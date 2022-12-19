Read full article on original website
Sun dogs prominent as arctic chill moves through Siouxland
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — While -40 below doesn't seem beautiful, the Arctic temperatures sure can bring out things of beauty. Sun dogs can be seen at other times of the year but are most vivid in frigid, cold air. Ice crystals refract sunlight into a prism creating an optical illusion of two bright spots on one or both sides of the Sun. They occur horizontally along a 22-degree halo around the Sun.
Hometown Farmer - Christmas memories
DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. — Since Christmas is right around the corner and it looks like a winter wonderland in Siouxland, now is a great time to look back at some of the holly-jolliest Christmas-themed stories featured on "Proud to be a Hometown Farmer" over the past few years. In...
UPDATE: Fundraiser for displaced Ida Apartment residents raises more than $6K
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — An update now on a fundraiser for the former residents of the Ida Apartments that were destroyed by fire earlier in December. Small businesses along Pierce Street near the apartments launched a GoFundMe for the residents and also accepted donations in their stores. The organizer...
Sheldon Elementary "super hero" students ready for a super holiday break
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Siouxland students are getting ready for their well-earned holiday break but at one Siouxland school, they got a "super" sendoff on Wednesday. Teachers and staff at "East Elementary" in Sheldon dressed up as superheroes to wish the students a "super" holiday break. While Wednesday isn't...
Santa in Siouxland granting Christmas wishes, pushing for donations for last minute gifts
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A Siouxland mother trying to make sure every child has a present under the tree and is making one final push for filling wish lists. It's a story Siouxland News brought you earlier this month, which has grown to bless several families in need. Santa...
Youth Director resigns from Sioux City Community Theatre
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — An update now on a story we brought you Sunday night, Dec. 18, about a controversy in the Sioux City Community Theatre's youth program. The man at the center of the controversy, Youth Director Benji Cotter, has now resigned from the role he's held for 17 years.
Grocery stores filled with last minute shoppers amid winter storm and Christmas holiday
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Folks are heading to the grocery store to prepare for the winter storm and the Christmas holiday. The influx of shoppers can be seen at every grocery store across the tristate. There are just over 1,200 employees between the four Hyvee locations in Sioux City.
Sioux City Police help serve meals at Soup Kitchen, pass out holiday gifts to kids
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Police Officers helped bring the festive spirit to those in need Wednesday evening. Officers helped serve a holiday meal at the Siouxland Soup Kitchen on West 7th Street. In addition to providing people with a hot meal on this cold evening, they also took Christmas wishes from kids and made sure they left with a gift from Santa.
Plows pulled from Clay Co., Iowa roads, Sheriff details deteriorating conditions
SPENCER, Iowa — The blizzard conditions sweeping the midwest are prevalent in Siouxland, most notably near the Iowa Great Lakes. Chief Meteorologist Cat Taylor spoke with Clay County Sheriff Chris Raveling about what he's been seeing on the roads near Spencer. "Currently with the way the wind is blowing...
UPDATE: Busy day for Iowa State Patrol as troopers respond to more than a 200 crashes
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa State Patrol has had a busy 24+ hours on Iowa highways responding to more than 200 crashes and a total of 402 motorist assists. Of the 207 crashes across the state on Iowa highways, the Iowa State Patrol says 195 lead to property damage and the other 12 lead to injuries.
5th graders at Morningside Elementary drop off 800 canned goods to St. Luke's Lutheran
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Elementary students are making sure families have something to eat this holiday season by working together to collect canned goods. 5th graders from Morningside STEM Elementary School delivered 800 pounds of non-perishable goods to St. Luke’s Lutheran Church on Tuesday morning. The canned items...
Iowa State Patrol recommends delaying travel until winter storm passes
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Iowa State Patrol is recommending people delay their holiday-related travels for the next few days. Troopers say, if you have to drive, take steps to get from point a to point b safely. State troopers recommend driving slowly due to the strong winds and...
Frostbite warning - arctic temps can lead to frostbite on exposed skin in minutes
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — With arctic temperatures in Siouxland frostbite can happen in just minutes. Limit your time outdoors this week and if you do have to be outside, bundle up as much as possible. Fingers, ears and the nose are the most prone to frostbite. If you feel...
What to have in your car if you have to travel in the winter storm
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Travel will become difficult across Iowa and much of the Midwest later this week as a strong winter storm moves through the region. Snow, coupled with strong winds will lead to low visibility and potentially whiteout conditions. The brutal cold will make...
Protecting your livestock during cold weather
SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa — Take the time now to make sure your livestock has a place to get in and out of the wind. Livestock may lose or damage their ears or tails when temperatures drop too low. Becky Flannigan, the owner of Loess Valley goats, was prepping her...
Suspect in Rhode Island murder captured in Ohio
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Police in Rhode Island said Wednesday that a suspect in a deadly shooting in Providence was captured in Ohio. The U.S. Marshals Service arrested Mayobanex Martinez-Abreu, 22, of Providence, in a hotel room in Youngstown. He has been accused of killing 28-year-old Michael Luciano De...
Blizzard and deadly cold on tap for Thursday and Friday
SIOUX CITY, IOWA — Winter is starting off with a bang! Life-threatening cold, near-blizzard conditions and near impossible travel are expected in Siouxland Wednesday night through Friday, Dec. 21 - 23. Blizzard Warnings are now in effect through 6pm Friday for eastern Siouxland. Travel is extremely discouraged as blowing...
Life-threatening cold and blizzard conditions through Friday
SIOUX CITY, IOWA — Winter is starting off with a bang!. Life-threatening cold, blizzard conditions and near-impossible travel are expected in Siouxland. Blizzard Warnings are now in effect through 6:00 p.m. Friday for eastern Siouxland. Travel is highly discouraged as blowing snow becomes more prominent Thursday and Friday. What...
Tips for keeping your pets safe during cold weather
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — With winter cold weather here, you need to be making sure to take extra steps to protect your pets. The Siouxland Humane Society says when the thermometer dips below freezing, keep dogs and cats indoors as much as possible. If your pet must stay outside, provide a warm shelter, raised a few inches off the ground, use a layer of straw or other bedding to help insulate it also put a covered flap over the entrance and have shelter facing away from the wind and blowing snow.
Elk-Point Jefferson marching band performing during ReliaQuest Bowl halftime show
ELK POINT, S.D. — Students at Elk Point Jefferson High School are preparing for their biggest performance yet, going to Tampa to play in the ReliaQuest Bowl game on January 2nd. The students have been preparing for the big performances. "It's really cool because I hope to see everybody...
