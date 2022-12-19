Read full article on original website
These Doughnuts Have Been Named the Best in FloridaTravel MavenMiami, FL
Brightline launches service for new Boca Raton and Aventura stations todayBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
Computer monitor thrown at airport employeeAdrian HolmanMiami, FL
IGNITE Broward Arts Event Returns to South Florida on January 25-29, 2023Judith MastersBroward County, FL
BBX Capital partnered with Neighbors 4 Neighbors to “Adopt” 56 FamiliesJudith MastersFort Lauderdale, FL
Miami or Georgia for the Best CB Class in the Nation?
Comparing Miami’s cornerback class to Georgia’s.
stateoftheu.com
What is Going On With Cormani McClain?
That was Miami fans’ reaction yesterday morning when shortly before the 5 star cornerback’s signing ceremony, his mom posted on social media that his signing ceremony was a “false alarm.”. Sure enough, Cormani was a no show for the ceremony. The news stunned the recruiting world. Even...
stateoftheu.com
Miami Hurricanes 2023 Recruiting Notebook: OT Samson Okunlola
In this installment of The Recruiting Notebook, we meet an elite offensive tackle who will help Miami reshape their offensive line: Brockton (MA) Thayer Academy 5-star OT Samson Okunlola. Bio. In an effort to improve what’s been a bad offensive line, Miami put a hard focus on Brockton (MA) Thayer...
stateoftheu.com
Miami Hurricanes 2023 Recruiting Notebook: QB Emory Williams
In this installment of The Recruiting Notebook, we meet the player who satisfies Recruiting Rule #1: Get a QB every year, Milton (FL) 3-star QB Emory Williams. As stated above, the #1 recruiting rule is you need to get a QB every year. In an effort to satisfy that foundational requirement, Miami worked to connect with Milton (FL) QB Emory Williams.
caneswarning.com
2 Miami football signees named among 15 ready-to-play recruits for 2023
Five-star offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa and four-star running back Mark Fletcher are Miami football signees who were named by Gabe Brooks of 247 Sports as two of the “15 ready-to-play recruits in the 2023 class” in an article posted on Thursday afternoon. Mauigoa is currently the highest-rated current 2023 Miami signee.
caneswarning.com
Miami Football Early National Signing Day 2023: NLI tracker and live blog
With a late push since December 11 the 2023 Miami football signing class has moved up to third nationally behind Alabama and Georgia. Mario Cristobal has lived up to his reputation as an elite recruiter. Miami is projected to have three five-star signees with cornerback Cormani McClain and two offensive tackles.
stateoftheu.com
Miami Hurricanes 2023 Recruiting Notebook: EDGE Rueben “Hurricane” Bain
In this installment of The Recruiting Notebook, we meet a Miami legacy who is an über productive pass rusher and would be a take at nearly any school in America based upon his production and potential, not his name: Miami (FL) Central EDGE Rueben “Hurricane” Bain. Bio.
Tomahawk Nation
Lamont “Boots” Green Jr. signs with Florida State
RANKING: 91 rating (4-star) on 247 Sports Composite List (251st best player; 28th best EDGE, 49th best player in FL) OTHER SUITORS: Let’s be serious here — Boots was always going to be a Nole. Green Jr. has been committed to FSU since February 2021. From his official...
stateoftheu.com
Miami Hurricanes 2023 Recruiting Notebook: OT Francis Mauigoa
In this installment of The Recruiting Notebook, we meet a player who brings elite potential to a position of desperate need: Bradenton (FL) IMG Academy 5-star OT Francis Mauigoa. Bio. A Native of American Samoa, Mauigoa is a player who has been around the world in his pursuit of a...
stateoftheu.com
Miami Hurricanes 2023 Recruiting Notebook: OL Antonio Tripp
In this installment of The Recruiting Notebook, we meet the very first player to join this current group of commitment for the Canes’ 2023 recruiting class: Bradenton (FL) IMG Academy 3-star OL Antonio Tripp. Bio. As Miami looked to build out their 2023 recruiting class, early attention was paid...
