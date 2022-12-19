ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highlands, NJ

NJ.com

Morris Hills over Roxbury - Girls Basketball recap

Emily Mulroony led the way for Morris Hills with 14 points and four steals in its 43-35 win over Roxbury in Roxbury. Sydney Mulroony added nine points and five assists for Morris Hills, which led 24-19 at halftime. Gianna Capriglione and Caroline Colucci netted 10 points each for Roxbury. The...
ROCKAWAY, NJ
NJ.com

Union Catholic rallies past Johnson for OT win - Girls basketball recap

Amaia Onque-Shabazz had 13 points, 16 rebounds and three blocks as Union Catholic rallied from nine points down to defeat Johnson, 51-50, in overtime in Clark. Kayla Duncan scored 21 points with five rebounds for Union Catholic (2-2) and Mallory Gianchiglia added nine points. Elizabeth Fitzharris had 13 points, seven...
CLARK, NJ
NJ.com

Franklin over Trenton Catholic - Girls Basketball recap

Iyanna Cotten paced Franklin with 17 points in its 66-35 win over Trenton Catholic in Franklin. Precoius Wheeler added 15 points in the win.
FRANKLIN, NJ
NJ.com

Bekdas, New Milford earn convincing victory over Ridgefield - Girls basketball recap

Elona Bekdas netted 19 points to lead New Milford to a dominant 55-8 victory over Ridgefield at New Milford. New Milford wasted no time jumping out to a big lead, posting an 18-0 shutout in the first quarter, setting the tone for the rest of the game. New Milford would grow its lead throughout the game, forcing another scoreless period in the fourth quarter. Amaya Carruthers helped pace New Milford’s offense with 10 points.
NEW MILFORD, NJ
NJ.com

Randolph over River Dell - Girls Basketball recap

Madison Jenisch recorded eight points and eight rebounds for Randolph in its 39-37 win over River Dell in Randolph. Katie Tighe led the team in scoring with nine points. Randolph outscored River Dell 11-3 in the second quarter. Lily Crowder and Lizzy Puentes scored seven points each for River Dell.
RANDOLPH, NJ
NJ.com

Fair Lawn rolls to a big victory over Cranford - Boys basketball recap

Jianni Moran stuffed the stat sheet with 16 points, seven rebounds, and six assists to lead Fair Lawn to a commanding 68-40 victory over Cranford in Fair Lawn. Fair Lawn dominated the game from the very start, jumping out to a 19-11 lead that expanded to 56-32 by the end of the third quarter. Aadil Yousuf was Fair Lawn’s second-leading scorer 12 points, while Chase Rosenblum posted 11 points.
FAIR LAWN, NJ
NJ.com

Trenton defeats West Windsor-Plainsboro North - Girls basketball recap

SondJane Daudin scored 28 points to lead Trenton past West Windsor-Plainsboro North 60-50 in Trenton. Trailing 17-12 at the end of the first quarter, Trenton (3-0) held West Windsor-Plainsboro North (2-1) to four points in the second to take an eight-point lead at halftime. Saniya Spencer added seven points. Kylie...
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

Robbinsville over Lawrence - Boys basketball recap

Tyler Handy netted 16 points to lead Robbinsville in a 61-50 win over Lawrence, in Robbinsville. Dylan Golizio added on 12 points for the Ravens (3-1), while Evan Bunnell scored 11 and Matt Boss finished with 10 points. Brandon Ford scored a game-high 19 points for Lawrence (0-40, while Michael...
ROBBINSVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

West Milford defeats DePaul - Girls basketball recap

Laurel Space scored 10 points to lead West Milford past DePaul 38-30 in West Milford. Despite trailing 15-9 at halftime, West Milford (2-1) caught fire in the third quarter outscoring DePaul 18-5 en route to the eight-point win. Madison Reardon led DePaul (1-3) with 10 points. The N.J. High School...
WEST MILFORD, NJ
NJ.com

Boys Ice Hockey: Paul VI rallies late to tie with Ocean Township

Paul VI scored twice in the final five-and-a-half minutes to comeback and tie 3-3 with Ocean Township-Shore-Monmouth, at Jersey Shore Arena in Wall. Down 3-1 with the clock approaching the final five minutes of the third period, Steve Gresch scored at 5:30 to cut the deficit to one for Paul VI (1-2-2). With 55 seconds left CJ Compagnola scored to tie the game at its eventual final score at 3-3.
WALL TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Bordentown over Pennsauken - Boys basketball recap

Andrew DaCosta led the way for Bordentown during a 67-61 victory for Bordentown over Pennsauken in Pennsauken. Vance Brown scored a game-high 27 points for Pennsauken (1-4), who led after the first quarter but Bordentown (3-1) was up for the challenge. Bordentown outscored Pennsauken 19-10 in the second quarter and...
BORDENTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Warren Hills notches a comeback win over North Hunterdon - Girls basketball recap

Jaelyn Morris tallied 18 points to propel Warren Hills to a narrow 46-42 victory over North Hunterdon in Annandale. Warren Hills (1-2) was on the ropes after an 18-8 run by North Hunterdon in the second quarter. put them in a 27-16 deficit at halftime. However, Warren Hills would outscore its opponent 30-15 in the second half to take control of the game, pulling ahead in the fourth quarter.
WARREN, NJ
