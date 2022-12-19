ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

The Hill

On The Money — Here’s what Trump’s taxes reveal

Tonight, we’re kicking things off with key findings from former President Trump’s tax records. We’ll also look at the uproar surrounding a failed effort to pass landmark marijuana banking legislation, the White House’s latest preview of its economic priorities for next year, and more. But first, here’s how to watch Zelensky’s address to Congress.   Welcome to On…
Ty D.

Changes in Florida Property Insurance - What should Homeowners Expect?

Florida Governor DeSantis is making significant changes to property insurance. Photo by(Tierra Mallorca on Unsplash) According to Spectrum News, "Florida lawmakers are trying to fix in three days a home insurance problem that’s been stormy for three decades, approving legislation designed more to keep private insurers in the state than to immediately save property owners money."
TheDailyBeast

Florida Producer for ABC News Linked to Shady Political Consulting Firm: Report

A freelance TV producer for ABC News allegedly misused her ties with the network while putting pressure on politicians whose policies opposed the interests of clients of a powerful political consulting firm. A roller-coaster report from NPR and the nonprofit Floodlight on Wednesday said Kristen Hentschel, who has done freelance work for ABC News, exploited her credentials with the network “at least three times to trip up Florida politicians whose stances on environmental regulations cut against the interests” of clients of Matrix LLC, a political consulting firm recently accused of secretly surveilling environmentalists and journalists to benefit its corporate clients. Hentschel also allegedly received payments from Matrix labeled with the names of Matrix clients that potentially stood to benefit from her work undermining choice political figures. “If she was working on these stories, she was not authorized to cover them for ABC News,” an ABC News source told NPR.Read it at NPR
