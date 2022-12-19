County Supervisor Kollin Kosmicki and SBC Resource Management Agency interim Director Steve Loupe. Photo by Robert Eliason. At a town hall meeting at the Aromas Grange on Dec. 17, San Benito County Resource Management Agency interim Director Steve Loupe met with residents of the town to hear their concerns about the completed Carr Avenue and Anzar Road repaving project. While the lighting of the town’s Christmas tree a block away proved to be a greater draw of local attention, the 25 or so people in attendance proved to be just as engaged, peppering Loupe with questions almost from the time that San Benito County Supervisor Kollin Kosmicki introduced him to the audience.

