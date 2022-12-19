Read full article on original website
Washington City Paper
Woman Burned in Altercation With Neighbor Denied Emergency DCHA Voucher Transfer
For Sedricka Knight, the final straw came on Sept. 1. She had just gotten home from work and her upstairs neighbors were at it again—stomping so loudly as they walked through their own unit that it rattled through her home below. The stomping had been going on for months...
fox5dc.com
Karon Hylton-Brown death: 2 Former DC police officers found guilty
WASHINGTON - The verdict is in. The two former Metropolitan Police Department officers charged in connection to the death of Karon Hylton-Brown have been found guilty. Officer Terrance Sutton, 38, and lieutenant Andrew Zabavsky,54, chased Hylton-Brown in October 2020 while driving a moped on a sidewalk in the Brightwood Park area of Northwest D.C.
WTOP
2 DC officers convicted in fatal chase of scooter driver
Two D.C. police officers were found guilty Wednesday in the death of a man who was hit and killed during a police chase in 2020. Officer Terence Sutton was found guilty of second-degree murder. conspiracy to obstruct justice and obstruction of justice in the death of Karon Hylton-Brown, 20; Lt. Andrew Zabavsky was found guilty of conspiracy to obstruct justice and obstruction of justice.
fox5dc.com
DC correctional officer charged with embezzlement after lavish trip to NYC
WASHINGTON - A D.C. correctional officer is accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from the labor union and spending some of it on a lavish New York trip. The Department of Justice charged Andra Parker Monday with wire fraud after an FBI investigation revealed Mr. Parker embezzled the funds while serving as chairman of the D.C. Department of Corrections Labor Committee between June 2018 and May 2019.
DC correctional officer accused of stealing tens of thousands from labor committee, traveling, seeing shows with money
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Federal investigators said a corrections officer took tens of thousands of dollars from a labor committee he headed, spending it on a number of things including tickets for Summer: The Donna Summer Musical on Broadway and a Diana Ross concert in North Bethesda, Md. Cpl. Andra Parker, a correctional officer […]
marijuanamoment.net
D.C. Lawmakers Approve Bill To Automatically Expunge Marijuana Records, Sending It To Mayor
Washington, D.C. lawmakers have approved a criminal justice reform bill that contains a newly added amendment to automatically expunge marijuana possession records for offenses that took place before the District enacted a limited cannabis legalization law in 2014. The D.C. Council unanimously passed the Second Chance Amendment Act, including the...
fox5dc.com
Magruder HS shooter sentenced to 40 years in prison
WASHINGTON - 18-year-old Steven Alston Jr. was sentenced Thursday to 40 years in prison for shooting another student at Magruder High School. On January 21, 2021, then 17-year-old Steven Alston Jr. allegedly shot fellow student DeAndre Thomas in the school's bathroom during a fight. Thomas barely survived, according to a lawsuit filed on behalf of Thomas' family. The lawsuit accuses Montgomery County leaders of negligence in removing school resource officers during a time of "significantly increased violence."
Centre Daily
Fake police officer on run after entering home and shooting man and boy, DC cops say
A man impersonating a police officer shot two people in a Washington, D.C., home before fleeing, police said. On Dec. 20, the man, wearing a police vest with a badge slung over it, approached a home on Clay Street in northeast Washington, D.C., according to a police press release and accompanying photos.
Baltimore Times
Getting to Know Anne Arundel County’s First African American Sheriff
Anne Arundel County’s 121st sheriff, Everett Sesker, was sworn in on December 6, 2022. He was raised in Edgewater, Maryland and resides in Anne Arundel County. Sesker’s term is four years. The Anne Arundel County Office of the Sheriff provides law enforcement and public safety services including service of warrants and civil processes. Protection of the circuit court, enforcement of court orders, handling prisoner detention and control and engaging in community outreach are additional aspects that the office handles.
Bay Net
Juveniles Charged For Robbery At Middle School In Charles County
INDIAN HEAD, Md. – On December 19, a student at General Smallwood Middle School reported that two students forcibly stole his shoes. The school resource officer and school administrative staff initiated an investigation. After pursuing leads and consulting with the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office, two students are being...
mocoshow.com
Former Montgomery County Police Chief Donald E. Brooks Has Died
Per MCPD: Chief Brooks began his career with the Montgomery County Police Department in 1950, rising through the ranks to become Chief of Police on April 26, 1988, until his retirement in 1991. In 1950, the year he joined the force, there were about 100 officers on the force and when Chief Brooks retired 41 years later, there were 892 officers and more than 300 civilian staff.
WTOP
Md. crossing guard honored at State House for nearly 50 years of service
Charles Jenkins, a longtime crossing guard in Talbot County, Maryland, was recognized by Gov. Larry Hogan for 48 years on the job Monday. Jenkins was presented a Governor’s Citation at the State House. He helps students get across the street safely in Easton during the school week, and in St. Michaels on the weekends, where tens of thousands of visitors are often walking through the town, which has no traffic light.
Adnan Syed lands job at Georgetown University three months after prison release
Less than three months after being released from serving a life sentence in prison, Adnan Syed has landed a new job.
fox5dc.com
Murder at Hangar Club in Upper Marlboro under investigation
Prince George's County police are looking for the person who killed a man at a Temple Hills nightclub early Wednesday morning. FOX 5's Nana-Sentuo Bonsu spoke to a witness about the chaos that occurred inside the Hangar Club.
DC Council passes bills on policing, cannabis, road safety
WASHINGTON — The DC Council voted on numerous big proposals during its last legislative meeting of the year. The council gave its final approval to an idea that will ultimately make all Metrobuses in D.C. free for anyone to use as early as next July. The year after that, D.C. residents will also get an $100 monthly balance to use on their registered SmartTrip cards.
Man charged for shooting 19-year-old sitting in vehicle to death in Charles County
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. — A 23-year-old man has been arrested for shooting and killing a 19-year-old who was sitting in a vehicle in Waldorf on Oct. 23. Around 2:17 p.m. the Prince George's County Police Department received a report of a shooting. The caller, who was in the vehicle with the person who was shot, informed officers that the person was suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body.
WTOP
Prominent Silver Spring business leader Bruce Lee dies
Bruce H. Lee, president and CEO of Silver Spring, Maryland-based Lee Development Group, died Dec. 19 after losing a battle with pancreatic cancer, company officials said. Lee joined Lee Development Group in 1986 and became chief executive of the family-owned business in 2005. Lee Development Group was founded by his grandfather in 1930.
Brother of Maryland man killed during suspected carjacking speaks
LARGO, Md. (DC News Now) — Prince George’s County police spent Wednesday afternoon investigating, doing door knocks, and passing out flyers hoping to catch the suspect that took the life of 54-year-old Lee Alexander Thomas. Thomas was shot and killed during a suspected carjacking at a gas station in Largo. This was possibly one of […]
WTOP
Families consider class action lawsuit against embattled Md. college savings plan
This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Parents who participate in Maryland’s college savings plan, frustrated by a year-long accounting problem that has left many unable to pay tuition bills on time, are considering a class-action lawsuit against the state.
fox5dc.com
Blankets cover west lawn of U.S. Capitol to bring attention to homelessness issue
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - The Homeless Memorial Blanket Project is underway on the west lawn of the U.S. Capitol, a nationwide push to collect handcrafted blankets for the homeless. The blanket display covers 9,000 square feet with at least 500 blankets representing all 50 states, Puerto Rico and D.C.
