After 55 years, Rhode Island’s ‘only real general store’ set to close
COVENTRY, R.I. (WLNE) — The Summit General Store will soon close its doors for good after serving the community for over 50 years. The owners, who deemed their store the “only real general store” in Rhode Island, announced Monday that their last day open will be Dec. 31.
Mysterious Newport Tower shines bright on Winter Solstice
As the oldest structure in Rhode Island, the Newport Tower holds many secrets, including who built it and why.
Luxury dining in northern RI: Council recognizes Bella Restaurant for 25 years of success
BURRILLVILLE – They’re known for their care and attention to detail, along with high-quality Italian cuisine many say is on par with some of the best restaurants in the state, if not all of New England. Bella Restaurant is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, an accomplishment recognized...
Record-breaking 5,556 gifts donated to Rhode Island children through BankRI’s Holiday Giving Tree Program
Bank Rhode Island’s 25th annual Holiday Giving Tree program has reached a record number of donations this year, with 5,556 gifts collected for underprivileged children served by local nonprofits. The program, which ran from November 1 to December 20, saw twenty BankRI branches display giving trees decorated with ornaments...
New Englanders bracing for mix of winter weather
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Ahead of a severe storm with strong winds and rain set to hit Rhode Island and the rest of Southern New England Thursday night, many people at Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport hoping to reach their holiday destinations in time before the storm brings damaging winds across New England.
Local company spreading cheer by bringing ‘The Gift of Help’ to Rhode Island seniors
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Surv Rhode Island, an organization that does simple jobs for homeowners in need, will be teaming up with Santa to spread holiday cheer to seniors this year. Pat Brown, CEO of Surv, said a quarter of Rhode Island residents are over the age of 60,...
Live: Rhode Island Power Outage Map
Rhode Island Energy’s interactive map is updated every 5 minutes and provides regional power restoration information. The estimated time of restoration are based on Rhode Island Energy’s latest damage analysis and reflects a general assessment of when the last customer in the specified area is expected to be returned to service.
Impending storm could impact your last-minute holiday packages
DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– For Lynn Basile and her family, this Christmas will be the first without her brother who passed away in May of this year. She can’t make it to Rhode Island to see her family in person so instead, she shipped out a special gift. “He was an avid runner and I had […]
A look at the weather if you are traveling south
Boise, ID (CBS2) — If you're planning to travel south here is a look at what you can expect from the weather this weekend. According to the National Weather Service, Mountain Home should expect lows down to 12 degrees and highs up to the low 40's this weekend. There is a 50% chance of snow on Friday, it should be mostly cloudy on Saturday with a 20% chance of rain on Sunday and Monday.
Rhode Island Regulators Licensed a Sixth Recreational Marijuana Store as Sales Figures Reach $1.4 Million
Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working withQuickmedcards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry. On December 1st, Rhode Island opened its adult-use market for marijuana, totaling $2.9 million in sales between medicinal and recreational use.
Rhode Island Families Received $250 One-Time Child Tax Credit
Families from Rhode Island have already received one-time tax credits of $250 per child. This program is a part of the state’s budget for 2023, says DaSilva. Last October, Rhode Island Governor Daniel McKee announced that the state had already started distributing child tax credits to around 115,000 households. The Child Tax Credit program of Rhode Island is a part of the state’s budget for the fiscal year of 2023. This program provided one-time tax credits to eligible families. The tax credits amount to $250 per child, with up to three children allowed. To date, the program has been able to distribute more than $40 million, especially to middle and low-earning families with children.
Neighbors jump into action to save children from burning Tennessee home
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A Tennessee family lost their 30-year-old house in an evening fire just days before Christmas. The family told KUTV they are devastated but grateful to be alive. Everyone was able to escape because of some brave neighbors and family members. Holly and Marshall Osborne live...
Hundreds of high-capacity magazines have been turned over says police chiefs' association
(WJAR) — Hundreds of Rhode Islanders turned in high-capacity gun magazines as a deadline was reached over the weekend. According to the Rhode Island Police Chiefs’ Association, 381 magazines have so far been turned over to police. Rhode Island gun owners had until Sunday to turn in large-capacity...
Significant Storm Tonight through Friday
As we head into the overnight, the rain will become very heavy at times, winds will increase overnight and temperatures will rise. Spotty power outages will begin overnight with wind gusts up to 45 mph. Friday morning will be the peak of the storm with winds gusting 50-65 mph, torrential rainfall and coastal flooding along all Rhode Island and Massachusetts coasts, including the bays, during the time of high tide. Inundation of 1-2 feet above ground level is possible and coastal areas can expect water-covered roads, splash over and even basement flooding. Power outages are expected with those high and damaging winds as well as tree damage and difficult driving especially with a larger profile vehicle through Friday morning. Rainfall totals are expected around 2 inches with locally higher amounts and we could see some rivers near flood stage. The most at risk river is the Pawcatuck in Westerly. The rain will be dome by 3pm Friday and temperatures will drop significantly from the mid-50s Friday morning to below freezing by 8pm, ultimately bottoming out in the teens Saturday morning. Anything that doesn’t dry between when the rain stops and the temps drop below freezing will certainly freeze and ice will be an issue on roadways Friday night into Saturday morning. One more item, the winds will still be gusty Saturday morning, making for Saturday morning wind chills below 0 possible.
Early rain/snow mixture may complicate the morning commute
BOISE, Idaho — We have some precipitation this morning that may cause some slickness out on the roads. We'll see a rain-snow mixture start to pick up around 6 a.m. in parts of the Treasure Valley and it should continue until about 10 a.m. today. Drive carefully and leave...
Dale Venturini — 22 Who Made a Difference in 2022
The past couple of years have been the best and the worst for Dale Venturini, the President and CEO of the Rhode Island Hospitality Association. She led the industry’s comeback from the devastating impact of the pandemic. The virus first shut down the hospitality sector, and then it was...
Here’s the new star rating for your RI school
For the first time since before the pandemic, the R.I. Department of Education released "report cards" for more than 300 public schools in Rhode Island, a measure of accountability and improvement.
