SIOUX CITY, Iowa — With winter cold weather here, you need to be making sure to take extra steps to protect your pets. The Siouxland Humane Society says when the thermometer dips below freezing, keep dogs and cats indoors as much as possible. If your pet must stay outside, provide a warm shelter, raised a few inches off the ground, use a layer of straw or other bedding to help insulate it also put a covered flap over the entrance and have shelter facing away from the wind and blowing snow.

SIOUX CITY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO