CBS Austin
APD SWAT callout ends at South Austin hotel with suspect in custody
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department said the SWAT team was called out to a South Austin hotel Thursday night. APD Officer Demitri Hobbs says the SWAT situation happened around 3:30 p.m. at the Super 8 by Winham Austin South/I-35 hotel located at 4200 S IH 35 Service road Southbound.
CBS Austin
One person taken into custody after SWAT incident in south Austin
Austin — One person was taken into custody after a SWAT situation at a south Austin apartment complex early Thursday morning. The Austin Police Department says police received a call around 1:16 a.m. from a complex on Little Texas Lane. APD says the woman who called was whispering over...
fox7austin.com
Man arrested for intoxication manslaughter had 6 previous DWI convictions, affidavit says
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police arrested a man charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter after a wreck in South Austin that killed two people. On Sunday, Dec. 18, around 2:44 a.m., police say Roberto Rangel was driving a truck that failed to yield the right of way while exiting the Chick-Fil-A parking lot in the 500 block of E. Ben White Blvd.
Austin Police officer injured during foot chase
According to the Austin Police Department, the officer lost consciousness and had cuts on his face after hitting a wall while trying to arrest the suspect during the foot chase.
One dead after crash on U.S. 183 service road in northwest Austin
It happened in the southbound lanes of Hwy 183 Service Road near Balcones Club Drive around 8 a.m.
Police investigate after person hit, killed on W. Ben White Service Road Sunday
Officers responded around 7:41 p.m. to a crash between a driver of a sedan and a pedestrian in the 1900 block of W. Ben White Boulevard Service Road.
fox44news.com
Two men hospitalized in Killeen shooting
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Two men have been shot in an aggravated assault, according to Killeen Police. Officers were dispatched at approximately 9:41 p.m. Wednesday to the 500 block of Lisa Lane in reference to a 9-1-1 call for shots fired. They arrived on scene and found a vehicle that crashed into a fence, and the vehicle appeared to have been shot several times. The vehicle was occupied by three men, and two of them had gunshot wounds.
CBS Austin
Pflugerville Police seek help ID'ing Walgreens robbery suspect
Police in Pflugerville are asking for the public's help in locating a man they say robbed a Walgreens earlier this month. It happened Monday, Dec. 5, at the Walgreens located at the intersection of East Wells Branch Parkway and Dessau Road. Investigators say the man entered the store at around...
CBS Austin
'I'm sorry that we missed the signs' APD Chief Joseph Chacon speaks on Justin Haden case
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon speaks on the Justin Haden case. In an interview with CBS Austin, Chief Chacon says that the department needs to look at the places where they’ve fallen short. 34-year-old Justin Haden was reported missing from his apartment in north Austin...
One in custody after police call out SWAT to south Austin apartment complex
APD says police went to the complex on Little Texas Lane around 1:15 a.m. for a family violence call.
Austin police seek help looking for wanted fugitive with prior family violence arrests
Police said Simon Lopez, Jr., 28, is frequently in the 4800 block of Eastdale Drive in east Austin. It is believed a family member lives in this area, APD said.
CBS Austin
Pedestrian dies at hospital after struck by vehicle in South Austin
A pedestrian hurt in a collision Sunday night in South Austin later died at a hospital, police say. It happened on the eastbound service road of West Ben White Boulevard, near the intersection with Menchaca Road. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to the incident at around 7:40 p.m.
fox7austin.com
APD searching for wanted fugitive involved in family violence
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) Family Violence Unit is asking for the public's help searching for a wanted fugitive. Police said they are looking for 28-year-old Simon Lopez Jr. He has an outstanding arrest warrant for repeatedly violating an order of protection, which is a third-degree felony. He also has a violation of bond condition, which is a class A misdemeanor.
Driver left after deadly crash in southeast Austin, victim unidentified
The Austin Police Department provided an update Monday involving a deadly vehicle-pedestrian crash that occurred Dec. 16.
CBS Austin
One displaced after apartment fire in east Austin caused by candle
Austin — One person is displaced after an apartment fire in east Austin Thursday morning, according to the Austin Fire Department. AFD says the fire happened near the intersection of Manor Road and Stafford Street around 12 a.m. Firefighters say a candle caused a mattress to be set on...
CBS Austin
Police release photo of suspect's vehicle involved in multiple Austin bank robberies
The Austin Police Department is still on the lookout for a man wearing a fake beard who robbed two Austin banks, and they are hoping a new photo of his vehicle will help locate him. The vehicle is described as a black, 4-door sedan with damage to the front right...
Police investigating suspicious death after man pulled from vehicle in Lady Bird Lake
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating a suspicious death near the pedestrian bridge at Lady Bird Lake. According to a spokesperson for APD, at approximately 3:30 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 19, officers responded to a crash/hot shot call near the intersection of South Lamar Boulevard and West Riverside Drive in Downtown Austin.
Police investigating homicide at Lady Bird Lake, search for shooter continues
Police said it happened near the intersection of South Lamar Boulevard and Riverside Drive around 4:30 a.m. Monday.
fox7austin.com
2 killed, 4 others injured in two-vehicle crash in Manor
AUSTIN, Texas - Two adults were killed and four other people, including two children, were taken to a hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Manor. Austin police said on Dec. 17, around 4:46 p.m., officers responded to a crash between two vehicles, a pick-up truck and a car, in the 8600 block of E. Parmer Lane.
CBS Austin
Man arrested at La Grange motel after drug bust
LA GRANGE, Texas — A man was arrested at a motel in Fayette County on Friday after deputies found 82 grams of ecstasy in the room. The Fayette County Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant at the Carter Motel in reference to narcotics being sold in one of the rooms.
