Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In-Laws Shocked When Son's Wife Reveals Millionaire Status in Pre-NupSharee B.New York City, NY
Galleria Mall To Close In MarchBrianWhite Plains, NY
3 Great Pizza Places In Yonkers You Should Try OutTed RiversYonkers, NY
When Kathy Hochul has announced millions in funding, why do some immigrants look unhappy?Mark StarNew York City, NY
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From SyracuseTed RiversSyracuse, NY
Related
School bus company owners lied about drivers’ criminal pasts, officials allege
Two brothers who operate a Paterson-based school bus company were arrested this week after they were accused of employing unqualified drivers, including some with suspended licenses, arrest records and criminal convictions, the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office announced Thursday. Shelim Khalique, 53, of Wayne, and Jwel Khalique, 43, of...
Video shows NJ Transit driver getting stomped before pulling gun on teen attackers
The NJ Transit bus driver charged with shooting a 15-year-old Saturday in Jersey City pulled the gun and fired after getting stomped by a group of teens, a video of the incident showed. The 9-second video has been posted in multiple social media platforms, with the hashtag #freethebusdriver. The driver,...
Fellow cop saw N.J. police sergeant steal $75K of PBA money, authorities say
At least one fellow police officer gave a statement to investigators saying he “personally observed” a Wall Township sergeant stealing $75,000 from the local chapter of the Police Benevolent Association union, according to charging documents. James R. Cadigan, a PBA member, was charged by a summons Friday with...
Ocean County Man Charged For Attempted Motel Break-In
POINT PLEASANT BEACH – A 37-year-old man has been criminally charged after attempting to break into a motel room with a knife, police said. On December 15, authorities were called to the Amethyst Beach Motel on Arnold Avenue regarding a man with a knife attempting to break into a guest’s room.
Two Asbury Park Men Sentenced In Fatal Basketball Court Shooting
Two men were sentenced for their respective roles in the fatal shooting of a 23-year-old Asbury Park man at the Prospect Avenue basketball courts, authorities said. Prince D. Young, 25, and Chyrod M. Freeman, 24, both of Asbury Park, were each sentenced to 20 years in a New Jersey State Prison on first-degree aggravated manslaughter charges, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.
2 teen boys stabbed, 1 fatally, on NJ street
Two teen boys were stabbed, one fatally, on a busy New Jersey street Tuesday night, authorities said.
Two men sentenced for ‘senseless violence’ that left 23-year-old N.J. chef dead
Two men were sentenced to state prison for the fatal shooting of a 23-year-old Asbury Park man on a basketball court more than three years ago, authorities said Thursday. Prince D. Young, 25, and Chyrod M. Freeman, 24, were each sentenced to 20 years for first-degree aggravated manslaughter in the death of Jehadje J. McMillian in Asbury Park, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.
Texas cop collapsed at Newark airport. He just reunited with the people who saved him.
A Houston Police detective who suffered a heart attack at Newark Liberty International Airport earlier this year but was saved thanks to the help of other officers and a local medical team got the chance to say ‘thank you’ to all of them once again this week. Det....
hudsontv.com
North Bergen and Newark Men Charged in Cocaine and Fentanyl Distribution Conspiracy
Newark, New Jersey – Two men from the Garden State have been charged with possession with intent to distribute approximately one kilogram of cocaine and approximately 100 grams of fentanyl, according to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger. Carlos Ovidio Gonzalez, 35, of Newark, and Hector Martinez, 31, of North Bergen, are accused of conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute the drugs. Gonzalez is also charged with being a previously convicted felon in possession of three firearms and ammunition.
Brutal Attack – Video Shows Assault on NJ Transit Bus Driver
A disturbing video has surfaced on social media showing a New Jersey Transit bus driver being brutally stomped by a group of teens prior to him drawing a gun and firing at them. The driver, 48-year-old Charles Fieros, is seen on the ground outside his bus as he is kicked...