Wide Receiver Robby Washington is Officially a Miami Hurricane
One-half of the Washington twins has officially signed his national letter of intent to play for the Canes
stateoftheu.com
Miami Hurricanes 2023 Recruiting Notebook: CB Damari Brown
In this installment of The Recruiting Notebook, we meet a talented defensive back with a long history of championship performance at the Optimist and HS levels, who will continue the family legacy in Coral Gables: Ft. Lauderdale (FL) American Heritage 4-star CB Damari Brown. Bio. Brown committed to Miami on...
DB Antione Jackson signs with Miami after reclassifying
Fort Lauderdale Dillard four-star defensive back Antione Jackson signed a letter of intent with the Miami Hurricanes on Wednesday. Jackson is considered the nation’s 16th-best safety and 219th-best overall prospect according to the 247Sports composite rankings. He stands 6-foot and weighs 170 pounds. He helped the Panthers go 7-4...
Miami senior named MaxPreps Florida High School Football Player of the Year
MIAMI -- Rueben Bain of Central is the 2022 MaxPreps Florida High School Football Player of the Year. The 6-foot-3, 245-pound senior defensive lineman led the Rockets to a 14-0 record, fourth consecutive state title and No. 2 national ranking.It is the latest accolade for Rueben, who was also named this year's winner of CBS 4's Nat Moore Trophy. The player totaled an incredible 32.5 tackles for loss and 29 sacks in leading Miami Central to its first undefeated season in program history. In a 38-31 win over American Heritage (Plantation) in the Class 2M state championship game, Rueben recorded...
floridahsfootball.com
Attendance up at FHSAA state championship games; highest reported number in 15 years
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The new metro/suburban classifications in football might have just been a boon for the state’s official governing body of high school athletics. According to attendance numbers reported through all nine state championship games between the host sites in Tallahassee and Fort Lauderdale, attendance numbers were up compared to 2021 by nearly 47%.
Miami New Times
The Ten Best Chinese Restaurants in Miami
When "authenticity" became an American foodie buzzword, perhaps Chinese food was hit hardest. Deciding what "authentic" Chinese food looks and tastes like — or any culture’s cuisine, for that matter — isn't so easy. Consider that China is a sprawling country whose 1.4 billion citizens comprise nearly...
wlrn.org
The multiple impacts of the FTX bankruptcy on Miami
The cryptocurrency company FTX was in the middle of moving its U.S. headquarters from Chicago to Miami when it collapsed last month. But the arena where the Miami Heat plays still bears the name of FTX. That was part of a 19-year, $135 million sponsorship deal for the arena. Bloomberg...
west-palm-beach-news.com
This Excessive-speed Prepare Connects Miami and West Palm Seaside for the Excellent Florida Trip
Miami locals will be the first to tell you that driving around the city can be stressful, let alone crossing county lines to visit other popular South Florida spots like Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach. Enter Brightline, with its eco-friendly, door-to-door, high-speed train. The Brightline rail system first launched...
thesource.com
Happy Birthday To Miami Bass Pioneer Uncle Luke!
On this date in 1960, record exec, rapper, producer and pioneer Luther Campbell aka Uncle Luke was born in Miami, Florida. Luke has morphed into one of the trailblazers of today’s strip club-based Hip Hop that is seen from southern artists such as Future, Kodak Black and even Megan Thee Stallion.
All aboard! New Brightline rail stations are opening in Boca, Aventura this week
As Brightline passengers queue up to catch their first train rides from the company’s new Boca Raton and Aventura stations Wednesday, management is focusing on its 170-mile extension to Orlando, and will not be opening any more stops in South Florida, according to its president. On Tuesday, Brightline President Patrick Goddard, local politicians and other advocates celebrated the new stations’ ...
