MIAMI -- Rueben Bain of Central is the 2022 MaxPreps Florida High School Football Player of the Year. The 6-foot-3, 245-pound senior defensive lineman led the Rockets to a 14-0 record, fourth consecutive state title and No. 2 national ranking.It is the latest accolade for Rueben, who was also named this year's winner of CBS 4's Nat Moore Trophy. The player totaled an incredible 32.5 tackles for loss and 29 sacks in leading Miami Central to its first undefeated season in program history. In a 38-31 win over American Heritage (Plantation) in the Class 2M state championship game, Rueben recorded...

