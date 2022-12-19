Read full article on original website
vermontjournal.com
Green Mountain Gardeners giving back
WESTON, Vt. – At their annual Boxwood Holiday Tree workshop, Green Mountain Gardeners (GMG) members created and decorated 30 tabletop trees for the homebound. Together with the Wantastiquet Rotary Club, Second Congregational Church and Weston Women’s Club, the homebound and needy receive the boxwood trees, cookies, and poinsettias to brighten their holidays.
vermontjournal.com
Santa’s Workshop Fundraiser for SAPCC a festive success
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Christmas arrived early at Springfield Area Parent Child Center this year and it was a huge success. On Saturday, Dec. 10, the center opened their doors to over 200 people who had purchased all of the available tickets, which had been on sale since early November.
vermontjournal.com
Ludlow lady celebrates her 100th birthday
LUDLOW, Vt. – Laura Caravatt, who was born in Ludlow and still lives in the same house she was born in, recently celebrated her 100th birthday with family and friends. She is pictured here with her daughter and other family members at a reception held at the United Church of Ludlow. Laura, who has been a member of the church for a lifetime, still grows, picks, and arranges flowers for the altar during the summer and fall seasons, a beautiful gift from a beautiful lady. Happy birthday Laura and may you have many more happy and healthy ones.
Addison Independent
Lights glow one final time for holiday display
SALISBURY — For the past 30 years, Wayne and Diane Smith’s light show has been a hallmark of the holiday season in Addison County. During the month of December, loads of people drive by the couple’s home to see it decked with decorations that far exceed the typical holiday lawn display.
vermontjournal.com
Tis the most wonderful time of the year
WESTMINSTER, Vt. – The Kurn Hattin Homes’ holiday celebrations began with beautiful trees from Christmas Trees of Vermont and decorating activities. The annual holiday luncheon and children’s performance always gets everyone in the holiday spirit. The children have fun with the request to, “Dress like you work in Santa’s workshop,” “Dress like a Christmas character,” and “Holiday pajama day.” The children also learn about and include Hanukkah, the Solstice, and Kwanzaa in their celebrations. The community is very generous to the children with donations of all kinds including items for the holiday bazaar. The children can use their Caught Being Good (CBG) coupons in lieu of cash to purchase items for gifts. There are special gifts of caroling (Landmark College), and for over 80 years the Vermont Academy students, who act as mentors to the younger children, provide gifts. To the children’s delight, Chester Rotary Club arranges for Santa and his entourage to visit.
vermontjournal.com
Okemo Valley Women’s Club celebrate the holidays with community support
LUDLOW, Vt. – The Okemo Valley Women’s Club, the Ludlow chapter of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs, met Monday, Dec. 12 to celebrate the holiday season and begin plans for their volunteer efforts for the coming year. 16 members gathered at the Black River Valley Senior Center to share food, fun, and stories from the past year of service. There was a potluck dinner with enticing delicacies, many of which will be available for purchase in 2023 at fundraising bake sales. The club held a brief business meeting to review past and current programs and discuss upcoming events. Currently the annual Trees of Remembrance program is underway. The trees stand at Veteran’s Park in Ludlow and also on the green in Proctorsville. Anyone from the community is welcome to submit, by donation, the names of those they would like to remember or honor with lights on the trees. The names will be listed frequently in the local media and the proceeds from this annual project benefit the club’s community efforts and scholarship programs. Donations and submissions of names should be sent to program Chairwoman Fran Derlinga, 29 Clearwater Drive, Grantham, N.H. 201-264-8109. The trees will be lit for the holiday season for our communities to enjoy and will continue to be lit through January.
vermontjournal.com
Candlelight Christmas Eve service in Londonderry
LONDONDERRY, Vt. – The community is warmly invited to the Christmas Eve service on Saturday evening, Dec. 24, at the Second Congregational Church in Londonderry. The church is located at 2051 Vt. Rt. 11 in Londonderry, VT. The service is at 5:30 p.m. and will be a service of...