Food Truck Explosion Burns Female Victim In Elizabeth
A female victim suffered burns in some type of food truck explosion on Thursday, Dec. 22 in Elizabeth, sources say.The incident happened on Polaris Street sometime around 1:20 p.m., Elizabeth police spokeswoman Ruby Contreras tells Daily Voice.The food truck had a "small flare up," she said. The vi…
Child luring suspect sought in Newark
NEWARK, NJ – The Newark Police Department is asking the public to help identify an alleged child luring suspect stemming from an incident that took place at a gas station convenience store last week. Fritz G. Fragé, the Director of Newark Public Safety, requests the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect seen in the surveillance video below attempting to lure an 8-year-old child from a convenience store at a gas station last Tuesday. The incident occurred at the Delta Gas Station located on Clinton Avenue at approximately 4 p.m. Police responded to the incident. A child, a passenger in a The post Child luring suspect sought in Newark appeared first on Shore News Network.
Teens Kick NJ Transit Driver On Ground Before He Pulls Gun, Shoots In Jersey City (VIDEO)
Newly-surfaced video footage shows the moment a 48-year-old NJ Transit driver shot a group of teens after an alleged assault (scroll for video). Footage posted by HudPost shows the group kicking Staten Island's Charles Fieros — identified by authorities – on the ground outside the bus at Monticello and Jewett Avenue in Jersey City around 9:40 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17.
NJ corrections officer admits lying about ‘brutal and vicious’ assault on youth
TRENTON — A former senior corrections officer at one of the state’s youth prison facilities in Burlington County has admitted to hitting an inmate in the head twice while the youth’s hands were cuffed behind him. Jason Parks, of Gibbstown, then submitted a fake incident report and...
hudsoncountyview.com
NJ Transit bus driver shot at 3 teens, injured 1, with illegal handgun after they attacked him
An NJ Transit bus driver shot at three teenagers, injuring one, with an illegal handgun after they attacked him outside of a bus in Jersey City Saturday night, an official said. Charles Fieros, 48 of Staten Island, New York, was charged with criminal attempt murder, aggravated assault, unlawful possession of...
Hudson County Sheriff’s Office arrests 27 in December warrant sweep
Led by Sheriff Frank X. Schillari, the Hudson County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of another 27 people as a result of their December Operation. Dubbed “Operation Jingle Bells,” it included a county-wide warrant sweep. “I’m very proud of the fine officers who conducted this operation,”...
Former Newark Police Lt. Sentenced to 79 Years for Murder
John Formisano Sentenced to 79 Years in New Jersey State Prison.Photo byMorristown Minute. Morris County law enforcement announce that John Formisano, age 52, formerly of Jefferson Township, NJ has been sentenced to 79 years in New Jersey State Prison.
Pint Sized Crook Robs Man with His Crew at Gunpoint
BRONX - A pint sized crook was a part of a robbery crew that stuck up a 12 year-old at gunpoint. Police released the shocking surveillance video of the baby faced mugger. At around 8:20 pm, a 12-year-old boy was walking with his basketball down the block from the Highbridge Environmental Education Campus. In front of 180 West 167th Street he was approached by three males, which included one who looked like a middle school student.
Man indicted for allegedly trying to rape woman on NYC subway train
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A Staten Island man was indicted on attempted rape charges after he allegedly sexually assaulted a woman on a train in Manhattan, officials said Thursday. Chris Tapia, 23, sat down near the 24-year-old woman on a no. 4 train on Nov. 17, authorities said. He allegedly pulled his pants and underwear down, […]
hudsoncountyview.com
Police: Woman caught with stun gun and cocaine after stealing from Bayonne Walgreens
A woman was caught with a stun gun, cocaine, and narcotic paraphernalia after stealing from the Bayonne Walgreens last night, police said. Kesha Coe, 42, of Jersey City, was charged with shoplifting, hindering apprehension, possession of a controlled dangerous substance (cocaine), possession of narcotic paraphernalia, certain persons to not possess weapons, and contempt (two warrants), according to Police Capt. Eric Amato.
NJ.com
NJ
234K+
Followers
137K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 1