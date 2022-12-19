ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Erie’s Jewish community celebrates Hanukkah

By Briaunna Malone
 3 days ago

With Hanukkah now underway, Erie’s Jewish community is celebrating the festival of lights.

Rabbi Rob Morais of Temple Anshe Hesed says the temple held its first in-person Hanukkah celebration for the first time in three years on Sunday night.

He says about 100 people participated in lighting the candles.

The rabbi says to keep the momentum of the celebration, the temple has established eight different ways to give back to the community, including blood donation drives and packaging items for refugees.

Hanukkah continues until Dec. 26.

