Mysuncoast.com
Delays, cancellations reported at local airports
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Winter weather across the U.S. is causing ripples of cancellations and delays at airports nationwide and locally. The timing unfortunately is coinciding with people trying to return home for the holidays. Both Sarasota-Bradenton International and Tampa International airports are reporting cancellations and delays for inbound and outbound flights.
Fire destroys Lakewood Ranch home
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Lakewood Ranch home is in ruins after an early morning fire Monday. The fire inside the home in the 11000 block of Rivers Bluff Circle started shortly after 1:30 a.m., a fire official told ABC7 at the scene. Neighbor Jane Drake said she was in...
Chilly Mornings and Warmer Afternoons
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Temperatures will drop overnight, however a slow warming trend continues. Suncoasters will wake up to the low 40s, although it will feel like the upper thirties. By mid morning the 50s arrive, then temperatures peak in the mid sixties in the afternoon. For Tuesday, expect mostly sunshine. There is no rain in the forecast until Saturday.
Clearing skies and warmer weather are in today’s Suncoast forecast
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - An active southern branch of the jet stream will continue to bring a sun and cloud mix for a good part of the first half of the day. Temperatures will continue to warm today as surface winds out of the east boost high temperatures into the mid-60s.
Deputies to train at Sugg Middle School this week, neighbors warned
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County deputies will be holding training exercises at Sugg Middle School, 3801 59th Street West, on Tuesday, Dec. 27 and Wednesday, Dec. 28, the Sheriff’s Office said. On Tuesday, anyone near the school may hear what sounds like gunfire, but it will be simulation...
Sarasota woman missing since Dec. 5 has been found
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police say a woman reported missing for nearly three weeks has been found and she is OK. Gina Ludlam had been missing since Dec. 5. On Christmas Day, police said on Twitter that she had returned home. “Thank you to everyone who shared our post and helped us get the word out,” the tweet said.
Sarasota Farmers Market to host a ‘Night Market’
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Famers Market normally hosts their weekly array of vendors and musicians every Saturday, but due to New Year’s Eve, the market will not be running December 31st. The organization will instead host a ‘Night Market’ Thursday December 29th from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m....
Manatee County Sheriff’s Office investigating a homicide in Ellenton
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that occurred December 25th in Ellenton. According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to an in-progress fight in the 4200 block of Day Bridge Place. En route, deputies say they learned one person had been stabbed....
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Arcadia
ARCADIA, Fla. (WWSB) - Authorities are looking for the driver who hit and killed a pedestrian in Arcadia Christmas Day and fled the scene. Troopers say at about 3 a.m., a man was walking in the northbound lane of SW Hillsborough Avenue, near SW Ambra Kay Street. A vehicle hit the man and did not stop.
DUI crash charges upgraded after victim dies
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A Bradenton woman arrested in connection with a DUI crash Dec. 19 is now facing a manslaughter charge after the pedestrian she allegedly hit died. Bradenton police say on Dec. 19, Nicole Brennan, 50, was driving at about 6:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of 26th Street West, when she struck a pedestrian.
Englewood United Methodist Church hosts 31st annual community Christmas dinner
ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - Englewood United Methodist Church hosted its 31st annual community Christmas dinner with folks picking up meals and meals being delivered. According to the associate pastor, Bo Sim, the church is providing over 2,000 people with meals. The dinner was free to anyone in the community who decided to pull up to the doors of the church. Folks were asked how many meals they needed and volunteers would rush them out. Many pulling up were asking for more than just one meal.
