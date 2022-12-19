ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurel, NE

News Channel Nebraska

Arrest made after attempted theft of Walmart vending machine

NORFOLK, Neb. -- An arrest has been made after a vending machine was stolen from a northeast Nebraska Walmart. On Dec. 15, the Madison County Sheriff's Office recovered a toy and candy vending machine outside of Walmart on Pasewalk in Norfolk. The sheriff's office turned over the vending machine to Norfolk Police, noting that the machine was damaged when they found it.
NORFOLK, NE
siouxlandnews.com

Homeless man charged after stealing vending machine from Norfolk Walmart

NORFOLK, Neb. — A homeless man is facing charges in Norfolk of stealing a vending machine from a local Walmart. Police there say 38-year-old Daniel Young was caught on camera covering the machine with a blue tarp and wheeling it out of the store last week. It was later recovered by madison county sheriff's deputies with clear signs it had been broken into.
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Search warrant issued for home of suspended GM accused of embezzling $740K

MADISON, Neb. – Authorities in northeast Nebraska are looking for the suspended North Fork Area Transit general manager accused of embezzling nearly three quarters of a million dollars. A hearing was held in Madison County Court Monday morning as judge Donna Taylor granted a search warrant for Jeffrey Stewart’s...
NORFOLK, NE
klkntv.com

Norfolk woman sentenced for stealing almost $20,000 from Ponca Tribe

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Norfolk woman will not serve jail time after pleading guilty to stealing nearly $20,000 from the Ponca Tribe of Nebraska. A federal judge ordered Andrea Rodriguez, 42, to spend four years on probation and to repay the money she took, plus a $10,100 fine.
NORFOLK, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Transit manager wanted by Madison County Sheriffs

NORFOLK - The Madison County Sheriff’s Department is on the hunt for the suspended general manager of North Fork Area Transit after he allegedly embezzled over $740,000 from the nonprofit. An investigation began Friday after Madison County Sheriff Todd Volk received information that 31-year-old Jeffrey Stewart was making non-business...
MADISON COUNTY, NE
loganwoodbine.com

Former Iowa body shop ordered to pay almost $7.2 million

SIOUX CITY — A judge has ordered a former Lawton, Iowa, body shop to pay nearly $7.2 million to an Indiana car owner for breaching contracts and committing fraud. William Oesterle, of Indianapolis, sued The Healey Werks Corp., ANCA Properties and owner Craig Hillinger, of Bronson, Iowa, in May 2020 for falsely representing a vehicle he purchased was an authentic Austin Healey and for fraud related to the restoration of several classic Austin Healey cars.
LAWTON, IA
nwestiowa.com

Floridan goes into ditch, jailed for OWI

MAURICE—The 41-year-old Coca Beach, FL, man was arrested about 10:50 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, near Maurice on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence and first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana. The arrest of James Earl Tumey stemmed from him driving a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado...
MAURICE, IA
News Channel Nebraska

McCarthy responds after being accused of trying to 'do some digging' on Norfolk citizen

NORFOLK, Neb. -- An accusation was made Monday night against one of Norfolk's city councilmen. Jim McKenzie, a Norfolk resident spoke at the city's council meeting, claiming councilman Andrew McCarthy was attempting to "do some digging" on him. McKenzie claimed he found out when a text message was sent to him by McCarthy by mistake. Councilman McCarthy was not present during Monday's meeting to confirm or deny this interaction.
NORFOLK, NE
siouxlandnews.com

Dakota County man killed in accident on Highway 77

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. — A Dakota County man is dead after an accident south of Dakota City, Neb. on Tuesday, Dec. 20th. The Dakota County Sheriff's office says that 75-year-old Charles McWilliams, from rural Dakota City, was hit by a vehicle at about 6:15 p.m. in the 2000 block of Hwy 77.
DAKOTA COUNTY, NE
kscj.com

WOMAN RESCUED AFTER CRASHING INTO MORNINGSIDE RAVINE

THE BELOW ZERO TEMPERATURES, BLOWING SNOW AND STRONG WINDS CONTINUE TO CREATE HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS IN THE AREA. SEVERAL MAIN STREETS AND HIGHWAYS HAVE ICY SPOTS AND SIOUX CITY POLICE SGT. TOM GILL SAYS ONE LOCAL DRIVER AVOIDED SERIOUS INJURY IN A SCARY ACCIDENT EARLY THURSDAY IN MORNINGSIDE:. ICYRDS1 OC……..FOR...
SIOUX CITY, IA
klkntv.com

Nebraska officials report third case of bird flu in Knox County

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska Department of Agriculture reported the third case of bird flu in Knox County on Monday. Bird flu was found in a small backyard flock. Those birds have since been killed, according to State Veterinarian Dr. Roger Dudley. Officials said this is the 15th...
KNOX COUNTY, NE
siouxlandnews.com

Youth Director resigns from Sioux City Community Theatre

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — An update now on a story we brought you Sunday night, Dec. 18, about a controversy in the Sioux City Community Theatre's youth program. The man at the center of the controversy, Youth Director Benji Cotter, has now resigned from the role he's held for 17 years.
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Apartment garages damaged after car fire in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City firefighters put out a garage fire at an apartment complex on the east side. That taking place at the Landmark Apartments on Lincoln Way just off South Lewis Boulevard. Sioux City Fire Rescue was initially called there around 3:30 p.m. for a car fire which then spread to two garages on the property.
SIOUX CITY, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Blizzard warning in Dakota and Dixon Counties

WAKEFIELD, Neb. -- The National Weather Service has declared a blizzard warning in two northeast Nebraska counties. Starting at 12 p.m. Thursday, Dakota and Dixon County will be in a blizzard warning. Wind chills as low as 50 below zero are expected in the area, along with blizzard conditions. Wind...
DIXON COUNTY, NE
siouxlandnews.com

Sheldon Elementary "super hero" students ready for a super holiday break

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Siouxland students are getting ready for their well-earned holiday break but at one Siouxland school, they got a "super" sendoff on Wednesday. Teachers and staff at "East Elementary" in Sheldon dressed up as superheroes to wish the students a "super" holiday break. While Wednesday isn't...
SIOUX CITY, IA
kscj.com

SNOW CONTRIBUTING TO MORE ACCIDENTS & VEHICLE THEFTS

MONDAY’S LIGHT SNOW AND SLEET LED TO ANOTHER ROUND OF WEATHER RELATED ACCIDENTS IN SIOUX CITY. SGT. JIM CLARK OF THE SIOUX CITY POLICE SAYS THE TOTAL NUMBER REACHED DOUBLE DIGITS:. SNOWAX OC……….SLOW DOWN. :14. CLARK ALSO URGES DRIVERS TO NOT LEAVE THEIR VEHICLE UNLOCKED AND...
SIOUX CITY, IA

