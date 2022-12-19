ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

WBTW News13

Coastal Carolina football adds 6 on signing day

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Coastal Carolina football added six student-athletes Wednesday on signing day, according to the university. All six people who have signed play defense, the university said in a news release. The following players signed: “The players, it’s such a great feeling when you talk to them on the phone, you talk […]
CONWAY, SC
WLTX.com

Mr. Football is officially on board with Beamer

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Camden defensive lineman Xavier McLeod had his pick of schools but he made the call for Carolina back in August. In spite of a push from other high-profile schools in the Southeast, McLeod never wavered in his commitment and he is officially part of Shane Beamer's third recruiting class at South Carolina.
CAMDEN, SC
FanSided

Coastal Carolina vs. East Carolina prediction and odds for Birmingham Bowl (Count on Points)

Coastal Carolina had a successful regular season, so much so that the key contributors are leaving to move up the college football ladder. Head coach Jamey Chadwell has already left the program, taking the vacant Liberty job, and quarterback Grayson McCall already announced that he will transfer following Coastal Carolina’s bowl game against East Carolina in the Birmingham Bowl.
CONWAY, SC
WMBF

Vehicle collides with building in Carolina Forest area

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - No one was hurt after a vehicle collided with a building in the Carolina Forest area on Wednesday. Horry County Fire Rescue said the wreck happened on the 1000 block of Glenforest Road. Officials also shared a photo from the scene, showing damage from inside...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

TERMINATED: Former Columbus County Chief Deputy no longer employed

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The man who previously served as former Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene’s Chief Deputy is now out of a job. On Thursday morning, a spokesperson with the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Aaron Herring has been terminated. Herring served as chief deputy...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

1 dead, 2 injured in Horry County crash, troopers say

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed and two others were injured Wednesday evening in a crash near the intersection of Highway 19 and Highway 917 in the Loris area, according to officials. Crews were called to the two-vehicle crash at 5:41 p.m., according to Horry County Fire Rescue. An SUV was traveling […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
myhorrynews.com

Local Market & Deli opens in downtown Conway

Tired of the same old sandwiches for lunch or dinner?. A transplanted New Jersey chef who’s now the owner of a business called the Local Market & Deli at 337 North Main Street in Conway says you should give his store a try. “We just do everything a little...
CONWAY, SC
WMBF

2 women arrested after shooting at Ocean Blvd. motel

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Two women have been arrested and charged after a shooting at an Ocean Blvd. motel last week. Myrtle Beach police were called to the Wave Rider Resort at 12:30 p.m. Dec. 14 after a victim was shot in the stomach and the suspects fled on foot.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
meetingstoday.com

Kingston Resorts Unveils $65 Million Renovation in Myrtle Beach

Following the completion of $65 million in renovations, Kingston Resorts in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, is welcoming groups to an elevated experience at the seaside destination. Enhancements encompassed Embassy Suites by Hilton Myrtle Beach Resort and Hilton Myrtle Beach Resort and feature updates to Embassy’s 255 suites and Hilton Myrtle...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WECT

Brunswick County man receives new home after years of mold, storm damage

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - A man in Brunswick County is staying in a brand new home after suffering through several storms that damaged his trailer in Ocean Isle Beach. Charles Bennett has a new lease on life this holiday season after storms like Hurricanes Florence and Matthew tore through his old trailer, leaving behind mold and other damage.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

33-year-old woman killed in Florence County crash, coroner says

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed and two others hurt Monday evening in a two-vehicle crash near Effingham in Florence County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened at about 6:15 p.m. on Olanta Highway near Stagecoach Road. According to SCHP Master Trooper Gary Miller, a front-seat passenger in a […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC

