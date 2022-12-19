Read full article on original website
kingcityrustler.com
Salinas Valley News Briefs | Dec. 22, 2022
MONTEREY COUNTY — Monterey County will have a winter closure for many operations from Dec. 23 through Jan. 2. During this time, many county offices will be closed or have limited hours of operation. The recess will not close any critical or public safety 24/7 operations. A schedule for all county offices during this time period is available on the county website co.monterey.ca.us.
benitolink.com
Aromas residents discuss road safety in town hall session
County Supervisor Kollin Kosmicki and SBC Resource Management Agency interim Director Steve Loupe. Photo by Robert Eliason. At a town hall meeting at the Aromas Grange on Dec. 17, San Benito County Resource Management Agency interim Director Steve Loupe met with residents of the town to hear their concerns about the completed Carr Avenue and Anzar Road repaving project. While the lighting of the town’s Christmas tree a block away proved to be a greater draw of local attention, the 25 or so people in attendance proved to be just as engaged, peppering Loupe with questions almost from the time that San Benito County Supervisor Kollin Kosmicki introduced him to the audience.
kingcityrustler.com
Monterey County appoints new County Administrative Officer
MONTEREY COUNTY — Sonia De La Rosa has been appointed as Monterey County’s new County Administrative Officer, announced the Monterey County Board of Supervisors on Dec. 13. De La Rosa, an experienced public administrative leader, will succeed outgoing CAO Charles McKee, who is retiring at the end of...
'The world is missing something without him': Santa Cruz memorializes its unhoused fatalities
COVID wiped out the annual community celebration of homeless lives lost for two straight years. Wednesday marked its return and a packed Vets Hall illustrated the number of others affected by those losses — 137 people who had been unhoused at some point in 2022, 91 of whom lost their lives while deemed officially homeless.
kingcityrustler.com
King City Library wins decorating contest
KING CITY — Monterey County Free Libraries’ King City Branch was named the winner of the 14th Annual Christmas Business Decorating Contest, presented by the King City Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture. The 2022 theme of the window decorating contest was “Hometown Holiday,” and King City Library’s Sally...
Free toy distribution event planned for Salinas Thursday morning
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Elementary School District families are encouraged to stop by Boronda Meadows School on 915 Larkin Street Thursday morning for a free toy giveaway event. The Braxton Stuntz Foundation sponsors the event and will donate toys that were put in barrels placed throughout Monterey County. The hope was to get 2,000 toys for the The post Free toy distribution event planned for Salinas Thursday morning appeared first on KION546.
montereycountyweekly.com
Two affordable housing agencies that are inextricably linked are attempting to divorce.
A MESSY DIVORCE IS PLAYING OUT IN MONTEREY COUNTY, not in a courtroom but in public meetings and behind the scenes of two agencies tasked with providing low-income housing. Meanwhile, the future of an 80-unit affordable senior apartment complex is on the line. The mutually agreed-upon divorce proceeding is between...
Gilroy Dispatch
Agency mulls Gilroy’s annexation request
A plan to annex 55 acres of land into Gilroy’s city limits, which could eventually house 307 residential units, may be considered in early 2023 after more than 20 years in the works. Known as the Wren Investors and Hewell Urban Service Area Amendment, 50 acres of the property...
Fire from unattended stove causes structure fire in Santa Cruz
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV) - The Santa Cruz City Fire Department said a cooking fire on the second floor of a home caused damage to the ceiling and third floor. Firefighters arrived at 2:27 for reports of a structure fire on the 130 block of Clark Avenue. When they arrived, they noticed smoke coming from The post Fire from unattended stove causes structure fire in Santa Cruz appeared first on KION546.
sanbenito.com
Roundabout construction continues at Highways 25, 156
Construction of a new traffic roundabout at the intersection of State Routes 25 and 156 near Hollister continues this week with work taking place behind protective concrete barriers, according to the California Department of Transportation. Recently installed K-rail at all four approaches to the construction zone serve as protective barriers...
