Coastal Carolina football adds 6 on signing day
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Coastal Carolina football added six student-athletes Wednesday on signing day, according to the university. All six people who have signed play defense, the university said in a news release. The following players signed: “The players, it’s such a great feeling when you talk to them on the phone, you talk […]
WLTX.com
Mr. Football is officially on board with Beamer
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Camden defensive lineman Xavier McLeod had his pick of schools but he made the call for Carolina back in August. In spite of a push from other high-profile schools in the Southeast, McLeod never wavered in his commitment and he is officially part of Shane Beamer's third recruiting class at South Carolina.
myhorrynews.com
No golf in Myrtle Beach? Courses shutting down this week to preserve spring conditions
Editor's note: This excerpt appears courtesy of On The Green Magazine. Those in the Myrtle Beach golf industry have learned from the past. One of the worst winter freezes on record in early January 2018 led to the closure of every course in the market for between three to eight days as courses thawed out and snow melted.
Coastal Carolina vs. East Carolina prediction and odds for Birmingham Bowl (Count on Points)
Coastal Carolina had a successful regular season, so much so that the key contributors are leaving to move up the college football ladder. Head coach Jamey Chadwell has already left the program, taking the vacant Liberty job, and quarterback Grayson McCall already announced that he will transfer following Coastal Carolina’s bowl game against East Carolina in the Birmingham Bowl.
Hearing aids could soon be covered by insurance in South Carolina
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Sen. Greg Hembree (R-District 28) has proposed a bill that would require insurance companies in South Carolina to cover hearing aids. The proposed bill would also include replacements for hearing aids every three years. “Hearing aids, which you know are very common, and lots of people like me and others […]
How to prepare for cold temperatures this weekend in Grand Strand, Pee Dee
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — With Myrtle Beach temperatures forecast to nosedive heading into the Christmas weekend, the New Directions homeless shelter will have space available for those who need a warm place to stay, officials said. “It’s a ‘Code Blue’ weekend at New Directions in Myrtle Beach,” the city said Wednesday in a Facebook […]
Robeson County’s Devone Graham seeks title of ‘master distiller’
FAIRMONT — Representing his hometown on a nationally televised show was the epitome of success for Robeson County’s Devone Graham.
WMBF
Vehicle collides with building in Carolina Forest area
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - No one was hurt after a vehicle collided with a building in the Carolina Forest area on Wednesday. Horry County Fire Rescue said the wreck happened on the 1000 block of Glenforest Road. Officials also shared a photo from the scene, showing damage from inside...
Crews put out bathroom fire at Carolina Forest-area business, Horry County Fire Rescue says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews from three departments were called to a fire in a commercial building early Wednesday afternoon in the Carolina Forest area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. HCFR, Conway and Myrtle Beach firefighters were dispatched at about 12:20 p.m. to the fire in the 2000 block of Oakheart Road. The […]
crbjbizwire.com
Garden City Realtor® Drew Streett receives SC REALTORS® Distinguished Service Award
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina REALTORS® (SCR) has awarded its Distinguished Service Award to Drew Streett, Realtor® at Garden City Realty in Myrtle Beach. The award was given at the association’s Awards Gala & Installation of Officers event at Junction 800 in Columbia on December 1, 2022.
WJCL
Missing in South Carolina: Police searching for 16-year-old girl who vanished
CONWAY, S.C. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Police in South Carolina are asking for the public's help finding a missing teenage girl. Ma’rionna Calvin, 16, was last seen leaving her home in Conway on Saturday, December 17. Ma’rionna is described as 5 feet 7 inches and 180...
2 South Carolina Lottery Players Celebrating Christmas Early With Huge Wins
"I'm spending the fool out of my prize," said one lucky winner.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
TERMINATED: Former Columbus County Chief Deputy no longer employed
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The man who previously served as former Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene’s Chief Deputy is now out of a job. On Thursday morning, a spokesperson with the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Aaron Herring has been terminated. Herring served as chief deputy...
Myrtle Beach police investigate 2 armed robberies Wednesday night
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police are investigating two armed robberies Wednesday night, according to Sgt. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department. One armed robbery was reported at about 7:30 p.m. and another was reported at about 11 p.m., according to Vest. One armed robbery was in the 1000 block of […]
1 dead, 2 injured in Horry County crash, troopers say
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed and two others were injured Wednesday evening in a crash near the intersection of Highway 19 and Highway 917 in the Loris area, according to officials. Crews were called to the two-vehicle crash at 5:41 p.m., according to Horry County Fire Rescue. An SUV was traveling […]
myhorrynews.com
Local Market & Deli opens in downtown Conway
Tired of the same old sandwiches for lunch or dinner?. A transplanted New Jersey chef who’s now the owner of a business called the Local Market & Deli at 337 North Main Street in Conway says you should give his store a try. “We just do everything a little...
WMBF
2 women arrested after shooting at Ocean Blvd. motel
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Two women have been arrested and charged after a shooting at an Ocean Blvd. motel last week. Myrtle Beach police were called to the Wave Rider Resort at 12:30 p.m. Dec. 14 after a victim was shot in the stomach and the suspects fled on foot.
meetingstoday.com
Kingston Resorts Unveils $65 Million Renovation in Myrtle Beach
Following the completion of $65 million in renovations, Kingston Resorts in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, is welcoming groups to an elevated experience at the seaside destination. Enhancements encompassed Embassy Suites by Hilton Myrtle Beach Resort and Hilton Myrtle Beach Resort and feature updates to Embassy’s 255 suites and Hilton Myrtle...
WECT
Brunswick County man receives new home after years of mold, storm damage
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - A man in Brunswick County is staying in a brand new home after suffering through several storms that damaged his trailer in Ocean Isle Beach. Charles Bennett has a new lease on life this holiday season after storms like Hurricanes Florence and Matthew tore through his old trailer, leaving behind mold and other damage.
33-year-old woman killed in Florence County crash, coroner says
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed and two others hurt Monday evening in a two-vehicle crash near Effingham in Florence County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened at about 6:15 p.m. on Olanta Highway near Stagecoach Road. According to SCHP Master Trooper Gary Miller, a front-seat passenger in a […]
