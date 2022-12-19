PIERRE, S.D. — South Dakota's senior US Senator says his state is getting a big boost from a recently-unveiled piece of military hardware. "Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota is going to be the first home to the B-21 bomber," Sen. Thune said. "We're obviously very excited about that for the members, the airmen out there, for the community, for the base. No one could be more deserving of this very important mission."

SOUTH DAKOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO