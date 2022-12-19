ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hicksville, NY

LIRR access to new Grand Central Madison station appears delayed

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

Long Islanders will likely have to wait a little longer to get direct service into the new Grand Central Madison station.

During a committee meeting on Monday, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) did not announce an opening date for direct rides from Hicksville train station to Grand Central Terminal's new Madison station.

The $11 billion rail project will bring LIRR riders into a new terminal beneath Grand Central Terminal. Shops and restaurants are also expected to open up in the new terminal sometime next year.

"They have not set the exact date yet but I am anticipating sometime between Christmas and New Year," said Gerry Bringmann of the LIRR Commuter Council. "So basically you'll be able to get off your train in Jamaica and transfer to a train in Grand Central and the same thing on the return trip."

The MTA is aiming to open the shuttle service from Jamaica to Grand Central Terminal sometime next week for LIRR commuters. There will be no direct service into the Grand Central Madison station during the time they are running the shuttle service.

According to the MTA, around 45% of LIRR commuters are expected to go to Grand Central Madison.

LIRR rider Dianne Armano spends time in Manhattan's East Side. She says it can be an obstacle to get there and she can't wait to ride directly from Hicksville into Grand Central.

"I will be using it for work, for entertainment and for shopping," Armano said.

The MTA says they are aiming to open their regular train schedule for the new terminal by Feb. 1 at the latest.

