Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WKTV
Temporary water outage in Oneonta on River Street Tuesday
ONEONTA, N.Y. -- The DPW will be on River Street in Oneonta on Dec. 27, replacing a service valve for Corning Inc, causing a temporary water outage. The outage will begin at 9 a.m. and affect these residents:. 274 River Street. 270 River Street. 264 River Street. Following water service...
He’s a Mean One! Rome Police Share Hilarious Christmas Video with the Grinch
No better way to get into the holiday spirit than a laugh from your local law enforcement. The City of Rome Police Department is back again with their annual Christmas video. For the past two years, they have put something fun together to help Central New Yorkers get into the holiday spirit.
WKTV
State Police remind the public to be safe during upcoming bad weather
UTICA, N.Y. -- New York State Police are reminding the public that traveling in dangerous weather conditions is never encouraged unless absolutely necessary. The next couple of days will bring slick roads and very cold temperatures, making for dangerous driving conditions. Police advise you to only drive if it is an emergency. And if you are on the road make sure you fill-up the gas tank, throw food, water and extra warm clothing/blankets inside the vehicle in case of an emergency.
WKTV
Rescue Mission of Utica preparing to feed hundreds on Christmas Day
UTICA, N.Y. – Members of the Rescue Mission of Utica were in the kitchen working hard on Thursday preparing for the agency’s Christmas dinner on Sunday. The agency offers dine-in and delivery options on Christmas and expects to feed more than 400 people at the Mission and deliver more than 700 meals. With so much food to prepare, the Mission is still accepting donations of canned goods, non-perishable items and pre-packaged pies through Friday.
WKTV
Holland Patent couple wins year's worth of free gas, groceries through Tops campaign
HOLLAND PATENT, N.Y. – A Holland Patent couple has won free gas and groceries for a year through the Tops Friendly Markets annual fundraiser for Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital. Peggy and Gary Ferguson were recently presented with their prize at the Tops in Boonville. The Free Gas &...
Local mom of five goes to Salvation Army Christmas Bureau Distribution for 18th year in a row
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Salvation Army held its annual Christmas Bureau Distribution Day on Wednesday, December 21. The annual event was held from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Oncenter in Syracuse. The holiday season can be tough for many people, including parents, like Melissa Deitz. “I am going through a little bit […]
WKTV
The votes are in for the UFD competition
UTICA, N.Y. – The votes are in for the most decorated fire house in Utica!. The stations on Whitesboro Street, Mohawk Street, Shepherd Place, Park Avenue and the headquarters on Bleecker Street all took part. Photos of each station were posted to the UFD Facebook page, and the public...
WKTV
National Grid dealing with power outages in Oneida County
UTICA, N.Y. -- National Grid crews are already dealing with power outages in the area. As of 10 p.m. Thursday, nearly 3,000 customers were without power North of Holland Patent in the areas of Barneveld, Steuben and Hinckley. National Grid has 2,800 crews in the upstate area ahead of potential...
WKTV
Mug Club: Utica Rescue Mission 12 Days of Christmas
UTICA, N.Y. -- The Utica Rescue Mission is introducing its 12 Days of Christmas Care. This year, you may want to consider giving the gift of a donation in the name of a friend or co-worker, instead of a traditional gift like socks or winter hats. If you would like...
WKTV
Holiday party at 'The Other Side' Friday
UTICA, N.Y. -- If you're looking for a way to kick off the holiday weekend, on Friday, Dec. 23, there will be a holiday party at 'The Other Side' in Utica. The event will take place from 7-10 p.m. for a music-filled evening, complete with food and drinks. A donation...
Cortland Co. Sheriff’s hold ‘Shop With a Cop’ event
On December 19th, the Cortland County Sheriff's Office held its annual Shop With a Cop event at the Walmart in Cortlandville.
WKTV
Assemblywoman Buttenschon works with local sports teams for winter accessory drive
UTICA, N.Y. -- Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon, D-119, teamed up with the Utica Comets and Utica City Football Club to help keep those in need warm this winter. Buttenschon said the drive was again a success and several winter hats and mittens were collected in the bins at the Adirondack Bank Center lobby.
WKTV
New trampoline park 'Get Air' replaces former 'Rock N Jump' in New Hartford
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. -- There's a new trampoline park in New Hartford, in the same location as the former, 'Rock N' Jump.'. The business closed over the summer but has been replaced with 'Get Air.' This fun indoor playground of sorts, has a new name, new owners and new look.
WKTV
Nutcracker collection set up at Tiny's Bar and Grill
UTICA, N.Y. -- The iconic Tiny's Bar and Grill, while still up for sale, is still open for business and that means the nutcrackers are out on display for all to see. There's still time to get a glimpse of the amazing collection of nutcrackers, that Tiny's has accumulated over the years. For the owner, collecting them and showing them off to those who come from far and wide is pure joy during the holiday season.
Onondaga County travel advisory until 7 a.m. Saturday
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Travel Advisory has been issued for Onondaga County effective 7 a.m. Friday, December 23 until 7 a.m. Saturday, December 24, according to County Executive J. Ryan McMahon. Drivers may experience hazardous driving conditions throughout the county. A widespread of rain, followed by a flash freeze, high winds and snow, have […]
WKTV
Local toddler gets special Christmas gift through Stuff the Bus
UTICA, N.Y. – A toddler received a special gift at Roser Communications in Utica Tuesday morning courtesy of a generous donation to Stuff the Bus this year. Roser Communications started Stuff the Bus to make sure all local children have gifts to open for Christmas. Some larger donations were...
WKTV
Local Inlet woman decorates store windows to perfection for the holidays
INLET, N.Y. -- For the past 10 years, Misty Townsend has changed the window displays at the Ace Hardware store in Inlet, with each changing season. This year, Townsend put a Santa coming down a chimney and into a fireplace on one side and on the other side, Charlie Brown and all his friends on a skating rink. She says her ideas come to her with help from her co-workers.
WKTV
Bradley Elementary student wins Oneida County Conservation 2022 poster contest
ORISKANY, N.Y. -- Sixth-grader Matteo Viti has been announced the grand prize winner of the Cornell Cooperative Extension's Conservation Education Days Poster Contest. Viti is a student from Mrs. Fornino’s class at Bradley Elementary School in New Hartford. The award was presented to him at the school on Dec. 1. His prize was a fishing package, provided by the Federated Sportsmen's Club of Oneida County, as well as a framed wildlife print by artist, Tom Yacovella.
WKTV
Norwich will recieve $10 million for downtown revitalization
NORWICH, N.Y. -- Governor Kathy Hochul announced Thursday $10 million will be given to the City of Norwich to help with downtown revitalization projects. The award will be used in support of nine different projects in the city and will leverage the community's historic, cultural and natural resources in hopes of attracting more visitors.
WKTV
Medical spa opens at Slocum-Dickson Medical Group in New Hartford
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – A medical spa and wellness center has opened at Slocum-Dickson Medical Group in New Hartford. Elite Medical Spa & Wellness Institute is in the new building at 117 Busines Park and is under the direction of Slocum-Dickson’s plastic surgeon, Dr. Sephan Barrientos, MD. The...
Comments / 0