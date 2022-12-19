LUDLOW, Vt. – The Okemo Valley Women’s Club, the Ludlow chapter of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs, met Monday, Dec. 12 to celebrate the holiday season and begin plans for their volunteer efforts for the coming year. 16 members gathered at the Black River Valley Senior Center to share food, fun, and stories from the past year of service. There was a potluck dinner with enticing delicacies, many of which will be available for purchase in 2023 at fundraising bake sales. The club held a brief business meeting to review past and current programs and discuss upcoming events. Currently the annual Trees of Remembrance program is underway. The trees stand at Veteran’s Park in Ludlow and also on the green in Proctorsville. Anyone from the community is welcome to submit, by donation, the names of those they would like to remember or honor with lights on the trees. The names will be listed frequently in the local media and the proceeds from this annual project benefit the club’s community efforts and scholarship programs. Donations and submissions of names should be sent to program Chairwoman Fran Derlinga, 29 Clearwater Drive, Grantham, N.H. 201-264-8109. The trees will be lit for the holiday season for our communities to enjoy and will continue to be lit through January.

LUDLOW, VT ・ 1 DAY AGO