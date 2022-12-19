ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

abcnews4.com

Man arrested in Dorchester Manor standoff wanted for armed robbery charges: Report

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The wanted suspect who barricaded himself inside a Dorchester Manor home had warrants for his arrest for multiple strong-armed robberies, burglary/breaking, and entering charges. Dorchester County deputies arrested 21-year-old Elleyon White Wednesday after attempting to serve warrants to White. Deputies say White barricaded himself...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Man sues MUSC for negligence, claiming wife died after fall at hospital

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A man is suing the Medical University of South Carolina with claims his wife experienced a fatal fall at its hospital last July. The lawsuit was filed by Julius W. McCullar Jr. in Charleston County court this Tuesday on behalf of his wife, Elizabeth Leona Burr McCullar. She died on July 27, 2021, according to the lawsuit.
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Early-morning fire ravages mobile home in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Colleton County Fire-Rescue crews responded to a mobile home fire early Wednesday morning. According to CCFR, crews arrived to the 400 block of Widgeon Street at around 1:40 a.m. to find heavy smoke and flames coming from multiple windows of a singlewide mobile home.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Summerville police to enforce DUI checkpoints next 2 holiday weekends

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Summerville Police Department is cautioning the public to plan and have sober designated drivers if alcohol is consumed. SMPD will be out in full force, adding extra patrols and DUI checkpoints over the next two holiday weekends. The checkpoints begin at 6 p.m. at several...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
abcnews4.com

Ladson man inappropriately touched and restrained minor arrested, CCSO says

LADSON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County Sheriff's Office arrested a Ladson man who allegedly sexually assaulted a victim around May 2017. Bryan Fabre, 36, has been charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 16 years, 3rd degree. CCSO interviewed the victim on Monday, Dec. 12, recounting the...
LADSON, SC
abcnews4.com

Cause of the Palms Apartments fire remains undetermined: Report

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCIV) — The cause of the fire that destroyed the West Ashley Palms Apartments on February 7, 2022, remains undetermined. On Feb. 7 at 4:54 a.m., Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch Center received a 911 call reporting an apartment fire at 220 Royal Boulevard, part of the Palms Apartments in West Ashley.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Man saves 4 family members from house fire: St. John's Fire District

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — On Wednesday morning, a man saved two toddlers and two teenagers from a house fire on the 3000 block of Fickling Road. STJFD, Charleston Fire Department, St. Andrews Fire Department, and Charleston County EMS crews responded to a reported structure fire at 3:18 a.m. Upon arrival, units reported heavy fire venting from the home.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

SWAT team arrests wanted man barricaded in Dorchester Manor home

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Dorchester County deputies have arrested a man who barricaded himself inside a home in the Dorchester Manor neighborhood around 2 p.m. on Wednesday. DCSO says deputies responded to Cedar Grove Drive in an attempt to serve warrants to 21-year-old Elleyon White. White, who was...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Isle of Palms County Park temporarily closing for renovations

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission is temporarily closing Isle of Palms County Park is closing for renovations in the first few months of 2023. The park will be closed from Jan. 1 to Feb. 28, including its parking lot, beach access,...
ISLE OF PALMS, SC
abcnews4.com

Warming shelter opens at Goose Creek United Methodist Church

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCIV) — With the gradual decline in temperatures in the Lowcountry, Goose Creek United Methodist Church opens as a warming shelter Friday, Dec. 23, through Christmas. The church is located at 142 Red Bank Road. Those in need of shelter will be admitted from 6 p.m....
GOOSE CREEK, SC
abcnews4.com

Major coastal flooding possible around Charleston Harbor Thursday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A coastal flood warning has been issued for the Charleston and Colleton areas Thursday morning. The National Weather Service of Charleston said the tide level in the Charleston Harbor was at 8.25 ft MLLW as of 7:50 a.m. That's just above the threshold for typical...
CHARLESTON, SC