Wanted Monterey County manslaughter suspect arrested in San Benito County with rifle
SAN JUAN BAUTISTA, Calif. (KION-TV)- The San Benito County Sherriff's Office said they arrested a man wanted on a manslaughter warrant on Friday. A deputy made a vehcile check on Betebel Road with a man outside his car. The deputy said they found a loaded rifle. Jorge Jaramillo, 32, was a convicted felon and unable The post Wanted Monterey County manslaughter suspect arrested in San Benito County with rifle appeared first on KION546.
kingcityrustler.com
New details released in King City officer-involved shooting
KING CITY — Monterey County District Attorney’s Office has released video footage and additional details about the officer-involved shooting Monday night in King City. According to the DA’s Office, Joshua Varao of King City called 9-1-1 at 6:53 p.m. on Dec. 19, stating that his 27-year-old brother Brandon Varao had stabbed him multiple times and was being restrained by their father.
montereycountyweekly.com
For the family of a missing Salinas woman, Christmas will be lonely.
Early on Thursday morning, Sept. 22, Arelie Garcia left the Salinas apartment she shares with her mother, got into her red Honda and drove off. When she didn’t show up for work that day as a service adviser at MY Chevrolet in the Salinas auto mall, a coworker contacted one of her sisters, Elizet Mendoza, who filed a missing person report with the Salinas Police Department. Three months later, Garcia is still missing – she disappeared, seemingly without a trace.
Racism complaints from 2010 surface about Monterey County Undersheriff appointee
KING CITY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Sheriff's Office is looking to transition with a new regime and put any controversy from the last administration behind them. However, it looks like Sheriff-Elect Tina Nieto's Staff has its own problematic past. Keith Boyd will serve as Nieto's second in command as her Undersheriff. Boyd has been The post Racism complaints from 2010 surface about Monterey County Undersheriff appointee appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Hazel Hawkins nurses are 'outraged' and 'stressed' about the future of the hospital and their jobs
HOLLISTER, Calif. — The California Nurses Association is speaking out at Wednesday’s hospital board meeting outraged and scared of the unknown future for their jobs and the health of the community as the hospital has the possibility of closing as soon as February. “The nearest hospital is 15...
Salinas Police Activities League hosts 2022 Christmas toy drive
The Salinas Police Activities League is giving Santa some extra help this Christmas by giving toys to local kids in need. The post Salinas Police Activities League hosts 2022 Christmas toy drive appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
CHP: Man hit, killed by Tesla on Highway 101 in south Monterey County
KING CITY, Calif. — A 26-year-old King City man was struck and killed by a Tesla on Highway 101 on Saturday night. According to the California Highway Patrol, the driver of a Tesla Model 3 was driving southbound on Highway 101 south of Teague Avenue at 70 mph when he hit the man just after 9:30 p.m.
KSBW.com
Police looking for 'heroes' who helped them rescue man pinned under car
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — Watsonville police want to speak to several men who they’re hailing as heroes after they jumped into action to help officers rescue an older man who was pinned under a car. The 65-year-old man was riding his bike on Main Street near Pacifica when he...
Monterey County D.A. takes over officer-involved shooting investigation in King City
The Monterey County District Attorney's Office has taken over what a King City family is calling a deadly officer-involved shooting in front of their home. The post Monterey County D.A. takes over officer-involved shooting investigation in King City appeared first on KION546.
kingcityrustler.com
Photos | Cavalcade rides through King City
A celebratory procession, cavalcade and mass were held last Sunday in King City to celebrate the birthday of the Virgin of Guadalupe. Many states of Mexico were represented in the Dec. 11 event, featuring charros — Mexican horsemen or cowboys — who rode on horseback from San Lucas to King City before joining the annual procession traveling down Broadway Street to honor the Virgin. Upon arrival at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Father Germán Rodriguez blessed the horses and riders and then offered mass to the hundreds of families and spectators who turned out for the ceremony.
