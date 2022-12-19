Read full article on original website
abcnews4.com
Wife assaults husband at CHS for having 'indecent' photos in cell phone: Report
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A woman was arrested at Charleston International Airport after allegedly assaulting her husband on Wednesday, Dec. 21. Paula Barbour, 55, and her husband were traveling to South Carolina for a vacation. Barbour reportedly noticed her husband had indecent photos on his cell phone and confronted him.
abcnews4.com
Elderly SC woman killed after 22-year-old goes on deadly crime spree, investigators say
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A 72-year-old woman was killed and a 22-year-old is facing murder charges as a result of a multi-county crime spree, according to Sumter and Clarendon County investigators. The Sumter County Sheriff's Office and the Clarendon County Sheriff's office announced the arrest of Jason Tyrell...
abcnews4.com
Man arrested in Dorchester Manor standoff wanted for armed robbery charges: Report
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The wanted suspect who barricaded himself inside a Dorchester Manor home had warrants for his arrest for multiple strong-armed robberies, burglary/breaking, and entering charges. Dorchester County deputies arrested 21-year-old Elleyon White Wednesday after attempting to serve warrants to White. Deputies say White barricaded himself...
abcnews4.com
I-26 backed-up nearly 5 miles after reported crash near Aviation Avenue
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A reported crash on I-26 eastbound is causing major traffic delays near Aviation Avenue Wednesday morning. As of 7:30 a.m., the left two lanes are blocked- causing traffic to be backed up for about five miles. The current estimated commute time from Summerville to...
abcnews4.com
Suspected gunman in 2020 Dorchester Co. murder case in custody on 2nd murder charge
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The suspect investigators believe shot and killed an 18-year-old man in Dorchester County in 2020 is now in custody at the county detention center. Trey-Von Drayton-Fabor, 21, was booked on Tuesday on one count of murder. A spokesperson for the sheriff's office says his...
abcnews4.com
Man sues MUSC for negligence, claiming wife died after fall at hospital
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A man is suing the Medical University of South Carolina with claims his wife experienced a fatal fall at its hospital last July. The lawsuit was filed by Julius W. McCullar Jr. in Charleston County court this Tuesday on behalf of his wife, Elizabeth Leona Burr McCullar. She died on July 27, 2021, according to the lawsuit.
abcnews4.com
Large C-17 formation scheduled to fly over Ravenel Bridge in January
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — It's a sight most people will never get the chance to see. Around twenty C-17 Globemaster III will be flown over the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge in a mission generation exercise in January. On Jan. 5 at 10:00 a.m., around twenty C-17 Globemaster III aircraft...
abcnews4.com
Early-morning fire ravages mobile home in Colleton County
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Colleton County Fire-Rescue crews responded to a mobile home fire early Wednesday morning. According to CCFR, crews arrived to the 400 block of Widgeon Street at around 1:40 a.m. to find heavy smoke and flames coming from multiple windows of a singlewide mobile home.
abcnews4.com
Summerville police to enforce DUI checkpoints next 2 holiday weekends
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Summerville Police Department is cautioning the public to plan and have sober designated drivers if alcohol is consumed. SMPD will be out in full force, adding extra patrols and DUI checkpoints over the next two holiday weekends. The checkpoints begin at 6 p.m. at several...
abcnews4.com
Ladson man inappropriately touched and restrained minor arrested, CCSO says
LADSON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County Sheriff's Office arrested a Ladson man who allegedly sexually assaulted a victim around May 2017. Bryan Fabre, 36, has been charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 16 years, 3rd degree. CCSO interviewed the victim on Monday, Dec. 12, recounting the...
abcnews4.com
Cause of the Palms Apartments fire remains undetermined: Report
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCIV) — The cause of the fire that destroyed the West Ashley Palms Apartments on February 7, 2022, remains undetermined. On Feb. 7 at 4:54 a.m., Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch Center received a 911 call reporting an apartment fire at 220 Royal Boulevard, part of the Palms Apartments in West Ashley.
abcnews4.com
Still need a Christmas tree? A Walmart in Mt. Pleasant is giving some away for free
MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — If you've held off on getting a Christmas tree this year, now's your chance to snag a free one. The Wando Crossing Walmart on US-17 in Mount Pleasant had a couple pallets of 6 to 7-ft Fraser fir trees out for free on Wednesday.
abcnews4.com
14-year-old injured after crashing vehicle into tree in Summerville Friday
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — A 14-year-old was injured after crashing a vehicle into a tree last Friday night, South Carolina Highway Patrol officials confirmed. SCHP confirmed the young driver crashed at the end of Bacons Bridge Road, crashing into a tree and almost landing on a home. The teen...
abcnews4.com
Man saves 4 family members from house fire: St. John's Fire District
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — On Wednesday morning, a man saved two toddlers and two teenagers from a house fire on the 3000 block of Fickling Road. STJFD, Charleston Fire Department, St. Andrews Fire Department, and Charleston County EMS crews responded to a reported structure fire at 3:18 a.m. Upon arrival, units reported heavy fire venting from the home.
abcnews4.com
Behind the Badge: CPD officer inspires next generation of law enforcement
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — From an early age, Officer Brandon Farah was itching to put on the uniform. “My parents always told me when I was younger that I always wanted to dress up as a police officer for Halloween, and I always wanted to watch cop shows,” he said.
abcnews4.com
SWAT team arrests wanted man barricaded in Dorchester Manor home
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Dorchester County deputies have arrested a man who barricaded himself inside a home in the Dorchester Manor neighborhood around 2 p.m. on Wednesday. DCSO says deputies responded to Cedar Grove Drive in an attempt to serve warrants to 21-year-old Elleyon White. White, who was...
abcnews4.com
Isle of Palms County Park temporarily closing for renovations
ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission is temporarily closing Isle of Palms County Park is closing for renovations in the first few months of 2023. The park will be closed from Jan. 1 to Feb. 28, including its parking lot, beach access,...
abcnews4.com
Warming shelter opens at Goose Creek United Methodist Church
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCIV) — With the gradual decline in temperatures in the Lowcountry, Goose Creek United Methodist Church opens as a warming shelter Friday, Dec. 23, through Christmas. The church is located at 142 Red Bank Road. Those in need of shelter will be admitted from 6 p.m....
abcnews4.com
West Ashley resident pushes for speed humps to slow down traffic on Canterbury Road
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Carlos Fernandez has lived on Canterbury Road in West Ashley for 25 years. He says speeding is an issue, and he wants speed humps to be installed on the street. "Now we have a lot of young families with kids, pets, more buses and traffic,"...
abcnews4.com
Major coastal flooding possible around Charleston Harbor Thursday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A coastal flood warning has been issued for the Charleston and Colleton areas Thursday morning. The National Weather Service of Charleston said the tide level in the Charleston Harbor was at 8.25 ft MLLW as of 7:50 a.m. That's just above the threshold for typical...
