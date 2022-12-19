Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WVNews
Farm Credit assists Toys for Joy
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - Farm Credit of the Virginias (FCV) recently pledged a Christmas donation of $15,000 which was divided amongst 25 charities local to their tristate territory. FCV is a lending cooperative that provides financing to farmers, agribusinesses and rural home-owners in Virginia, West Virginia and Maryland, and...
WVNews
'Pathetic' West Virginia manages to beat Stony Brook
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Trying to get into the Christmas spirit, West Virginia dressed its managers in elf costumes for Thursday’s night game against a mediocre team from Stony Brook. Turned out, there were times throughout the evening when it might have been more fitting if the...
WVNews
Lots of positives for WVU baseball program in 2022
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — As baseball seasons go, 2022 wasn’t supposed to be one of the best ever for WVU as the team was picked to finish eighth in the Big 12. But coach Randy Mazey, from the time he arrived on the scene in Morgantown a decade earlier, had never let things that looked bad become a problem.
WVNews
Johnson, West Virginia hold off Stony Brook 75-64
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Kedrian Johnson scored 18 points and West Virginia turned back persistent Stony Brook 75-64 on Thursday night. The Mountaineers (10-2) only led 28-24 at the half and after building a 19-point lead in the second half the Seawolves (4-9) got within nine with more than 2 1/2 minutes to go.
WVNews
WVU's Brown shares recent recruiting schedule, expected numbers and changes
West Virginia football head coach Neal Brown outlined some of the next steps and plans in the recruiting process as the Mountaineers waited for more Letters of Intent on the first day of the early signing period. As of 11:30 a.m. 16 high school players had sent in their LOIs...
WVNews
Photo Gallery I: West Virginia Mountaineers - Stony Brook Seawolves
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- West Virginia wrapped up its 2022 non-conference schedule with something of a drearly 75-64 win over Stony Brook. The Mountaineers kept the Seawolves in the game by putting them on the line 15 times, where the visitors made them all, but in the end a small second ha;f run proved the difference.
WVNews
WATCH: West Virginia Mountaineers - Stony Brook Seawolves Highlights, Interviews
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- Highlights and post game interviews following West Virginia's uneven 75-64 win over Stony Brook. Kedrian Johnson had 18 points and Erik Stevenson 16, while Joe Toussaint added 12 to the backcourt party. WVU's front court tallied just 15 points in the victory.
WVNews
RCB #15 takes it to the hoop EF #21 #33.JPG
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) – The 4-point play is a rarity in basketball.
WVNews
East Fairmont dominates second half of 68-47 victory at Robert C. Byrd
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The 4-point play is a rarity in basketball. East Fairmont got one at the perfect time as Evan Parr canned a 3, was fouled, then converted the free throw, ending a 6-0 Robert C. Byrd run and mushrooming an 8-point lead into a dozen with 6:21 to go in the fourth quarter.
WVNews
Ball screens problematic for WVU, but the ability to defend them appears to be present
In its first segment of games this year, West Virginia's men's basketball team guarded the mid-floor ball screen fairly well. With big men Jimmy Bell, Jr., Mo Wague and James Okonkwo showing excellent mobility, the Mountaineers were able to cover opposing dribblers and their screeners anytime they got within shouting distance of the 3-point line, and did a respectable job of either hedging and recovering, switching automatically or employing the left-right tactic (more on that in a moment).
WVNews
WVU Football 2023 Early Signing Period Running Recap
West Virginia announced the signings of 17 high school players in the football recruiting class of 2023 on Wednesday, Dec. 21.
WVNews
Duquesne 74, Winthrop 57
WINTHROP (5-8) Hightower 4-12 4-4 12, Moore 1-2 0-0 2, Harrison 4-11 3-4 12, Lane 3-8 0-0 9, McMahon 3-8 0-0 7, Talford 5-9 3-3 13, Fleming 1-4 0-0 2, Whiteside 0-0 0-0 0, McKelvy 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 21-56 10-11 57.
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball Erik Stevenson Joe Toussaint Stony Brook Postgame 12/22/22
West Virginia guards Erik Stevenson and Joe Toussaint were not pleased with their team's performance in the 75-64 win over Stony Brook, and are vowing to put together better showings as Big 12 play gets underway. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read...
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball Seth Wilson 12/21/22
West Virginia guard Seth Wilson is all about winning games, no matter how much he gets to play. That may be part of the reason he's playing more, and better, this season. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If...
Comments / 0