FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives captured in New Mexico and San Antonio
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Two of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted offenders are back in custody following their recent arrests. Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Juan Favela,64, was arrested in New Mexico, and Izeal Sullivan,37, was arrested in San Antonio. Favela was arrested by members of the U.S. Marshals Lone...
Parents of Sex-Trafficking Victim Who Was Snatched at Mavs Game Fume at Officials
The family of a 15-year-old girl who was abducted at a Dallas Mavericks game and victimized in a sex-trafficking scheme in April are still furious with how they say stadium authorities and local officials botched the investigation. According to surveillance footage witnessed by the family, their daughter circled the Mavs stadium with unknown men, passing multiple security guards—even after her father, Kyle Morris, reported her missing. “I guess I am confused and frustrated as to why they didn't report that to all the security personnel,” Morris told KHOU 11. "I knew exactly what she was saying. I told them what she was wearing. She walked past several security personnel.” Authorities ultimately found the girl 11 days later in a hotel in Oklahoma City, after days of assault, drugging and abuse. But it would take officials another eight months to identify some persons of interest in the case, despite the child’s lucid memory. “There is some frustration and anger at those officers, particularly the one that sent me home that night,” Morris added.Read it at KHOU 11
FBI raids Fort Worth home and finds 21 victims of human trafficking
FORT WORTH, Texas — A house in the 1800 block of Miller Avenue in Fort Worth is at the center of a federal investigation into human trafficking. The FBI’s SWAT team raided the home Wednesday night and found 21 people inside, along with two suspects. “They went to...
Fighting in Texas Will Net You an Assault Charge Unless You Fight This Way
I am not a fighter. That doesn't mean that a disagreement or a situation wouldn't warrant a fight but I certainly would not seek one out. There are those that just want nothing more than to get into some form of fisticuffs anytime they are out in public. This behavior will easily lead to an assault charge and possibly some jail time. But what if I told you that if you have a beef with someone and the only resolution is to throw hands, it can be done without any charges being filed. Oh yes and its a Texas law. Let's take a look at the facts.
26 Honduran refugees rescued from alleged human traffickers at Fort Worth home
FORT WORTH, Texas - The League of United Latin American Citizens, more commonly known as LULAC, says the FBI rescued 26 Honduran refugees from human traffickers during a raid Thursday morning. LULAC provided photos from the undisclosed location in Fort Worth. According to LULAC, the FBI raided a home just...
The Grave Site of Bonnie Parker in Dallas, TX
Crown Hill Memorial ParkPhoto byPhoto: Crown Hill Memorial Park. One of the most famous criminals in history, Bonnie Parker, is buried in Dallas, Texas. Her grave is located in Crown Hill Memorial Park in northwest Dallas. She was a part of the outlaw duo Bonnie and Clyde.
Dallas teachers not banned from saying ‘slavery’ in class
CLAIM: Teachers in the Dallas public school system can no longer say the word “slavery” in class. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The Dallas Independent School District says it hasn’t banned use of the word. The Texas Board of Education said it is not considering curriculum changes that would downplay the role of slavery in American history, either. The statewide teachers’ union says it’s not aware of any other Texas school districts restricting use of the word “slavery.”
No New Year’s Fireworks in Dallas
The New Year is just around the corner, and some local residents may wish to start 2023 with a literal “BANG!”. Before lighting a fuse or firing off a gun, though, be sure you are familiar with city laws and safety guidelines on fireworks and celebratory gunfire. In Dallas,...
Five Teens Shot at Dallas Convenience Store
Dallas Police are searching for a suspect who shot five people at a 7-Eleven Friday night. Officers responded to the shooting call that occurred just after 9 p.m., police said. The shooting happened near the intersection of John West Road and La Prada Drive. Officers found five minors wounded from...
Aaron Dean Transferred to State Prison in Huntsville
Aaron Dean, the former Fort Worth police officer convicted of manslaughter last week in the death of Atatiana Jefferson and sentenced Tuesday to nearly 12 years behind bars, has been transferred to a state prison in Huntsville. According to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Dean is currently being held...
Godsey/Martin & IJUSTGOTHIT.COM Gifted $20,000 To Single Mothers & 200 Bikes To Dallas Families For Christmas!
Dallas, Texas – During the entire month of December, the Godsey/Martin and IJUSTGOTHIT.COM family have taken the time to share some Christmas cheer with local Texas families, gifting over 500 children with new bikes and presenting over $40,000 to deserving single mothers throughout the state. Following their stop in Houston, where an overwhelming 400 bikes were given to Houston area families, the Godsey/Martin & IJustGotHit.com team set out to Dallas to be a blessing to their next set of winners.
Dallas man who shot a boy in the face has his appeal denied
Without comment, the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals has rejected the appeal of a Dallas man who created an uproar in September 2013 when he shot an eight year old boy in the face. The
After appeal dropped in court, 18- to 20-year-olds not banned from carrying handguns
The Texas state law barring 18 to 20-year-olds from carrying handguns is no more as of Wednesday.
VIDEO: Fort Worth police shoot suspect after chase
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police released body camera video of an officer shooting a suspect following a chase on Dec. 13. Police were called to an auto repair shop on White Settlement Road for a possible vehicle burglary. When officers arrived at the scene they learned a male...
Dallas murder victim now identified
Police have now identified the murder victim found dead in North Dallas over the weekend. The case remains under investigation, as the killer is still on the loose.
Woman Wins Suit for $10M After Paralysis
A Flower Mound woman was left paralyzed after a quick procedure allegedly went wrong. She has been awarded roughly $10 million after a Dallas County jury found Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital responsible. On March 21, 2019, 73-year-old Jessie Adams’ life changed forever when she walked into Premier Interventional Pain Management...
Dallas Man Dies from Stab Injuries
The Dallas Police Department is investigating a lethal stabbing that occurred on Monday night, reported WFAA. According to police, they responded to a call on December 19 at 9 p.m. Arriving at the 4800 block of Bismark Drive, they discovered a male victim who had been stabbed. The victim, identified...
Homicide on 4800 Bismark Drive
On December 19, 2022, at about 9:06 PM, Dallas Police responded to a call for service in the 4800 block of Bismark Drive. When officers arrived, they found Marktwon Daniell Hicks, 38, suffering from a stab wound. Hicks was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries. This remains an ongoing investigation that will be documented under case number 226542-2022.
Texas ex-military helicopter crew chief cannot identify lights following car
A Texas witness at Burkburnett reported watching three yellow lights at different distances away from his vehicle at about 5:30 a.m. on December 18, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
What's next as former Fort Worth cop Aaron Dean begins serving sentence
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean has been transferred from the Tarrant County Jail to a Texas Department of Criminal Justice facility in Huntsville to begin serving his nearly 12-year sentence for manslaughter. He'll undergo diagnostics at the James H. Byrd Unit before being taken to his permanent housing facility. A jury sentenced Dean to nearly 11 years, 10 months, and 12 days in prison Tuesday for shooting and killing Atatiana Jefferson in her home in Oct. 2019. The same jury found him guilty of manslaughter last week. Even though the criminal proceedings in Tarrant County are done,...