Brattleboro’s free Christmas Breakfast to mark its 40th — and likely last — year
The annual Charlie Slate Memorial event, now feeding upward of 1,000 people, is facing rising costs and a reduced crew of third- and fourth-generation organizers. Read the story on VTDigger here: Brattleboro’s free Christmas Breakfast to mark its 40th — and likely last — year.
Downtown Bennington holiday events roundup
As the holiday season kicks into high gear, downtown Bennington is getting in the spirit of things with several events sponsored by the Better Bennington Corporation.
Gone but not forgotten: Early Rutland region ski areas
By Karen D. Lorentz Editor’s Note: This is the first of a three-part series on the early “lost” ski areas that propelled several generations of skiers in the greater Rutland Region. Vermont skiing dates back to 1892 when the Woodstock […] Read More The post Gone but not forgotten: Early Rutland region ski areas appeared first on The Mountain Times.
Pittsford Village Farm awarded $335,834
Adds to $400K grant it received in May Staff report PITTSFORD —Pittsford Village Farm was awarded $335,834 from the Northern Border Regional Commission and the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture rural development funding programs on Nov. 16. This is on top […] Read More The post Pittsford Village Farm awarded $335,834 appeared first on The Mountain Times.
WCAX
Make-A-Wish brings child to ‘north pole’ in Vermont to meet Santa
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont stood in as the “north pole” to help grant the wish of a young boy. Finn, 5, made the flight to Vermont from Georgia to meet Santa with Make-A-Wish. Finn was the special guest of Mr. and Mrs. Claus while he visited the north pole, which was actually southern Vermont towns like White River Junction and Manchester.
Small New England Town Earns Big Holiday Honor
New Hampshire may have taken home the distinction of state with the “most Christmas cheer,” but our neighbors to the north can boast about making another prestigious list. The travel website Thrillist published a list of ten small towns that “go big” when it comes to Christmas. The sole New England representative: a tiny city in Vermont.
vermontjournal.com
Youth-driven program reminds of the consequences for providing alcohol to minors
TOWNSHEND, Vt. – The holiday season is upon us. As families gather to celebrate, it is important for adults to stay vigilant with alcohol use and make sure alcohol is not easily accessible to young people. Underage drinking can be especially prevalent during the holidays, so a group of local youth leaders participated in a national program that reminds adults to do their part to ensure a happy and safe holiday for everyone.
vermontjournal.com
The V-plow
The recent snowstorm got me thinking about snowstorms of years past and how we got around in those days. The photo with this article typifies how back roads were maintained. The Brookside Milk truck has stopped coming up East Hill in Andover in the 1930s. Harry Balch might have been the driver.
Brattleboro EMS takeover, sold as a money saver, may cost taxpayers more
A feasibility study has also found that the town must address a “deficiency” in its number of firefighters on hand. Read the story on VTDigger here: Brattleboro EMS takeover, sold as a money saver, may cost taxpayers more.
capeandislands.org
How New Hampshire schools are trying to meet a growing demand for special education
Kati O’Connell’s 6-year-old daughter, Bella, has yet to have a normal year of school. Her preschool closed at the beginning of the pandemic; when it reopened, it was just two days a week. When Bella started kindergarten in Claremont last year, she missed over 50 days of class because she or a family member had COVID-19.
franklincountynow.com
Support For Raymond Family After Fire Claims Their Home
— 2nd Update: The Bernardston Fire Department was dispatched to 178 Turners Falls Road for a structure fire at 5:30 p.m. When the first unit arrived on scene they found heavy fire which prompted a second alarm. After hours of work to bring down the fire, the home was deemed a “total loss.” The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.
WCAX
Drop-off spot closed at Rutland hospital on Monday
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - The Rutland Regional Medical Center is getting a new MRI magnet Monday. According to a post on social media, that delivery will close the curbside drop-off at the Stratton Road entrance. Both the inner and outer canopy loops will be closed for the magnet delivery. People...
Neglected dogs taken to Washington County adoption center
Lucky Puppy Dog Rescue in Washington County welcomed 16 surrendered dogs, after responding to a plea for help from a home in Salem, involving over 20 neglected dogs and puppies.
