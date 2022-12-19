‘The need is great.’ Salvation Army Stamford still short toy donations ahead of Christmas

With less than a week until Christmas, the Salvation Army in Stamford still needs toy donations to make sure local families will have gifts for their kids this year.

Early in the season, the charity decided to help more families than ever before.

“Last year it was a little shy of 300. This year we made a commitment to serve more families because we're sensing a greater need for help,” Maj. Myron Smith said.

The goal was set at 400 families, which is almost 900 children, but Smith told News 12 they’re short gifts for some of them. The biggest need is toys and coats for boys ages 10-12.

“I'm out in the midst of this season, ringing the bell, bringing some Christmas cheer and families are coming up to me asking, ‘Is it too late to sign up?’ This is as of last week, and our sign-up process ended,” Smith said.

Calls have continued to come in from parents who never needed help before and didn’t expect to find themselves in this position. On Monday, while News 12 was there, a woman came by to try to add her family to the list.

“We're going to do our best to meet those needs that come in, so in order to do that, if people step up and provide those extra toys and coats, we'll be able to hopefully not turn anybody away. That's our goal,” Smith explained.

He said he thinks inflation has led to both a larger need and smaller donations, with everyone being a little more conservative with their spending and giving. But Smith is hopeful the community will come through to help pull off a Christmas miracle.

“It's transformational to see the relief in a parent's face to know that Christmas is going to happen, that the holidays are going to be a special time of year because of people stepping up. It's a beautiful thing for all of us, for the family, for the children, and it changes their lives,” he said.

To help, drop off a coat or unwrapped toy at the Salvation Army at 198 Selleck St. in Stamford or call (203) 359-2320.