Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ColumbusTed RiversColumbus, OH
5-Month-Old Twins Abducted By Stranger With Delayed Amber Alert And No National News Coverage. One Twin Is Still MissingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
White Castle Permanently Closes - 50 Year Old Restaurant ShuttersTy D.Columbus, OH
Longstanding White Castle Location Permanently Closing After 50-Plus YearsJoel EisenbergColumbus, OH
Ohio State’s Police Department hosts Toys For Tots for 75th anniversary, sets record number of collectionsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Ohio State's running back decision will impact Buckeyes going forward
Ohio State went into the 2022 preseason believing the team had plenty of depth in the running back room. By the end of the regular season, the Buckeyes had to scramble a bit, including moving a linebacker over from defense to play at the position in the biggest game of the year.
Report: Key Ohio State Football Staffer Leaving For Cincinnati
After head coach Luke Fickell departed to Wisconsin, Cincinnati will reportedly hire another prominent Ohio State staffer. According to Matt Zenitz of On3Sports, Cincinnati is expected to make director of player personnel Zach Grant its new general manager. Five years ago, Western Kentucky made Grant the youngest director of player...
Football World Reacts To Ohio State Athletic Director Drama
Gene Smith has been the athletic director of Ohio State since 2005, but right now, there are some fans who are wondering if he's the right choice to lead them in this era of Name, Image and Likeness (NIL). Smith has been publicly asking for more NIL support from Ohio...
There are signs Ohio State's quarterback recruiting could be shifting
Ohio State landed its quarterback in the 2023 class last week when Lincoln Kienholz flipped his commitment from Washington to the Buckeyes. On the first day of the early signing period, Kienholz signed his letter of intent, marking him as the next in the growing line of highly-ranked quarterbacks under head coach Ryan Day.
Watch: Will Smith Jr. ready to chart his own path with Ohio State football team
Will Smith Jr. has been committed to play college football at Ohio State since Jan. 23. But that did not stop Smith – the son of the late Will Smith, an OSU All-American in 2003 -- from smiling from ear to ear on national signing day Wednesday. Asked at...
landgrantholyland.com
Ohio State signed a bunch of football players who want to be Buckeyes — and that’s a good thing
As it currently stands, Ohio State has the 5th-ranked recruiting class in all of college football... for 2023, that is. I guess I felt the need to clarify because I know some of you are already bell-aching about the 2024 class as well, but I simply do not have the mental energy to deal with “fans” who choose to be preemptively pissed off about current high school juniors.
Look: Ryan Day Is Getting Crushed For Ohio State's Recruiting Misses
Intense scrutiny is par for the course with D1 football coaches, and Ohio State leader Ryan Day is getting criticized today for his program's recruiting shortcomings. While bearing a formidable 2022 record on paper, the Buckeyes haven't reached expectations the last couple of years. ...
saturdaytradition.com
Buckeye transfer OT target Ajani Cornelius reveals commitment
Ajani Cornelius was a player that Ohio State was hoping to earn a commitment from on Early Signing Day. That was not the case. Cornelius eventually committed to Oregon on Wednesday after visiting with the Ducks. Cornelius visited with the Buckeyes on Dec. 17. Tennessee and Nebraska were two other schools that Cornelius toured recently.
The Football World Is Feeling Bad For Ohio State Fans
The Buckeyes expect to contend for a Big Ten championship, College Football Playoff berth and national title every season. They expect to consistently bring in top five or better recruiting classes. One regular season loss alone can be devastating. So, it's actually not always that great cheering on the Scarlet...
buckeyesports.com
Ohio State Women’s Basketball Hunts Down Ducks 84-67
Make it 13 in a row to open the season for Ohio State women’s basketball, as Wednesday the Buckeyes recorded one of their more impressive victories to date. The No. 3 Buckeyes knocked off No. 16 Oregon 84-67 to win the San Diego Invitational Championship. Senior forward Rebeka Mikulasikova led Ohio State’s scorers with 27 points, senior guard Taylor Mikesell followed close behind with 25.
cwcolumbus.com
Giant panda picks 2022 Peach Bowl winner
Columbus, Ohio (WSYX) — Yang Yang, a 25-year-old male giant panda at Zoo Atlanta made his pick for the winner of the 2022 Chick-fil-a Peach Bowl. Zookeepers filled two boxes with bamboo, a panda's favorite food. One box featured the Ohio State logo, and the other represented Georgia. Unfortunately...
pistolsfiringblog.com
OSU QB Commit Zane Flores Reaffirms Commitment to Cowboys After Nebraska Interest
Former Nebraska coach Scott Frost and his coaching staff curiously did not show interest in homegrown quarterback prospect Zane Flores as he blossomed into a borderline four-star recruit and one of the best talents in the state. That changed recently as the program fired Frost and hired Matt Rhule as the Cornhuskers showed long-overdue interest in the Gretna product.
WOUB
Matt Barnes of NBC4 Columbus shares the secrets to his career.
Journalist, reporter, and morning news co-anchor Matt Barnes has found his career sweet spot in Columbus, Ohio. It also just happens to be his hometown. After graduating from the E.W. Scripps School of Journalism at Ohio University and leaving his four years of work at WOUB Public Media, Barnes, in 2008, was convinced his life work would be in sports broadcasting.
cwcolumbus.com
5-month-old Kason Thomas found alive in Indianapolis
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — 5-month-old Kason Thomas has been found alive in Indianapolis, Columbus police and family of Kason confirm. Around 6:45 p.m. family members heard that baby Kason has been located. Kason's mother, Wilhelmina, said she is heading to Indiana right now. CPD officials told ABC 6 that...
cwcolumbus.com
She Serves: Looking back on a year of highlighting Ohio's women warriors
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — This holiday season we are looking back on a year of highlighting the service of Ohio's women warriors. This year marks the 75th anniversary of the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program. One of the Marines helping with the ABC 6 Toys for Tots toy drive was Staff Sergeant Mallory Green who is back home in Ohio for the holidays for the first time after several years of serving overseas.
columbusunderground.com
The Top 20 Pizzas in Columbus
Perhaps the most controversial list in our “best of” series each year — the Best Pizza countdown — is one that fuels a lot of heated debate. Pizza is a very personal thing, and everyone has a different style preference. The top 20 list that you’ll...
columbusunderground.com
The Top 10 Burgers in Columbus
Burgers. The classic food item that might be more American than baseball and apple pie combined. They can be found on the menu at just about any casual restaurant, but many places throughout Columbus specialize in these sandwiches, and our readers know where to go to find them. For the...
3 Great Pizza Places In Columbus
If you're looking for great pizza in the Ohio capital, Columbus isn't exactly lacking in options. From classic mom and pop pizzerias to trendy artisan-style spots, the city has something for every type of pizza lover.
First Watch opens 11th central Ohio restaurant
DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — Egg-cellent news: First Watch is opening its 11th Columbus-area location on Monday, with a new design and layout. The brunch and lunch chain’s new restaurant in Dublin at 6505 Dublin Center Dr. is celebrating its grand opening on Monday. The more than 6,000 square-foot location is the brand’s first new central […]
Search for missing twin boy expands to 5 more states as he's believed to be in danger, Northeast Ohio braces for winter storm, and more: 3News Daily
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Columbus police have expanded their search for 5-month-old Kason Thomas to include five more states, after the running car that...
Comments / 0