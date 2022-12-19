ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Wave 3

Protect your car and home from freezing temperatures

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The last thing in a person’s home they want to be dealing with during inclement weather is busted water pipes, but that can be prevented. Leave indoor faucets at a drip. Turn outdoor ones off altogether. People can insulate pipes directly with a sleeve or...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

More than 70 firefighters battle fire in Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Firefighters are on scene Wednesday morning at a fire in Louisville's Russell neighborhood. The huge building fire was called in around 4 a.m. at 18th and Jefferson streets, according to a spokesperson with Louisville Fire Department. More than 70 firefighters from 12 different stations are working...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Prepare for cold weather as freezing temperatures can damage pipes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With blizzard-like conditions expected for many in Kentucky and Indiana, several water companies are urging customers to prepare themselves from freezing pipes. Frozen pipes can often damage plumbing systems and can cost homeowners thousands of dollars to fix damages caused by cracked or burst pipes. Water...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

How is Metro Louisville preparing for the winter weather?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — People across Kentuckiana are preparing for the cold weather looming. Here's how the Louisville Metro is preparing for the temps to drop. "We've been prepping every day," Public Works Crew Leader Frank Thomas told WHAS11 News. "Going out doing routes, checking spreaders, greasing, and everything to get ready for this winter."
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

How to prepare your car, home for this week's winter blast

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Temperatures in the Louisville area are expected to reach as low as the single digits, with wind chills in the negatives this Thursday into Friday. Ahead of the cold temperatures, there are a few things that can be done to prep your house and car. In...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LFD crews at scene of Shawnee neighborhood structure fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Fire Department crews are at a structure fire in the Shawnee neighborhood. MetroSafe confirmed the call about the fire came in on Tuesday at 6:08 a.m. There have been no reports of rescues or injuries. This is a developing story.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Kentuckiana school districts cancel events ahead of winter storm

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two Kentuckiana school districts have canceled all events ahead of the incoming winter weather. Mark Hebert, the communications manager at Jefferson County Public Schools, said all activities and student services will be canceled after 4 p.m. Thursday. JCPS athletic events and practices should also be done...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Louisville Fire Department promotes 37 first responders

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Fire Department has announced they are strengthening its ranks. On Monday, the department promoted 37 first responders. There is now one new major, 15 captains, 20 sergeants, and one fire apparatus mechanic. During the ceremony, Mayor Greg Fischer recognized the dangers firefighters face, saying...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Dozens of firefighters extinguish Park Hill neighborhood fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A unoccupied house was on fire in Louisville's Park Hill neighborhood on Monday morning. Louisville Fire Department crews were working to put out the fire just three minutes after receiving a call, according to Louisville Fire Department officials. The fire was reported on Dec. 19 around...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Louisville nonprofit organization hosts coat, food giveaway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville nonprofit organization gathered in West Louisville to host their 21st annual 'New Coat Giveaway.'. Feed the City gave out much more than new coats -- they gave out hats, gloves and even new shoes for those in need. According to the organization's website, their...
LOUISVILLE, KY
