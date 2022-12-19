Police identify teen who was shot, killed on his bike in New Haven

Read full article on original website
Eyewitness News
Mom, son died in Christmas morning crash in West Hartford
Skiers and snowboarders hit the slopes at Mt. Southington for the holidays. It's the day after Christmas and kids are out of school this week which means mountains are packed with skiers and snowboarders.
Eyewitness News
Two adults and one child injured in Haddam Christmas day crash
HADDAM, CT. (WFSB) - Haddam Volunteer Fire Company reported a motor vehicle crash that went off the road. The incident occurred at approximately 9:40 a.m. on Sunday morning. When the crew arrived, they noted that the car landed in the woods 30 feet from the road. The driver and passenger...
Eyewitness News
Police: State trooper involved in motor vehicle accident in Clinton, injuries reported
CLINTON, CT. (WFSB) - State police say they responded to a crash at the intersection of West Main Street and Hull Street. This incident occurred on Sunday Dec. 25 at approximately 5:55 p.m. A state trooper that was on-duty in the area was involved in the crash along with an...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: North Haven firefighter dies after battling fire
13 people are now displaced after the fire. Everyone made it out safely, but Firefighter Matthias Wirtz did not.
Eyewitness News
Task force created after deadly Christmas morning crash in West Hartford
The Salvation Army had over 100 volunteers come out and hand deliver meals to towns all over. Task force created after deadly Christmas morning crash in West Hartford. Three people have died following an accident on Simsbury Road.
Eyewitness News
Police: 1 dead after vehicle goes airborne, crashes into embankment in Danbury
DANBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - A 22-year-old Danbury man died in a single vehicle accident early Saturday morning on I-84 Westbound. Police say they were dispatched to calls for a motor vehicle accident shortly after 3 A.M. A 2016 Honda CR-V driven by Jorge Martinez, 22-years-old of Danbury, had veered off...
Eyewitness News
Three people died on Christmas morning from a fatal car collision
Task force created after deadly Christmas morning crash in West Hartford. Three people have died following an accident on Simsbury Road.
Eyewitness News
An update of the holiday traffic
HARTFORD, CT. (WFSB) - The holidays are a great time of year to see family and friends, but the traffic is not so much fun to go through. CSP provided information on the latest Christmas holiday statistics. The statistics include all traffic from Friday Dec. 23 at 12 a.m. to...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Post-holiday shopping in West Hartford
West Hartford announces task force after deadly crashes.
Eyewitness News
Ten turtles, four goldfish rescued from fire in Glastonbury
GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - At around 3:42 p.m. the Glastonbury Fire Department received a call for smoke coming from a residence at 145 Lancaster Road. Shortly after a working fire was declared. It took firefighters about 30 minutes to bring the fire under control, according to fire Chief Michael Thurz.
Eyewitness News
I-84 closed in Middlebury due to tractor-trailer rollover
MIDDLEBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - A tractor-trailer rollover closed portions of I-84 in Middlebury on Monday morning. The crash was reported just before 8 a.m. between exits 16 and 17. There are no injuries according to Connecticut state police. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes. This...
Eyewitness News
Eyewitness News Tuesday morning
Skiers and snowboarders hit the slopes at Mt. Southington for the holidays. It's the day after Christmas and kids are out of school this week which means mountains are packed with skiers and snowboarders.
Eyewitness News
Doctors on high alert for flu following holiday weekend gatherings
Skiers and snowboarders hit the slopes at Mt. Southington for the holidays. It's the day after Christmas and kids are out of school this week which means mountains are packed with skiers and snowboarders. Firefighter dies after battling early morning fire in North Haven.
Eyewitness News
Shoppers flood Conn. Malls after Christmas weekend
West Hartford, Conn. (WFSB) - The day after Christmas is a big day for Connecticut residents to hit the malls. For many, post-Christmas shopping is a tradition. Shopping after the holiday an provide some of the best bargains of the season. This was certainly the case for shoppers at the...
Eyewitness News
Travelers impacted by airline cancellations
Skiers and snowboarders hit the slopes at Mt. Southington for the holidays. It's the day after Christmas and kids are out of school this week which means mountains are packed with skiers and snowboarders.
Eyewitness News
January dedicated as Fire Fighter Cancer Awareness Month
HARTFORD, CT. (WFSB) - Contrary to belief the leading cause of death among fire fighters is not heart disease, it is occupational cancer. The International Association of Fire Fighters and the Firefighter Cancer Support Network partnered to provide resources and targeted education that will help reduce the impact of cancer on fire fighters.
Eyewitness News
Skiers and snowboarders hit the slopes at Mt. Southington for the holidays
SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - It’s the day after Christmas and kids are out of school this week which means mountains are packed with skiers and snowboarders. It’s a busy day at Mt. Southington. The colder weather has helped the ski conditions. Ten trails are now open, and all...
Eyewitness News
Volunteers deliver meals to those in need Christmas morning
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Volunteers donated their time to give back to the community this Christmas morning. The Salvation Army had over 100 volunteers come out and hand deliver meals to towns all over. Volunteers not only delivered 950 meals but also delivered hope and inspiration to shut in seniors,...
