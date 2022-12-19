Read full article on original website
James Gunn says Gal Gadot wasn't "booted" from role as 'Wonder Woman'
James Gunn, CEO of DC Studios, has revealed on social media that Gal Gadot has not been “booted” from her role as Wonder Woman.
James Cameron tells Matt Damon to 'get over' losing out on Avatar
In an interview with BBC Radio, James Cameron said that Matt Damon needs to “get over” the fact that he lost out on roughly $250 million for 'Avatar'.
Selena Gomez and The Weeknd shortlisted for 95th Oscars music categories
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced on Wednesday that the shortlists for 10 of their categories in the 2023 Oscars have been finalized.
Gwen Stefani teases potential No Doubt reunion
No Doubt fans who’ve been holding out hope that the group might one day get back together, listen up, as Gwen Stefani recently commented on the possibility of a reunion with her old bandmates.
