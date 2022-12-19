ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rhode Island State

Hometown Farmer - Christmas memories

DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. — Since Christmas is right around the corner and it looks like a winter wonderland in Siouxland, now is a great time to look back at some of the holly-jolliest Christmas-themed stories featured on "Proud to be a Hometown Farmer" over the past few years. In...
Suspect in Rhode Island murder captured in Ohio

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Police in Rhode Island said Wednesday that a suspect in a deadly shooting in Providence was captured in Ohio. The U.S. Marshals Service arrested Mayobanex Martinez-Abreu, 22, of Providence, in a hotel room in Youngstown. He has been accused of killing 28-year-old Michael Luciano De...
Life-threatening cold and blizzard conditions through Friday

SIOUX CITY, IOWA — Winter is starting off with a bang!. Life-threatening cold, blizzard conditions and near-impossible travel are expected in Siouxland. Blizzard Warnings are now in effect through 6:00 p.m. Friday for eastern Siouxland. Travel is highly discouraged as blowing snow becomes more prominent Thursday and Friday. What...
Blizzard and deadly cold on tap for Thursday and Friday

SIOUX CITY, IOWA — Winter is starting off with a bang! Life-threatening cold, near-blizzard conditions and near impossible travel are expected in Siouxland Wednesday night through Friday, Dec. 21 - 23. Blizzard Warnings are now in effect through 6pm Friday for eastern Siouxland. Travel is extremely discouraged as blowing...
Siouxland Snow Emergencies

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — SOUTH SIOUX CITY: Starting Wednesday, Dec. 21st at 6:00 a.m. and ending Friday, Dec. 23rd at 6:00 a.m. Parking will be allowed only on the even sides of the streets, on even calendar days. Parking is prohibited on snow emergency routes. DAKOTA CITY: Snow emergency...
South Dakota receiving boost from National Defense Authorization Act

PIERRE, S.D. — South Dakota's senior US Senator says his state is getting a big boost from a recently-unveiled piece of military hardware. "Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota is going to be the first home to the B-21 bomber," Sen. Thune said. "We're obviously very excited about that for the members, the airmen out there, for the community, for the base. No one could be more deserving of this very important mission."
