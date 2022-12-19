ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - Englewood United Methodist Church hosted its 31st annual community Christmas dinner with folks picking up meals and meals being delivered. According to the associate pastor, Bo Sim, the church is providing over 2,000 people with meals. The dinner was free to anyone in the community who decided to pull up to the doors of the church. Folks were asked how many meals they needed and volunteers would rush them out. Many pulling up were asking for more than just one meal.

