WALB 10
BPD: Blakley man arrested for September shooting
BLAKELY, Ga. (WALB) - A suspect has been arrested for a September shooting that left one person injured. Damien Brown, 33, was arrested on Dec. 21 during a traffic stop on an aggravated assault charge, according to the Blakely Police Department (BPD). Police say the shooting happened on Sept. 24...
WALB 10
GBI: Arrests made in Sumter Co. man’s shooting death
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - An investigation is underway after a Sumter County man was shot to death Wednesday night, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). Christopher York was shot and taken to Phoebe Sumter where he later died, the GBI said. Thomas Warren Capps, 40, of Americus, has...
wdhn.com
PHONE SCAM: Dothan Police warns citizens of money collection scam
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— Dothan Police say they have received reports of a phone scam from a number that looks like it’s from the City of Dothan Magistrates Office. According to the Dothan Police Department, the caller is identifying himself as a DPD Lieutenant wanting to collect money for warrants and to avoid arrest.
WCTV
GCSO: Man arrested in Chattahoochee murder
GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide in Chattahoochee and confirms a suspect has been arrested. GCSO says it happened on Rosedale Tower Road and neighbors tell us the scene was flooded with patrol cars and flashing lights overnight. “It’s a shock....
wdhn.com
Dothan man arrested on rape charge
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— A Dothan man has been arrested and charged with one count of rape. According to Sergeant Tim Mullis with the Dothan Police Department, the crime occurred Wednesday, December 21, at a home in Dothan and was reported to the DPD. After an investigation, Deandre Oneal James,...
fosterfollynews.net
Justin Travor Harrison of Marianna, Florida Arrested by Jackson County, Florida Sheriff’s Office on Charges of Concealed Firearm
On Friday, Dec. 16, around 9:30 p.m., deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle just south of Marianna. The front seat passenger, Justin Travor Harrison, told deputies that he held a Security Class D License issued by the Florida Department of Agriculture. A search of the vehicle was done,...
Chase of stolen car from Terrell County ends in Albany
ALBANY — A Wednesday-morning chase of a suspect in a stolen car that started in Terrell County ended in Albany when a state trooper forced the car off the roadway and pinned it against a tree. The driver of the stolen Nissan Kick caused an accident at Dawson Road...
wfxl.com
Police: Identity sought for 2 men wanted for shoplifting at Bainbridge Walmart
Bainbridge Public Safety would like your help in identifying these two individuals pictured here in reference to a felony shoplifting that occurred at Walmart in Bainbridge on the evening on Monday, December 19, 2022. The two were last seen leaving Walmart in a burgundy 2002-2007 year model Jeep Liberty. The...
WALB 10
Dougherty Co. EMS gets Narcan grant extension amid spike in Albany fentanyl cases
Colquitt Co. investigator gives an update on the man killed in Saturday's shooting, family reacts. Colquitt Co. investigator gives an update on the man killed in Saturday's shooting, family reacts. Family mourns after man is killed in Colquitt Co. shooting. Updated: 5 hours ago. Family mourns after man is killed...
WALB 10
11 people were arrested in a contraband ring at Dougherty Co. Jail. Here’s what they’re charged with.
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Eleven people were recently charged in connection to a contraband ring that was dismantled at the Dougherty County Jail. Matdrick Giddens was determined to be the ring leader, according to the Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office. The investigation into Giddens’ contraband organization started in June 2022....
wtvy.com
Dothan man indicted; police say he killed over car battery
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan man has been indicted by a Houston County Grand Jury on Capital Murder charges that police say stem from an argument over a car battery. Tobias Marsh, 35, was arrested on June 15, the same day that 31-year-old Willie Roberson was shot in the 900 block of North Bell Street in Dothan.
Alabama couple arrested for allegedly assaulting police officer
NEWTON, Ala. (WDHN) — A Troy couple is in the Dale County Jail after allegedly assaulting a police officer. A Newton police officer received a complaint about a drunk driver and stopped a car that matched the description and was owned by Danny Chestnut. According to police, Chestnut was questioned by the officer, and then […]
wdhn.com
Truck crashes into the side of a Cowarts home
COWARTS, Ala (WDHN)— A truck crashed into a Cowarts home Wednesday afternoon after officials say the driver suffered a possible medical emergency. The truck struck the side of the home, causing significant damage to the corner of the home. According to officials on the scene, the driver crashed after...
wfxl.com
Man dies after single-vehicle accident, car fire in Lee County
Georgia State Patrol is investigating after a man died in a single-vehicle accident in Lee County. The Lee County Sheriff's Office responded for an accident call on Flowing Well Road, just before 7:45 a.m. Thursday. Deputies say that a neighbor called for help after the victim's burned Tesla was found...
wfxl.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Log truck overturned in Sumter County
SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. -- The Sumter County Sheriff's Office is advising drivers to avoid the area of Desoto Farm Seed Road and Pryor-Cobb Road, due to an overturned log truck causing hazardous driving conditions. If you must travel through this area, please use caution, drive slowly, and keep an eye...
WALB 10
Dougherty Co. declares state of emergency ahead of artic blast
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County and Albany leaders have declared a state of emergency ahead of plummeting cold temperatures set to hit South Georgia on Friday. The executive order declaring the state of emergency allows the county to activate its emergency operations plan. This also allows the county to open its emergency operations center to open.
WALB 10
Early County Jail inmates celebrate Christmas with families
EARLY CO., GA. (WTVY) - Children and families were reunited with their loved ones in Blakely, Georgia. The Early County Sheriff’s Office created some Christmas magic for those families. “See, I come from a big family, one of thirteen kids, and Christmas is real dear to my heart,” Early...
WALB 10
Power outages in downtown Albany caused by possible car crash
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Power outages have been reported in downtown Albany, according to a city official. The outages were likely caused by a car crash, per the city. The city’s website shows once showed around 320 people/homes being affected now shows around 20 people without power. The first...
Albany police want help in finding theft, fraud suspects
ALBANY – The Albany Police Department is asking the public and other law enforcement agencies to help locate two suspects wanted in separate criminal cases. In one of those incidents, Kevione Robinson is accused of transferring money from a co-worker’s cellphone to his cash app account when he borrowed the phone.
Four law enforcement officers, seven others face charges in probe of contraband distribution at Dougherty County Jail
ALBANY — A six-month investigation into contraband distribution at the Dougherty County Jail and movement of some of that material has resulted in the arrest of 11 individuals, including four law enforcement officers. The Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrests on Monday, and Sheriff Kevin Sproul said that...
