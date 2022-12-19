Read full article on original website
Related
WOLF
Nearly $20K raised in 2nd annual 'Hops & Vines for Hunger'
PA (WOLF) — This past November, 47 breweries and wineries across Pennsylvania joined forces with Feeding Pennsylvania, Breweries in PA, and PA Eats for the 2nd annual ‘Hops & Vines for Hunger’ campaign to raise funds and awareness to address the need for hunger relief and nutrition education.
WOLF
LIVE Thursday Midday Winter Storm Update
Chief Meteorologist Mike Susko has the latest on the winter storm impacting central & northeast PA this afternoon and over the next few days. Want to join the conversation or ask a question? Head to our FOX56 Facebook page here and submit a comment!
WOLF
Lucky ShopRite shoppers received $250 gift card
MOUNT POCONO, MONROE CO(WOLF) — Who wouldn't want some help paying for groceries these days with the higher costs of almost everything?. Some lucky shoppers in Mt. Pocono received the gift of groceries. A total of $5,000 in ShopRite gift cards were handed out to customers. Mount Airy Casino...
WOLF
Cleared for take-off: Santa's reindeer given clean bill of health to fly in Pennsylvania
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding and Pennsylvania State Veterinarian Dr. Kevin Brightbill joined Santa Claus and his nine reindeer at Hersheypark Christmas Candylane to announce that they have received a clean bill of health and are cleared for take-off on December 24. “Not everyone knows...
WOLF
One person shot in Wilkes-Barre Wednesday night
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — One person was shot at a residence on Poplar Street in Wilkes Barre. Police have not been able to comment at this time if the suspect was in their custody, but say the victim was transported from the scene for medical attention. Their condition...
WOLF
New market opens in Wilkes-Barre
WILKES-BARRE, Pa, (WOLF) — La Isla Fresh Market hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday for their grand opening. The market can be found at 500 Scott Street in Wilkes-Barre. The store was able to get a new location due to funding from Wilkes Barre’s Spark Program. That program was...
WOLF
PennDOT Repairs Part of 309 from Mountain Top to Wilkes-Barre Due to Ice Concerns
HANOVER TWNP. LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — One major roadway in Luzerne County becomes hazardous in bad weather. FOX56’s Jake Sarwar spoke to residents and got to check out the work PennDOT completed, ahead of this week’s storm. To get from Mountain Top to Wilkes-Barre, many travel busy...
WOLF
Heart healthy eating for the holidays
PA (WOLF) — With all the good food available around the holidays--it's important to remember to be conscious about heart-healthy eating habits. Cardiologists recommend exploring less fatty and fried foods. Not caring for your heart can lead to too many cardiovascular health issues like heart failure in the future.
WOLF
Suspect wanted for vehicle thefts, break-ins throughout Wilkes-Barre Twp.
WILKES-BARRE TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Wilkes-Barre Township Police are looking to identify a person they say has been involved in multiple vehicle break-ins and thefts throughout the area. On December 18th, police say the suspect stole a vehicle on Ketchum Street in Wilkes-Barre Township. They then allegedly went...
WOLF
Winter Weather Advisory issued for parts of NEPA until 1 PM
URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. Including the cities of Tunkhannock, Scranton, Hazleton,. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS. ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM FRIDAY TO NOON. EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, wintry mix. Additional. snow accumulations of 1 to...
WOLF
Gov. Wolf announces $5.5M in grants to strengthen workforce development in PA
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Governor Tom Wolf on Wednesday announced $5.5 million in Industry Partnership Grant funding to support workforce development projects designed to meet local and regional workforce needs across Pennsylvania. Industry Partnership (IPs) support businesses partnering to build a stronger, more competitive job market through training,...
WOLF
Man charged after allegedly chasing woman with hammer
SAINT CLAIR, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — A man from Saint Clair is facing aggravated assault charges for an incident involving a hammer late last month. According to Skook News, Saint Clair Police said that on November 30th, officers were called to East Lawton Street for a report of a male chasing a female with a hammer.
Comments / 0