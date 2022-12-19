Read full article on original website
Related
News Channel Nebraska
Arrest made after attempted theft of Walmart vending machine
NORFOLK, Neb. -- An arrest has been made after a vending machine was stolen from a northeast Nebraska Walmart. On Dec. 15, the Madison County Sheriff's Office recovered a toy and candy vending machine outside of Walmart on Pasewalk in Norfolk. The sheriff's office turned over the vending machine to Norfolk Police, noting that the machine was damaged when they found it.
Norfolk man allegedly steals toy, candy dispenser
Police say a man was arrested after he could be seen wheeling a machine out of the front door of Walmart.
siouxlandnews.com
Homeless man charged after stealing vending machine from Norfolk Walmart
NORFOLK, Neb. — A homeless man is facing charges in Norfolk of stealing a vending machine from a local Walmart. Police there say 38-year-old Daniel Young was caught on camera covering the machine with a blue tarp and wheeling it out of the store last week. It was later recovered by madison county sheriff's deputies with clear signs it had been broken into.
News Channel Nebraska
Search warrant issued for home of suspended GM accused of embezzling $740K
MADISON, Neb. – Authorities in northeast Nebraska are looking for the suspended North Fork Area Transit general manager accused of embezzling nearly three quarters of a million dollars. A hearing was held in Madison County Court Monday morning as judge Donna Taylor granted a search warrant for Jeffrey Stewart’s...
klkntv.com
Norfolk woman sentenced for stealing almost $20,000 from Ponca Tribe
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Norfolk woman will not serve jail time after pleading guilty to stealing nearly $20,000 from the Ponca Tribe of Nebraska. A federal judge ordered Andrea Rodriguez, 42, to spend four years on probation and to repay the money she took, plus a $10,100 fine.
Court Docs: Norfolk transit manager charged with theft for alleged misuse of $740,000
Up until last week Stewart had been the General Manager of NFAT, when he was suspended from the organization.
norfolkneradio.com
Transit manager wanted by Madison County Sheriffs
NORFOLK - The Madison County Sheriff’s Department is on the hunt for the suspended general manager of North Fork Area Transit after he allegedly embezzled over $740,000 from the nonprofit. An investigation began Friday after Madison County Sheriff Todd Volk received information that 31-year-old Jeffrey Stewart was making non-business...
Clerk assaulted during robbery, Sioux City PD seeking information
The Sioux City Police Department is asking for help from the public with information regarding a robbery of a business on Monday Morning.
loganwoodbine.com
Former Iowa body shop ordered to pay almost $7.2 million
SIOUX CITY — A judge has ordered a former Lawton, Iowa, body shop to pay nearly $7.2 million to an Indiana car owner for breaching contracts and committing fraud. William Oesterle, of Indianapolis, sued The Healey Werks Corp., ANCA Properties and owner Craig Hillinger, of Bronson, Iowa, in May 2020 for falsely representing a vehicle he purchased was an authentic Austin Healey and for fraud related to the restoration of several classic Austin Healey cars.
nwestiowa.com
Floridan goes into ditch, jailed for OWI
MAURICE—The 41-year-old Coca Beach, FL, man was arrested about 10:50 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, near Maurice on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence and first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana. The arrest of James Earl Tumey stemmed from him driving a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado...
News Channel Nebraska
McCarthy responds after being accused of trying to 'do some digging' on Norfolk citizen
NORFOLK, Neb. -- An accusation was made Monday night against one of Norfolk's city councilmen. Jim McKenzie, a Norfolk resident spoke at the city's council meeting, claiming councilman Andrew McCarthy was attempting to "do some digging" on him. McKenzie claimed he found out when a text message was sent to him by McCarthy by mistake. Councilman McCarthy was not present during Monday's meeting to confirm or deny this interaction.
siouxlandnews.com
Dakota County man killed in accident on Highway 77
DAKOTA CITY, Neb. — A Dakota County man is dead after an accident south of Dakota City, Neb. on Tuesday, Dec. 20th. The Dakota County Sheriff's office says that 75-year-old Charles McWilliams, from rural Dakota City, was hit by a vehicle at about 6:15 p.m. in the 2000 block of Hwy 77.
kscj.com
WOMAN RESCUED AFTER CRASHING INTO MORNINGSIDE RAVINE
THE BELOW ZERO TEMPERATURES, BLOWING SNOW AND STRONG WINDS CONTINUE TO CREATE HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS IN THE AREA. SEVERAL MAIN STREETS AND HIGHWAYS HAVE ICY SPOTS AND SIOUX CITY POLICE SGT. TOM GILL SAYS ONE LOCAL DRIVER AVOIDED SERIOUS INJURY IN A SCARY ACCIDENT EARLY THURSDAY IN MORNINGSIDE:. ICYRDS1 OC……..FOR...
klkntv.com
Nebraska officials report third case of bird flu in Knox County
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska Department of Agriculture reported the third case of bird flu in Knox County on Monday. Bird flu was found in a small backyard flock. Those birds have since been killed, according to State Veterinarian Dr. Roger Dudley. Officials said this is the 15th...
siouxlandnews.com
Youth Director resigns from Sioux City Community Theatre
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — An update now on a story we brought you Sunday night, Dec. 18, about a controversy in the Sioux City Community Theatre's youth program. The man at the center of the controversy, Youth Director Benji Cotter, has now resigned from the role he's held for 17 years.
siouxlandnews.com
Apartment garages damaged after car fire in Sioux City
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City firefighters put out a garage fire at an apartment complex on the east side. That taking place at the Landmark Apartments on Lincoln Way just off South Lewis Boulevard. Sioux City Fire Rescue was initially called there around 3:30 p.m. for a car fire which then spread to two garages on the property.
News Channel Nebraska
Two Omaha men stopped for speeding in stolen car near Stanton, arrested on multiple charges
STANTON, Neb. -- Two Omaha men were stopped for speeding Tuesday evening, and were arrested on multiple charges in northeast Nebraska. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said around 6:10 p.m. they stopped a speeding car that was going 92 mph in a 70 mph zone, heading west on Highway 275 near Stanton.
News Channel Nebraska
Blizzard warning in Dakota and Dixon Counties
WAKEFIELD, Neb. -- The National Weather Service has declared a blizzard warning in two northeast Nebraska counties. Starting at 12 p.m. Thursday, Dakota and Dixon County will be in a blizzard warning. Wind chills as low as 50 below zero are expected in the area, along with blizzard conditions. Wind...
siouxlandnews.com
Sheldon Elementary "super hero" students ready for a super holiday break
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Siouxland students are getting ready for their well-earned holiday break but at one Siouxland school, they got a "super" sendoff on Wednesday. Teachers and staff at "East Elementary" in Sheldon dressed up as superheroes to wish the students a "super" holiday break. While Wednesday isn't...
kscj.com
SNOW CONTRIBUTING TO MORE ACCIDENTS & VEHICLE THEFTS
MONDAY’S LIGHT SNOW AND SLEET LED TO ANOTHER ROUND OF WEATHER RELATED ACCIDENTS IN SIOUX CITY. SGT. JIM CLARK OF THE SIOUX CITY POLICE SAYS THE TOTAL NUMBER REACHED DOUBLE DIGITS:. SNOWAX OC……….SLOW DOWN. :14. CLARK ALSO URGES DRIVERS TO NOT LEAVE THEIR VEHICLE UNLOCKED AND...
Comments / 0