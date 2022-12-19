Read full article on original website
Holiday travel is here and here are some tips to get through it
OMAHA, Neb. (FOX 42 KPTM) — With holidays comes travel and that means more cars, more people, and full flights. With just days before Christmas people are gearing up to hit the highways and the skies. Before you drive off remember a few things. You are one of hundreds...
Homeless advocates worry some may not go to warming shelters in dangerous temperatures
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — Groups who help the homeless and Oregon leaders worry some people living on the streets may not go to warming shelters despite dangerously cold temperatures. “We’re handing out coats, and blankets, and sleeping bags as fast as we can," said Executive Director of Blanchet House...
Hospital system stops offering cross-sex hormones to minors after lawmaker pushback
CHARLESTON, S.C. (TND) — Conservative legislators in South Carolina are celebrating a "big win for childhood innocence" after the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) confirmed it was no longer running a "transgender endocrine clinic" and has stopped providing minors with cross-sex hormone treatment. The National Desk (TND) spoke...
Nebraska Public Service Commission looking to increase internet access in the state
KEARNEY, Neb. — The first of a series of webinars focusing on the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) Program happened Wednesday. The meeting had many representatives from entities that provide broadband, also groups like the Farm Bureau, public power representatives, tribal entities and more. “We determined that reaching...
INTERVIEW: Secretary of State Bob Evnen talks election security
The list has been checked twice, and we're talking ballots....not gifts. Secretary of State Bob Evnen said Nebraska's elections are secure and a recent audit proves just that. NTV News sat down with him for an interview. The conversation with Evnen continues Wednesday, as we'll talk about the difference his...
