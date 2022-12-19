Kansas offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki signs contract extension to keep building KU

Kansas football offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki hopes to be a head coach one day.

Still, he isn’t ready to leave the Jayhawks just yet.

Kotelnicki confirmed his contract extension with KU to media Monday. In November, head coach Lance Leipold extended his contract with KU until 2029.

Leipold and Kotelnicki first coached together at Wisconsin-Whitewater in 2013 and have been together since.

“You know, we have a great relationship, coach and I,” Kotelnicki said Monday. “Obviously, he keeps me abreast about some points (regarding Leipold’s extension). …We’ve been together for a long time. Very fortunate that he wants to stay together. …Very fortunate and blessed to be here as long as I will be now.”

Kotelnicki led the KU offense to new heights in his second season. The Jayhawks went from ranking 104th in yards per play in year one to fifth (7.00) and from 91st to fifth in passing efficiency. Kotelnicki’s offense helped lead the Jayhawks (6-6, 3-5 Big-12 play) to their first bowl game since 2008.

Kotelnicki’s contract extension illustrates his faith in the future of the program.

“It’s exciting. … I think that it illustrates and what I hope people see is that this place so desperately needed some consistency,” Kotelnicki said. “For an administration and a coach to recognize that and basically value me being around enough to do that for as long as (they did) should indicate (what) everyone believes about this program.

“I mean, this is a great place. People know that. (Kansas) has been starving for competent football for over a dozen years. Now that you have it, you can just see what it’s capable of here.”

For Kotelnicki, coming back to Lawrence was a no-brainer.

“This is a fantastic university and this community is awesome,” Kotelnicki said. ”But when you look at the trajectory of our football program and where we can go, it has brought me a lot of joy to be a part of rebuilding things. … So professionally to know that whatever your goals are, you can get all those done here while turning the program around, ... which we are doing and taking the necessary steps to do that, is super, super rewarding

Still, it’s no secret within the program that Kotelnicki wants to be a head coach. In fact, Leipold knows. He has even let Kotelnicki get more involved in decision-making and scheduling games.

“The thing I’ve learned from him that’s been awesome in the 10 years (is) he’s fantastic about thinking about the players first and anything decision-making with the program,” Kotelnicki said.