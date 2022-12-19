ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

siouxlandnews.com

Sun dogs prominent as arctic chill moves through Siouxland

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — While -40 below doesn't seem beautiful, the Arctic temperatures sure can bring out things of beauty. Sun dogs can be seen at other times of the year but are most vivid in frigid, cold air. Ice crystals refract sunlight into a prism creating an optical illusion of two bright spots on one or both sides of the Sun. They occur horizontally along a 22-degree halo around the Sun.
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Hometown Farmer - Christmas memories

DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. — Since Christmas is right around the corner and it looks like a winter wonderland in Siouxland, now is a great time to look back at some of the holly-jolliest Christmas-themed stories featured on "Proud to be a Hometown Farmer" over the past few years. In...
LENNOX, SD
siouxlandnews.com

Sheldon Elementary "super hero" students ready for a super holiday break

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Siouxland students are getting ready for their well-earned holiday break but at one Siouxland school, they got a "super" sendoff on Wednesday. Teachers and staff at "East Elementary" in Sheldon dressed up as superheroes to wish the students a "super" holiday break. While Wednesday isn't...
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Youth Director resigns from Sioux City Community Theatre

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — An update now on a story we brought you Sunday night, Dec. 18, about a controversy in the Sioux City Community Theatre's youth program. The man at the center of the controversy, Youth Director Benji Cotter, has now resigned from the role he's held for 17 years.
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Sioux City Police help serve meals at Soup Kitchen, pass out holiday gifts to kids

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Police Officers helped bring the festive spirit to those in need Wednesday evening. Officers helped serve a holiday meal at the Siouxland Soup Kitchen on West 7th Street. In addition to providing people with a hot meal on this cold evening, they also took Christmas wishes from kids and made sure they left with a gift from Santa.
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

What to have in your car if you have to travel in the winter storm

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Travel will become difficult across Iowa and much of the Midwest later this week as a strong winter storm moves through the region. Snow, coupled with strong winds will lead to low visibility and potentially whiteout conditions. The brutal cold will make...
IOWA STATE
siouxlandnews.com

Protecting your livestock during cold weather

SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa — Take the time now to make sure your livestock has a place to get in and out of the wind. Livestock may lose or damage their ears or tails when temperatures drop too low. Becky Flannigan, the owner of Loess Valley goats, was prepping her...
SERGEANT BLUFF, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Suspect in Rhode Island murder captured in Ohio

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Police in Rhode Island said Wednesday that a suspect in a deadly shooting in Providence was captured in Ohio. The U.S. Marshals Service arrested Mayobanex Martinez-Abreu, 22, of Providence, in a hotel room in Youngstown. He has been accused of killing 28-year-old Michael Luciano De...
PROVIDENCE, RI
siouxlandnews.com

Blizzard and deadly cold on tap for Thursday and Friday

SIOUX CITY, IOWA — Winter is starting off with a bang! Life-threatening cold, near-blizzard conditions and near impossible travel are expected in Siouxland Wednesday night through Friday, Dec. 21 - 23. Blizzard Warnings are now in effect through 6pm Friday for eastern Siouxland. Travel is extremely discouraged as blowing...
IOWA STATE
siouxlandnews.com

Life-threatening cold and blizzard conditions through Friday

SIOUX CITY, IOWA — Winter is starting off with a bang!. Life-threatening cold, blizzard conditions and near-impossible travel are expected in Siouxland. Blizzard Warnings are now in effect through 6:00 p.m. Friday for eastern Siouxland. Travel is highly discouraged as blowing snow becomes more prominent Thursday and Friday. What...
IOWA STATE
siouxlandnews.com

Tips for keeping your pets safe during cold weather

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — With winter cold weather here, you need to be making sure to take extra steps to protect your pets. The Siouxland Humane Society says when the thermometer dips below freezing, keep dogs and cats indoors as much as possible. If your pet must stay outside, provide a warm shelter, raised a few inches off the ground, use a layer of straw or other bedding to help insulate it also put a covered flap over the entrance and have shelter facing away from the wind and blowing snow.
SIOUX CITY, IA

