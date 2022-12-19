Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
As abortion access becomes increasingly restricted in Kentucky, free speech around clinics remains an area of contentionEdy ZooLouisville, KY
Louisville Woman Receives Lottery Scratch-off Ticket Worth $175K at an Employee 'White Elephant' Gift ExchangeZack LoveLouisville, KY
Wasabi Fenway Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanLouisville, KY
Regional Grocery Store Announces New Store in KentuckyBryan DijkhuizenLouisville, KY
LMPD will respond to select car accidents due to winter storm
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are going to respond to select car accidents due to the winter storm. In a Facebook post, LMPD said they are only going to respond to collisions if an injury is reported or the roadway is blocked. They asked that drivers exchange names,...
Wave 3
Protect your car and home from freezing temperatures
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The last thing in a person’s home they want to be dealing with during inclement weather is busted water pipes, but that can be prevented. Leave indoor faucets at a drip. Turn outdoor ones off altogether. People can insulate pipes directly with a sleeve or...
Travelers try to beat snow, Kentuckiana crews working to keep roads clear
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Thursday evening, WHAS11 spent time catching up with travelers who were all trying to beat the winter blast. We met them at a busy rest area just off I-65 between Louisville and Elizabethtown. Jonathan Walterhouse was traveling with his sons from Pennsylvania and was heading back...
spectrumnews1.com
Ahead of temperatures dropping, Kentucky experts offer tips on protecting pipes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Temperatures across the state are expected to dip near or below zero at the end of the week. State officials are already making preparations as the forecast develops. But in the meantime, there are some things you can do to protect your pipes from bursting on the first days of Winter.
More than 70 firefighters battle fire in Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Firefighters are on scene Wednesday morning at a fire in Louisville's Russell neighborhood. The huge building fire was called in around 4 a.m. at 18th and Jefferson streets, according to a spokesperson with Louisville Fire Department. More than 70 firefighters from 12 different stations are working...
wdrb.com
Fire officials in Louisville urge caution ahead of bitter cold weather headed our way
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bitter cold weather is in the forecast for Louisville, Kentucky and southern Indiana at the end of the week, and local experts are urging caution to avoid serious fire hazards. Louisville Fire & Rescue says that people need to pay attention to household items and appliances...
Wave 3
Prepare for cold weather as freezing temperatures can damage pipes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With blizzard-like conditions expected for many in Kentucky and Indiana, several water companies are urging customers to prepare themselves from freezing pipes. Frozen pipes can often damage plumbing systems and can cost homeowners thousands of dollars to fix damages caused by cracked or burst pipes. Water...
How is Metro Louisville preparing for the winter weather?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — People across Kentuckiana are preparing for the cold weather looming. Here's how the Louisville Metro is preparing for the temps to drop. "We've been prepping every day," Public Works Crew Leader Frank Thomas told WHAS11 News. "Going out doing routes, checking spreaders, greasing, and everything to get ready for this winter."
WLKY.com
How to prepare your car, home for this week's winter blast
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Temperatures in the Louisville area are expected to reach as low as the single digits, with wind chills in the negatives this Thursday into Friday. Ahead of the cold temperatures, there are a few things that can be done to prep your house and car. In...
Wave 3
LFD crews at scene of Shawnee neighborhood structure fire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Fire Department crews are at a structure fire in the Shawnee neighborhood. MetroSafe confirmed the call about the fire came in on Tuesday at 6:08 a.m. There have been no reports of rescues or injuries. This is a developing story.
Kentucky permanently removes children from facility where young boy died in July
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — On Thursday, the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services (CHFS) announced that it will permanently remove children from a Louisville psychiatric residential treatment facility after a little boy died earlier this year. Officials say 7-year-old Ja'Ceon Terry died at Uspiritus-Brooklawn on July 17. His cause...
Kentuckiana school districts cancel events ahead of winter storm
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two Kentuckiana school districts have canceled all events ahead of the incoming winter weather. Mark Hebert, the communications manager at Jefferson County Public Schools, said all activities and student services will be canceled after 4 p.m. Thursday. JCPS athletic events and practices should also be done...
WLKY.com
LIST: Closings, delays ahead of winter storm taking aim at Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — With accumulating snow and severely dropping temperatures on the way, expect some closures and delays. Thursday night, snow will fall for hours in the region and then temps will tumble into the single digits, with wind chills as low as -25 degrees. WEATHER ALERTS // RADAR.
WLKY.com
More than 40 homes in this Louisville neighborhood go all out for Christmas
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you're looking for spots to check out Christmas lights this week, make sure to add this Louisville neighborhood. Residents in Windemere Place have gone all out with Christmas decorations and lights. The neighborhood is on Ashfield Lane near Hikes Point. This has been a tradition...
Louisville Fire Department promotes 37 first responders
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Fire Department has announced they are strengthening its ranks. On Monday, the department promoted 37 first responders. There is now one new major, 15 captains, 20 sergeants, and one fire apparatus mechanic. During the ceremony, Mayor Greg Fischer recognized the dangers firefighters face, saying...
'It's going to be all right': Neighbors rally around family who lost home in Shawnee fire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A family in west Louisville is without a home this Christmas, after a heavy fire took its toll. Louisville Fire Department (LFD) officials say it started in a vacant, two-story house in the Shawnee neighborhood and caused damage to three others. The fire started around 6...
Dozens of firefighters extinguish Park Hill neighborhood fire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A unoccupied house was on fire in Louisville's Park Hill neighborhood on Monday morning. Louisville Fire Department crews were working to put out the fire just three minutes after receiving a call, according to Louisville Fire Department officials. The fire was reported on Dec. 19 around...
Louisville nonprofit organization hosts coat, food giveaway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville nonprofit organization gathered in West Louisville to host their 21st annual 'New Coat Giveaway.'. Feed the City gave out much more than new coats -- they gave out hats, gloves and even new shoes for those in need. According to the organization's website, their...
wdrb.com
Louisville Water offers tips to prevent pipes from freezing as temperatures expected to drop
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Water offered tips to prevent your pipes from freezing as temperatures drop later this week. Officials said they get calls every year about internal water lines freezing or bursting during the winter months. The amount of cold air coming into a home and around water...
Louisville country club sued after kids exposed to 'excessive' chlorine levels
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A group of parents are suing the Glen Oaks Country Club after they say their children were exposed to poisonous chemicals in the pool earlier this year. The lawsuit says the "Children under 6" swim team was practicing in late-May of this year and after about 15 minutes in the water, the suit claims kids started "coughing and foaming at the mouth."
