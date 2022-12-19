ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coral Gables, FL

stateoftheu.com

What is Going On With Cormani McClain?

That was Miami fans’ reaction yesterday morning when shortly before the 5 star cornerback’s signing ceremony, his mom posted on social media that his signing ceremony was a “false alarm.”. Sure enough, Cormani was a no show for the ceremony. The news stunned the recruiting world. Even...
MIAMI, FL
stateoftheu.com

Miami Hurricanes 2023 Recruiting Notebook: OT Samson Okunlola

In this installment of The Recruiting Notebook, we meet an elite offensive tackle who will help Miami reshape their offensive line: Brockton (MA) Thayer Academy 5-star OT Samson Okunlola. Bio. In an effort to improve what’s been a bad offensive line, Miami put a hard focus on Brockton (MA) Thayer...
MIAMI, FL
stateoftheu.com

Miami Hurricanes 2023 Recruiting Notebook: QB Emory Williams

In this installment of The Recruiting Notebook, we meet the player who satisfies Recruiting Rule #1: Get a QB every year, Milton (FL) 3-star QB Emory Williams. As stated above, the #1 recruiting rule is you need to get a QB every year. In an effort to satisfy that foundational requirement, Miami worked to connect with Milton (FL) QB Emory Williams.
CORAL GABLES, FL
caneswarning.com

2 Miami football signees named among 15 ready-to-play recruits for 2023

Five-star offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa and four-star running back Mark Fletcher are Miami football signees who were named by Gabe Brooks of 247 Sports as two of the “15 ready-to-play recruits in the 2023 class” in an article posted on Thursday afternoon. Mauigoa is currently the highest-rated current 2023 Miami signee.
MIAMI, FL
Tomahawk Nation

Lamont “Boots” Green Jr. signs with Florida State

RANKING: 91 rating (4-star) on 247 Sports Composite List (251st best player; 28th best EDGE, 49th best player in FL) OTHER SUITORS: Let’s be serious here — Boots was always going to be a Nole. Green Jr. has been committed to FSU since February 2021. From his official...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
stateoftheu.com

Miami Hurricanes 2023 Recruiting Notebook: OT Francis Mauigoa

In this installment of The Recruiting Notebook, we meet a player who brings elite potential to a position of desperate need: Bradenton (FL) IMG Academy 5-star OT Francis Mauigoa. Bio. A Native of American Samoa, Mauigoa is a player who has been around the world in his pursuit of a...
MIAMI, FL
stateoftheu.com

Miami Hurricanes 2023 Recruiting Notebook: OL Antonio Tripp

In this installment of The Recruiting Notebook, we meet the very first player to join this current group of commitment for the Canes’ 2023 recruiting class: Bradenton (FL) IMG Academy 3-star OL Antonio Tripp. Bio. As Miami looked to build out their 2023 recruiting class, early attention was paid...
CORAL GABLES, FL
stateoftheu.com

Miami Hurricanes 2023 Recruiting Notebook: CB Damari Brown

In this installment of The Recruiting Notebook, we meet a talented defensive back with a long history of championship performance at the Optimist and HS levels, who will continue the family legacy in Coral Gables: Ft. Lauderdale (FL) American Heritage 4-star CB Damari Brown. Bio. Brown committed to Miami on...
CORAL GABLES, FL
247Sports

DB Antione Jackson signs with Miami after reclassifying

Fort Lauderdale Dillard four-star defensive back Antione Jackson signed a letter of intent with the Miami Hurricanes on Wednesday. Jackson is considered the nation’s 16th-best safety and 219th-best overall prospect according to the 247Sports composite rankings. He stands 6-foot and weighs 170 pounds. He helped the Panthers go 7-4...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Miami

Miami senior named MaxPreps Florida High School Football Player of the Year

MIAMI -- Rueben Bain of Central is the 2022 MaxPreps Florida High School Football Player of the Year. The 6-foot-3, 245-pound senior defensive lineman led the Rockets to a 14-0 record, fourth consecutive state title and No. 2 national ranking.It is the latest accolade for Rueben, who was also named this year's winner of CBS 4's Nat Moore Trophy.  The player totaled an incredible 32.5 tackles for loss and 29 sacks in leading Miami Central to its first undefeated season in program history. In a 38-31 win over American Heritage (Plantation) in the Class 2M state championship game, Rueben recorded...
MIAMI, FL
floridahsfootball.com

Attendance up at FHSAA state championship games; highest reported number in 15 years

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The new metro/suburban classifications in football might have just been a boon for the state’s official governing body of high school athletics. According to attendance numbers reported through all nine state championship games between the host sites in Tallahassee and Fort Lauderdale, attendance numbers were up compared to 2021 by nearly 47%.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Miami New Times

The Ten Best Chinese Restaurants in Miami

When "authenticity" became an American foodie buzzword, perhaps Chinese food was hit hardest. Deciding what "authentic" Chinese food looks and tastes like — or any culture’s cuisine, for that matter — isn't so easy. Consider that China is a sprawling country whose 1.4 billion citizens comprise nearly...
MIAMI, FL
wlrn.org

The multiple impacts of the FTX bankruptcy on Miami

The cryptocurrency company FTX was in the middle of moving its U.S. headquarters from Chicago to Miami when it collapsed last month. But the arena where the Miami Heat plays still bears the name of FTX. That was part of a 19-year, $135 million sponsorship deal for the arena. Bloomberg...
MIAMI, FL
thesource.com

Happy Birthday To Miami Bass Pioneer Uncle Luke!

On this date in 1960, record exec, rapper, producer and pioneer Luther Campbell aka Uncle Luke was born in Miami, Florida. Luke has morphed into one of the trailblazers of today’s strip club-based Hip Hop that is seen from southern artists such as Future, Kodak Black and even Megan Thee Stallion.
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

All aboard! New Brightline rail stations are opening in Boca, Aventura this week

As Brightline passengers queue up to catch their first train rides from the company’s new Boca Raton and Aventura stations Wednesday, management is focusing on its 170-mile extension to Orlando, and will not be opening any more stops in South Florida, according to its president. On Tuesday, Brightline President Patrick Goddard, local politicians and other advocates celebrated the new stations’ ...
BOCA RATON, FL

