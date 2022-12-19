Read full article on original website
Hometown Farmer - Christmas memories
DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. — Since Christmas is right around the corner and it looks like a winter wonderland in Siouxland, now is a great time to look back at some of the holly-jolliest Christmas-themed stories featured on "Proud to be a Hometown Farmer" over the past few years. In...
Santa in Siouxland granting Christmas wishes, pushing for donations for last minute gifts
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A Siouxland mother trying to make sure every child has a present under the tree and is making one final push for filling wish lists. It's a story Siouxland News brought you earlier this month, which has grown to bless several families in need. Santa...
Suspect in Rhode Island murder captured in Ohio
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Police in Rhode Island said Wednesday that a suspect in a deadly shooting in Providence was captured in Ohio. The U.S. Marshals Service arrested Mayobanex Martinez-Abreu, 22, of Providence, in a hotel room in Youngstown. He has been accused of killing 28-year-old Michael Luciano De...
Plows pulled from Clay Co., Iowa roads, Sheriff details deteriorating conditions
SPENCER, Iowa — The blizzard conditions sweeping the midwest are prevalent in Siouxland, most notably near the Iowa Great Lakes. Chief Meteorologist Cat Taylor spoke with Clay County Sheriff Chris Raveling about what he's been seeing on the roads near Spencer. "Currently with the way the wind is blowing...
Life-threatening cold and blizzard conditions through Friday
SIOUX CITY, IOWA — Winter is starting off with a bang!. Life-threatening cold, blizzard conditions and near-impossible travel are expected in Siouxland. Blizzard Warnings are now in effect through 6:00 p.m. Friday for eastern Siouxland. Travel is highly discouraged as blowing snow becomes more prominent Thursday and Friday. What...
Blizzard and deadly cold on tap for Thursday and Friday
SIOUX CITY, IOWA — Winter is starting off with a bang! Life-threatening cold, near-blizzard conditions and near impossible travel are expected in Siouxland Wednesday night through Friday, Dec. 21 - 23. Blizzard Warnings are now in effect through 6pm Friday for eastern Siouxland. Travel is extremely discouraged as blowing...
Frostbite warning - arctic temps can lead to frostbite on exposed skin in minutes
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — With arctic temperatures in Siouxland frostbite can happen in just minutes. Limit your time outdoors this week and if you do have to be outside, bundle up as much as possible. Fingers, ears and the nose are the most prone to frostbite. If you feel...
Don't crowd the plow, flashing lights being used during blizzard conditions on roadways
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — If you're driving during winter weather - keep an eye out for any color flashing light. Blue lights are installed on South Dakota snow plows to make sure people are not crowding the plow. These blue lights mimic first responder lights and were installed last...
Siouxland Snow Emergencies
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — SOUTH SIOUX CITY: Starting Wednesday, Dec. 21st at 6:00 a.m. and ending Friday, Dec. 23rd at 6:00 a.m. Parking will be allowed only on the even sides of the streets, on even calendar days. Parking is prohibited on snow emergency routes. DAKOTA CITY: Snow emergency...
Iowa State Patrol recommends delaying travel until winter storm passes
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Iowa State Patrol is recommending people delay their holiday-related travels for the next few days. Troopers say, if you have to drive, take steps to get from point a to point b safely. State troopers recommend driving slowly due to the strong winds and...
UPDATE: Busy day for Iowa State Patrol as troopers respond to more than a 200 crashes
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa State Patrol has had a busy 24+ hours on Iowa highways responding to more than 200 crashes and a total of 402 motorist assists. Of the 207 crashes across the state on Iowa highways, the Iowa State Patrol says 195 lead to property damage and the other 12 lead to injuries.
Signing day in Siouxland sending plenty of athletes to the next level
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Wednesday, Dec. 21 was "signing day" all around the nation for high school athletes to sign their letters of intent to play at the next level. Siouxland News is highlighted a few of our Siouxland players who signed letters of intent. In Sioux City, Nick...
South Dakota receiving boost from National Defense Authorization Act
PIERRE, S.D. — South Dakota's senior US Senator says his state is getting a big boost from a recently-unveiled piece of military hardware. "Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota is going to be the first home to the B-21 bomber," Sen. Thune said. "We're obviously very excited about that for the members, the airmen out there, for the community, for the base. No one could be more deserving of this very important mission."
