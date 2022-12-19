Read full article on original website
Man arrested for Wilson Road Park murder in November
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus homicide detectives have arrested a man wanted in connection with the murder of a man found in a pond on the West Side. Columbus police arrested John Ferry, who was wanted for killing Robert Marsh III, 51, on Nov. 23 at the Camp Chase Rail Trail in Wilson Road Park. […]
Baby Kason Thomas found & Nalah Jackson arrested after car carrying twin infants stolen from Columbus, Ohio restaurant
A MISSING infant has been found after a car carrying twin babies was stolen outside a restaurant as their mom picked up a delivery order. One of the boys was found inside the stolen car on Thursday, four days after Nalah Jackson, 24, allegedly abducted the boys in Columbus, Ohio.
cwcolumbus.com
Police: Charges in deadly west side gas station shooting dismissed
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Charges against two men in the deadly gas station shooting of 21-year-old Andrew Combs have been dismissed. ABC6/FOX28 asked if this was procedure. While the Franklin County Prosecutor's Office did not share a comment, Columbus police said Thursday:. Charges were initially filed against David Johnson...
WIBC.com
Woman Suspected of Kidnapping 5-Month-Old Twins in Ohio Arrested in Indy
INDIANAPOLIS – A woman suspected of stealing a car with 5-month-old twins inside was arrested Thursday in Indianapolis. The two children were Kason and Kyair Thomass. Their mom was working as a DoorDash driver in Columbus, Ohio when her car was stolen Monday night. Kyair was found near the...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Chillicothe man reports assault and robbery overnight
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A man in Chillicothe, Ohio, has reported that he was assaulted and robbed in the early hours of the morning. According to the Chillicothe Police Department, the victim was treated at Adena Regional Medical Center for injuries sustained during the incident that happened in the 300 block of East Fifth Street.
Ohio Amber Alert: Second infant found alive, suspect arrested
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – An Amber Alert that stretched across state lines ended Thursday night with a kidnapping suspect in custody and the missing 5-month-old twin brother found alive. Police confirmed early Thursday night to NBC4’s sister stations, WXIN/WTTV, that they located Kason Thomas, kidnapped Monday inside his mother’s running car, in Indianapolis hours after […]
Man mistakenly released from jail charged with murder
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man who was released from an Ohio jail after a clerical error, is back behind bars and facing murder charges after a shooting at a gas station. David Johnson III had been behind bars on charges related to the death of his 1-year-old child, when a human error by a court employee allowed him to be released Nov. 29, WSYX reported.
Three people arrested in central Ohio after search warrant yields fentanyl
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Three people face felony drug trafficking charges after a central Ohio task force Tuesday executed search warrants where they found narcotics, handguns, and a rifle. Law enforcement officers with the Central Ohio Major Drug Interdiction/HIDTA Task Force — a partnership between the state attorney general’s office and Columbus Division of Police, […]
Police continue to seek details on 2020 fatal shooting of 15-year-old boy
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers and Columbus police are once again looking for more information on a 2020 fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy in northeast Columbus. On Sept. 29, 2020, officers went to the 4800 block of Heatherton Drive just after 3 p.m. and found Dawaun Lewis-Taylor with a gunshot wound. […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Three individuals arrested in major fentanyl seizure in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — On Tuesday, December 20, the Central Ohio Major Drug Interdiction/HIDTA Task Force, led by the Columbus Division of Police, arrested three individuals and seized 19 kilograms of suspected fentanyl and approximately 22,000 fentanyl pills in a drug interdiction operation. The task force, which is formed under the Ohio Attorney General’s Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission, also seized two handguns and a rifle during the bust.
One critical in west Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A person is in critical condition after a shooting in the Hilltop section of Columbus Wednesday night. The shooting was reported in the 500 block of Columbian Avenue at approximately 9:42 p.m., Columbus police said, where the victim was standing on a sidewalk. There a person from a vehicle fired multiple […]
Police: Pair steals liquor from Columbus store
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for a man and a woman they said stole liquor from a convenience store last week. The pair entered the store, located on the 800 block of West 3rd Avenue, at approximately 8 p.m. on Dec. 12. Once inside the store, surveillance video shows the woman placing […]
University District rental property where triple shooting occurred didn’t have required license
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Despite being a VRBO rental, the University District property outside of which three men were shot early Monday did not have the required short-term rental license from the city, NBC4 Investigates has learned. At around 1 a.m. Monday morning, Columbus police responded to shots fired at a residence on the 2000 […]
Ohio police search for missing 5-month-old after twin brother found
Ohio police are rushing to find a 5-month old who's been missing since Monday when a woman stole a parked car he and his twin brother were in as their mother was picking up a DoorDash order from a Columbus pizzeria.
Homicide suspect mistakenly freed from Ohio jail faces new counts
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man facing charges in two homicide cases, including the drug-related death of his infant son, was involved in another slaying after he was mistakenly released from jail late last month, authorities said. David A. Johnson III, 20, of Columbus, was released from the Franklin County Jail on Nov. 29 […]
‘There was a lapse of communication;’ Columbus Police provide new details to AMBER Alert case
COLUMBUS — Columbus police provided new details during a press conference Tuesday on the Amber Alert issued for two 5-month-olds. “There was a lapse of communication from an executive level. That is being addressed internally and that is something we’re going to make sure doesn’t occur again,” Columbus Division of Police Chief Elaine Bryant said.
Licking County Crime Stoppers offer $1,000 reward in assault case
NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — Licking County Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in a November assault. At about 4:45 a.m. Nov. 17 on the 400 block of Jefferson Road in Newark, a woman was trying to start her car when two mask-wearing men approached her, according to the […]
Ohio Amber Alert: Search continues for missing infant
Police asked anyone with any information regarding the case to call 911 immediately. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The search for a missing child who was inside a vehicle stolen Monday night continued into Wednesday morning, with still no sign of the child, the vehicle or the woman who is accused of taking both. The search […]
Accused of over 20 forest fires, Ohio fire department administrator faces federal charges
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A volunteer fire department administrator faces federal charges for allegedly starting more than 20 fires on purpose in Wayne National Forest — in an effort to “give the boys something to do,” he admitted in a law enforcement interview. Police arrested James Bartels, 50, on Tuesday, and he was arraigned in […]
Ohio child abduction suspect spotted in Vandalia and Huber Heights
An employee at the Park-N-Go said if he had known who she was and the alert was sent out sooner, he would’ve been able to alert authorities.
