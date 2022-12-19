Read full article on original website
New Jersey Globe
Senate GOP leaders back Pennacchio for re-election
The Republican leadership team in the New Jersey State Senate wants Joe Pennacchio (R-Montville) back in 2023. Pennacchio, who is seeking re-election to a sixth term in the Senate, picked up endorsements from Senate Minority Leader Steve Oroho, Deputy Minority Leader Bob Singer, Republican Conference Leader Kristin Corrado, Minority Whip Anthony Bucco, Deputy Conference Leader Holly Schepisi, and Republican Budget Officer Declan O’Scanlon.
Arnone won’t run for Senate against Gopal in 2023
Monmouth County Commissioner Director Tom Arnone, one of the county’s most popular vote-getters, has decided not to challenge State Sen. Vin Gopal (D-Long Branch) next year, leaving Republicans without the candidate at the top of their wish list in one of the state’ most competitive legislative districts. “I...
