main floor bedroom w ensuite. Huge laundry room. Two decks. Upstairs features a second bedroom w ensuite; and two bedrooms with Jack & Jill bath. There is a movie/game room upstairs, an office area, half bath and large family room. Two HVAC units.
KSNB Local4
Smoke alarms alert family to house fire in Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The cause of an early morning house fire is still under investigation but it’s believed to be electrical in nature, according to Grand Island Fire Battalion Chief Ed Carlin. The Grand Island Fire Department was called out to a structure fire in the 4000...
KSNB Local4
The coldest wind chills in over 30 years
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The next 72 hours will feature a rare weather event as frigid air from the Arctic Circle leaks south into the United States. How rare is this cold weather we are going to experience? Well, Thursday and Friday’s wind chills are forecast to be the coldest we have seen since the 1989-1990 winter season. I was a junior in high school. That’s over 30 years ago. So, you can imagine the magnitude of this weather event. In fact, only about 5% of winter seasons since 1948 have experienced wind chills of -43 t0 -45 degrees Fahrenheit. The average winter season usually has wind chills of -35f or colder for 12 to 13 hours. The current forecast for Grand Island is for 29 hours. That’s more than double of what we would see in a single season. So, if you must head outside for a long period of time, wear 2-3 layers and be sure to cover every inch of your body as frostbite can occur is as little as 10 minutes with wind chills below -35 degrees.
klkntv.com
Killer cold freezes diesel, delaying mail delivery a full day in one Nebraska county
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Adams County Emergency Management said mail would not be delivered on Thursday due to the dangerous weather. Officials said diesel in the semi-trucks that bring the area’s mail has frozen, leaving them stuck on an interstate. Normal delivery is expected to resume countywide on...
Kearney Hub
Kearney neighbors: Obituaries for December 22
Read through the obituaries published today in Kearney Hub. (12) updates to this series since Updated 29 min ago.
Kearney Hub
FRIGID: Kearney area residents endure snow, extreme cold
KEARNEY – The scene in Kearney this morning was like most days after a winter storm. Plows were busy clearing streets and parking lots in the business districts while convenience stores sold coffee, pastries and other goods as people began their day. What was different today? Readings on the...
News Channel Nebraska
More cancellations reported at Nebraska's airports Thursday morning
OMAHA, Neb. -- Delays and cancellations are starting to stack up in some of Nebraska's airports. In Nebraska's largest airport, Omaha's Eppley Airfield, a total of 11 flights over the next 24 hours have already been cancelled, all of which are on either Southwest or Delta Airlines. Four arriving flights have been canceled for Thursday, all of which are Southwest flights from either Chicago or Denver.
Kearney Hub
Dec. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Kearney's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 7F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching -15 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 53% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Kearney Hub
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 22, 2022 in Kearney, NE
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting -3. -10 degrees is today's low. Very windy conditions are expected Thursday in Kearney, with forecast models showing 27 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until THU 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.
Comments / 0