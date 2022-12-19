Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
North Dakota settles mineral, oil rights boundary dispute
(The Center Square) - About $130 million will be returned to some North Dakota private mineral owners and gas operators as part of a settlement over the boundary of the Missouri River's ordinary high-water mark. The North Dakota Board of University and School Lands announced Monday that the second part...
beckerspayer.com
Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota sells $19.2M office building, consolidating locations
Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota plans to sell a 156,000-square-foot building housing subsidiary Noridian Healthcare Solutions, The Forum reported Dec. 16. The building in Fargo, N.D., has been listed for sale at $19.2 million, the newspaper reported. Between 200 and 300 employees at the Noridian Healthcare office will relocate to Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota's headquarters in Fargo.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in North Dakota
North Dakota isn’t known for a lot, but it is known for the cold. The temperatures in this state are shockingly cold during the winter, and many of the continental records are held by cities within the state. Today, we are going to be taking a look at North Dakota in order to learn about the coldest place within it. For anyone native to the Peace Garden State, none of this will probably come as a surprise. Let’s discover the coldest place in North Dakota, plus a few other interesting bits about the weather!
Carbon pipeline project spanning five states moving forward
(The Center Square) - Summit Carbon Solutions is encouraged by the progress the company is making on a pipeline that would traverse five states. The company wants to construct and operate the pipeline to transport carbon from more than 30 ethanol plants to underground injection control facilities in North Dakota. The 2,000-mile pipeline dubbed the "Midwest Carbon Express," would also run through Iowa, Minnesota and Nebraska. About 469 miles would go through South Dakota.
Minnesota House committee approves plans for $500M renovation for the State Office Building
MINNEAPOLIS -- A Minnesota House committee on Wednesday approved plans for a nearly $500 million renovation to the State Office Building that faces ailing infrastructure, accessibility issues and security vulnerabilities that pose a safety risk. The vote comes just days after facilities staff and security at the capitol complex warned of the dire needs of the 90-year-old building they say is in disrepair. They asked lawmakers on the Minnesota House Rules and Legislative Administration Monday to greenlight the upgrades. "We can either be open and unsafe, we can be closed and inaccessible, or we can expand and approve our building and serve...
Comments / 1