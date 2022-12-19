ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Report: Key Ohio State Football Staffer Leaving For Cincinnati

After head coach Luke Fickell departed to Wisconsin, Cincinnati will reportedly hire another prominent Ohio State staffer. According to Matt Zenitz of On3Sports, Cincinnati is expected to make director of player personnel Zach Grant its new general manager. Five years ago, Western Kentucky made Grant the youngest director of player...
CINCINNATI, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Ohio State signed a bunch of football players who want to be Buckeyes — and that’s a good thing

As it currently stands, Ohio State has the 5th-ranked recruiting class in all of college football... for 2023, that is. I guess I felt the need to clarify because I know some of you are already bell-aching about the 2024 class as well, but I simply do not have the mental energy to deal with “fans” who choose to be preemptively pissed off about current high school juniors.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Buckeye transfer OT target Ajani Cornelius reveals commitment

Ajani Cornelius was a player that Ohio State was hoping to earn a commitment from on Early Signing Day. That was not the case. Cornelius eventually committed to Oregon on Wednesday after visiting with the Ducks. Cornelius visited with the Buckeyes on Dec. 17. Tennessee and Nebraska were two other schools that Cornelius toured recently.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

The Football World Is Feeling Bad For Ohio State Fans

The Buckeyes expect to contend for a Big Ten championship, College Football Playoff berth and national title every season. They expect to consistently bring in top five or better recruiting classes. One regular season loss alone can be devastating. So, it's actually not always that great cheering on the Scarlet...
COLUMBUS, OH
buckeyesports.com

Ohio State Women’s Basketball Hunts Down Ducks 84-67

Make it 13 in a row to open the season for Ohio State women’s basketball, as Wednesday the Buckeyes recorded one of their more impressive victories to date. The No. 3 Buckeyes knocked off No. 16 Oregon 84-67 to win the San Diego Invitational Championship. Senior forward Rebeka Mikulasikova led Ohio State’s scorers with 27 points, senior guard Taylor Mikesell followed close behind with 25.
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Giant panda picks 2022 Peach Bowl winner

Columbus, Ohio (WSYX) — Yang Yang, a 25-year-old male giant panda at Zoo Atlanta made his pick for the winner of the 2022 Chick-fil-a Peach Bowl. Zookeepers filled two boxes with bamboo, a panda's favorite food. One box featured the Ohio State logo, and the other represented Georgia. Unfortunately...
COLUMBUS, OH
pistolsfiringblog.com

OSU QB Commit Zane Flores Reaffirms Commitment to Cowboys After Nebraska Interest

Former Nebraska coach Scott Frost and his coaching staff curiously did not show interest in homegrown quarterback prospect Zane Flores as he blossomed into a borderline four-star recruit and one of the best talents in the state. That changed recently as the program fired Frost and hired Matt Rhule as the Cornhuskers showed long-overdue interest in the Gretna product.
LINCOLN, NE
WOUB

Matt Barnes of NBC4 Columbus shares the secrets to his career.

Journalist, reporter, and morning news co-anchor Matt Barnes has found his career sweet spot in Columbus, Ohio. It also just happens to be his hometown. After graduating from the E.W. Scripps School of Journalism at Ohio University and leaving his four years of work at WOUB Public Media, Barnes, in 2008, was convinced his life work would be in sports broadcasting.
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

5-month-old Kason Thomas found alive in Indianapolis

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — 5-month-old Kason Thomas has been found alive in Indianapolis, Columbus police and family of Kason confirm. Around 6:45 p.m. family members heard that baby Kason has been located. Kason's mother, Wilhelmina, said she is heading to Indiana right now. CPD officials told ABC 6 that...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cwcolumbus.com

She Serves: Looking back on a year of highlighting Ohio's women warriors

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — This holiday season we are looking back on a year of highlighting the service of Ohio's women warriors. This year marks the 75th anniversary of the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program. One of the Marines helping with the ABC 6 Toys for Tots toy drive was Staff Sergeant Mallory Green who is back home in Ohio for the holidays for the first time after several years of serving overseas.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

The Top 20 Pizzas in Columbus

Perhaps the most controversial list in our “best of” series each year — the Best Pizza countdown — is one that fuels a lot of heated debate. Pizza is a very personal thing, and everyone has a different style preference. The top 20 list that you’ll...
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

The Top 10 Burgers in Columbus

Burgers. The classic food item that might be more American than baseball and apple pie combined. They can be found on the menu at just about any casual restaurant, but many places throughout Columbus specialize in these sandwiches, and our readers know where to go to find them. For the...
COLUMBUS, OH
Ted Rivers

3 Great Pizza Places In Columbus

If you're looking for great pizza in the Ohio capital, Columbus isn't exactly lacking in options. From classic mom and pop pizzerias to trendy artisan-style spots, the city has something for every type of pizza lover.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

First Watch opens 11th central Ohio restaurant

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — Egg-cellent news: First Watch is opening its 11th Columbus-area location on Monday, with a new design and layout. The brunch and lunch chain’s new restaurant in Dublin at 6505 Dublin Center Dr. is celebrating its grand opening on Monday. The more than 6,000 square-foot location is the brand’s first new central […]
