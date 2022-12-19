ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

Daily Voice

Two Asbury Park Men Sentenced In Fatal Basketball Court Shooting

Two men were sentenced for their respective roles in the fatal shooting of a 23-year-old Asbury Park man at the Prospect Avenue basketball courts, authorities said. Prince D. Young, 25, and Chyrod M. Freeman, 24, both of Asbury Park, were each sentenced to 20 years in a New Jersey State Prison on first-degree aggravated manslaughter charges, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
NJ.com

Two men sentenced for ‘senseless violence’ that left 23-year-old N.J. chef dead

Two men were sentenced to state prison for the fatal shooting of a 23-year-old Asbury Park man on a basketball court more than three years ago, authorities said Thursday. Prince D. Young, 25, and Chyrod M. Freeman, 24, were each sentenced to 20 years for first-degree aggravated manslaughter in the death of Jehadje J. McMillian in Asbury Park, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
hudsontv.com

North Bergen and Newark Men Charged in Cocaine and Fentanyl Distribution Conspiracy

Newark, New Jersey – Two men from the Garden State have been charged with possession with intent to distribute approximately one kilogram of cocaine and approximately 100 grams of fentanyl, according to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger. Carlos Ovidio Gonzalez, 35, of Newark, and Hector Martinez, 31, of North Bergen, are accused of conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute the drugs. Gonzalez is also charged with being a previously convicted felon in possession of three firearms and ammunition.
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Food Truck Explosion Burns Female Victim In Elizabeth

A female victim suffered burns in some type of food truck explosion on Thursday, Dec. 22 in Elizabeth, sources say.The incident happened on Polaris Street sometime around 1:20 p.m., Elizabeth police spokeswoman Ruby Contreras tells Daily Voice.The food truck had a "small flare up," she said. The vi…
ELIZABETH, NJ
Shore News Network

Child luring suspect sought in Newark

NEWARK, NJ – The Newark Police Department is asking the public to help identify an alleged child luring suspect stemming from an incident that took place at a gas station convenience store last week. Fritz G. Fragé, the Director of Newark Public Safety, requests the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect seen in the surveillance video below attempting to lure an 8-year-old child from a convenience store at a gas station last Tuesday. The incident occurred at the Delta Gas Station located on Clinton Avenue at approximately 4 p.m. Police responded to the incident. A child, a passenger in a The post Child luring suspect sought in Newark appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Teens Kick NJ Transit Driver On Ground Before He Pulls Gun, Shoots In Jersey City (VIDEO)

Newly-surfaced video footage shows the moment a 48-year-old NJ Transit driver shot a group of teens after an alleged assault (scroll for video). Footage posted by HudPost shows the group kicking Staten Island's Charles Fieros — identified by authorities – on the ground outside the bus at Monticello and Jewett Avenue in Jersey City around 9:40 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
BronxVoice

Pint Sized Crook Robs Man with His Crew at Gunpoint

BRONX - A pint sized crook was a part of a robbery crew that stuck up a 12 year-old at gunpoint. Police released the shocking surveillance video of the baby faced mugger. At around 8:20 pm, a 12-year-old boy was walking with his basketball down the block from the Highbridge Environmental Education Campus. In front of 180 West 167th Street he was approached by three males, which included one who looked like a middle school student.
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Man indicted for allegedly trying to rape woman on NYC subway train

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A Staten Island man was indicted on attempted rape charges after he allegedly sexually assaulted a woman on a train in Manhattan, officials said Thursday. Chris Tapia, 23, sat down near the 24-year-old woman on a no. 4 train on Nov. 17, authorities said. He allegedly pulled his pants and underwear down, […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hudsoncountyview.com

Police: Woman caught with stun gun and cocaine after stealing from Bayonne Walgreens

A woman was caught with a stun gun, cocaine, and narcotic paraphernalia after stealing from the Bayonne Walgreens last night, police said. Kesha Coe, 42, of Jersey City, was charged with shoplifting, hindering apprehension, possession of a controlled dangerous substance (cocaine), possession of narcotic paraphernalia, certain persons to not possess weapons, and contempt (two warrants), according to Police Capt. Eric Amato.
BAYONNE, NJ
