Tuhy’s 28 points power Madison past Bernards - Girls basketball recap
Sophomore Charlotte Tuhy scored a career-high 28 points, fueling Madison’s 74-37 victory over Bernards in Bernardsville. Beau Braverman had 15 points and Alex Reigle added eight for Madison (3-1), which sprinted out to a 20-8 first quarter lead and never looked back. Bernards falls to 4-1. The N.J. High...
Morris Hills over Roxbury - Girls Basketball recap
Emily Mulroony led the way for Morris Hills with 14 points and four steals in its 43-35 win over Roxbury in Roxbury. Sydney Mulroony added nine points and five assists for Morris Hills, which led 24-19 at halftime. Gianna Capriglione and Caroline Colucci netted 10 points each for Roxbury. The...
Platt powers Pope John past Columbia with double-double - Girls basketball recap
Addison Platt had 14 points, 11 rebounds, four assists, four steals and three blocks in Pope John’s 56-23 victory over Columbia in Maplewood. Madeline Rento added 11 points and five rebounds for Pope John (3-1), which opened the game with a 15-1 run. Madison Miller had seven points and 11 rebounds.
Union Catholic rallies past Johnson for OT win - Girls basketball recap
Amaia Onque-Shabazz had 13 points, 16 rebounds and three blocks as Union Catholic rallied from nine points down to defeat Johnson, 51-50, in overtime in Clark. Kayla Duncan scored 21 points with five rebounds for Union Catholic (2-2) and Mallory Gianchiglia added nine points. Elizabeth Fitzharris had 13 points, seven...
Franklin over Trenton Catholic - Girls Basketball recap
Iyanna Cotten paced Franklin with 17 points in its 66-35 win over Trenton Catholic in Franklin. Precoius Wheeler added 15 points in the win. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
Bekdas, New Milford earn convincing victory over Ridgefield - Girls basketball recap
Elona Bekdas netted 19 points to lead New Milford to a dominant 55-8 victory over Ridgefield at New Milford. New Milford wasted no time jumping out to a big lead, posting an 18-0 shutout in the first quarter, setting the tone for the rest of the game. New Milford would grow its lead throughout the game, forcing another scoreless period in the fourth quarter. Amaya Carruthers helped pace New Milford’s offense with 10 points.
No. 4 Montclair Immaculate defeats East Orange - Girls basketball recap
Tyonna Bailey scored 22 points for Montclair Immaculate, No. 4 in the NJ.com Top 20, as it rolled past East Orange 80-28 in Montclair. Nila Giraud added 12 points for Montclair Immaculate (5-0) while Brenae Jones had 12. East Orange fell to 0-3. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now...
Manchester Regional defeats Saddle Brook - Boys basketball recap
Ashawn Johnson scored 20 points. to lead Manchester Regional past Saddle Brook 61-40 in Saddle Brook. Kurt Adjami added 12 points for Manchester Regional (2-2) while Tim Brazdziones had nine. Saddle Brook fell to 0-5. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign...
Randolph over River Dell - Girls Basketball recap
Madison Jenisch recorded eight points and eight rebounds for Randolph in its 39-37 win over River Dell in Randolph. Katie Tighe led the team in scoring with nine points. Randolph outscored River Dell 11-3 in the second quarter. Lily Crowder and Lizzy Puentes scored seven points each for River Dell.
Hopewell Valley over West Windsor-Plainsboro South - Girls basketball recap
Kennedy Havens netted 11 points to lad Hopewell Valley in a 21-20 win over West Windsor-Plainsboro South in Pennington. Hopewell Valley (1-3) led 8-3 at the half. Katherine Hsiao, Talia Black and Emma Yanagi each scored six points for West Windsor-Plainsboro South (0-4). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is...
Fair Lawn rolls to a big victory over Cranford - Boys basketball recap
Jianni Moran stuffed the stat sheet with 16 points, seven rebounds, and six assists to lead Fair Lawn to a commanding 68-40 victory over Cranford in Fair Lawn. Fair Lawn dominated the game from the very start, jumping out to a 19-11 lead that expanded to 56-32 by the end of the third quarter. Aadil Yousuf was Fair Lawn’s second-leading scorer 12 points, while Chase Rosenblum posted 11 points.
Trenton defeats West Windsor-Plainsboro North - Girls basketball recap
SondJane Daudin scored 28 points to lead Trenton past West Windsor-Plainsboro North 60-50 in Trenton. Trailing 17-12 at the end of the first quarter, Trenton (3-0) held West Windsor-Plainsboro North (2-1) to four points in the second to take an eight-point lead at halftime. Saniya Spencer added seven points. Kylie...
Boys Basketball – 2022 Holiday Tournament Schedule
(3) Central vs. (6) Marlboro, 10 a.m. (2) St. John Vianney vs. (7) Toms River East, 11:30 a.m. (4) Brick Memorial vs. (5) Middletown South, 1 p.m. (1) Manasquan vs. (8) Toms River South, 2:30 p.m. Steve Gepp Bracket. At Toms River North Gym. (3) Toms River North vs. (6)...
Newark East Side defeats Newark Central - Boys basketball recap
Sutan Fitzpatrick scored 18 points to lead Newark East Side past Newark Central 61-38 in Newark. Newark East Side (2-2) took control early as it led 28-6 at the end of the first quarter before taking a 30-point lead into halftime. Amir Abdullah added 15 points while Alesi Mingo had 13.
Robbinsville over Lawrence - Boys basketball recap
Tyler Handy netted 16 points to lead Robbinsville in a 61-50 win over Lawrence, in Robbinsville. Dylan Golizio added on 12 points for the Ravens (3-1), while Evan Bunnell scored 11 and Matt Boss finished with 10 points. Brandon Ford scored a game-high 19 points for Lawrence (0-40, while Michael...
West Milford defeats DePaul - Girls basketball recap
Laurel Space scored 10 points to lead West Milford past DePaul 38-30 in West Milford. Despite trailing 15-9 at halftime, West Milford (2-1) caught fire in the third quarter outscoring DePaul 18-5 en route to the eight-point win. Madison Reardon led DePaul (1-3) with 10 points. The N.J. High School...
Boys Ice Hockey: Paul VI rallies late to tie with Ocean Township
Paul VI scored twice in the final five-and-a-half minutes to comeback and tie 3-3 with Ocean Township-Shore-Monmouth, at Jersey Shore Arena in Wall. Down 3-1 with the clock approaching the final five minutes of the third period, Steve Gresch scored at 5:30 to cut the deficit to one for Paul VI (1-2-2). With 55 seconds left CJ Compagnola scored to tie the game at its eventual final score at 3-3.
Ice hockey: No. 13 Chatham withstands late rally for narrow win over Watchung Hills
Ronan Curry, Roman Kostrowski and Doyle Curry scored a goal apiece to lead Chatham, No. 13 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a narrow victory at home over Watchung Hills, 3-2, at Codey Arena in West Orange. Luc D’Costa tallied two assists while Matt Nacinavich, Ryan Burke and Drew Munsey...
Bordentown over Pennsauken - Boys basketball recap
Andrew DaCosta led the way for Bordentown during a 67-61 victory for Bordentown over Pennsauken in Pennsauken. Vance Brown scored a game-high 27 points for Pennsauken (1-4), who led after the first quarter but Bordentown (3-1) was up for the challenge. Bordentown outscored Pennsauken 19-10 in the second quarter and...
Warren Hills notches a comeback win over North Hunterdon - Girls basketball recap
Jaelyn Morris tallied 18 points to propel Warren Hills to a narrow 46-42 victory over North Hunterdon in Annandale. Warren Hills (1-2) was on the ropes after an 18-8 run by North Hunterdon in the second quarter. put them in a 27-16 deficit at halftime. However, Warren Hills would outscore its opponent 30-15 in the second half to take control of the game, pulling ahead in the fourth quarter.
