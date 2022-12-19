ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Austin

APD SWAT callout ends at South Austin hotel with suspect in custody

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department said the SWAT team was called out to a South Austin hotel Thursday night. APD Officer Demitri Hobbs says the SWAT situation happened around 3:30 p.m. at the Super 8 by Winham Austin South/I-35 hotel located at 4200 S IH 35 Service road Southbound.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

One person taken into custody after SWAT incident in south Austin

Austin — One person was taken into custody after a SWAT situation at a south Austin apartment complex early Thursday morning. The Austin Police Department says police received a call around 1:16 a.m. from a complex on Little Texas Lane. APD says the woman who called was whispering over...
AUSTIN, TX
fox44news.com

Two men hospitalized in Killeen shooting

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Two men have been shot in an aggravated assault, according to Killeen Police. Officers were dispatched at approximately 9:41 p.m. Wednesday to the 500 block of Lisa Lane in reference to a 9-1-1 call for shots fired. They arrived on scene and found a vehicle that crashed into a fence, and the vehicle appeared to have been shot several times. The vehicle was occupied by three men, and two of them had gunshot wounds.
KILLEEN, TX
CBS Austin

Pflugerville Police seek help ID'ing Walgreens robbery suspect

Police in Pflugerville are asking for the public's help in locating a man they say robbed a Walgreens earlier this month. It happened Monday, Dec. 5, at the Walgreens located at the intersection of East Wells Branch Parkway and Dessau Road. Investigators say the man entered the store at around...
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
CBS Austin

Pedestrian dies at hospital after struck by vehicle in South Austin

A pedestrian hurt in a collision Sunday night in South Austin later died at a hospital, police say. It happened on the eastbound service road of West Ben White Boulevard, near the intersection with Menchaca Road. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to the incident at around 7:40 p.m.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

APD searching for wanted fugitive involved in family violence

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) Family Violence Unit is asking for the public's help searching for a wanted fugitive. Police said they are looking for 28-year-old Simon Lopez Jr. He has an outstanding arrest warrant for repeatedly violating an order of protection, which is a third-degree felony. He also has a violation of bond condition, which is a class A misdemeanor.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

One displaced after apartment fire in east Austin caused by candle

Austin — One person is displaced after an apartment fire in east Austin Thursday morning, according to the Austin Fire Department. AFD says the fire happened near the intersection of Manor Road and Stafford Street around 12 a.m. Firefighters say a candle caused a mattress to be set on...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

2 killed, 4 others injured in two-vehicle crash in Manor

AUSTIN, Texas - Two adults were killed and four other people, including two children, were taken to a hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Manor. Austin police said on Dec. 17, around 4:46 p.m., officers responded to a crash between two vehicles, a pick-up truck and a car, in the 8600 block of E. Parmer Lane.
MANOR, TX
CBS Austin

Man arrested at La Grange motel after drug bust

LA GRANGE, Texas — A man was arrested at a motel in Fayette County on Friday after deputies found 82 grams of ecstasy in the room. The Fayette County Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant at the Carter Motel in reference to narcotics being sold in one of the rooms.
FAYETTE COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy