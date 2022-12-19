ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, OH

dayton.com

Work begins for Chipotle’s second location in Springfield

A popular Mexican grill chain known for its burritos, tacos and bowls will soon open a second location in Springfield. Chipotle Mexican Grill confirmed this week it is planning to open a restaurant at the site of the former Hardee’s, 2242 S. Limestone St. The company said that is...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
WDTN

Springfield swears in first female police chief

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The city of Springfield welcomed its new chief of police on Monday. On the evening of December 20, Captain Allison Elliot was sworn in as the next police chief for the Springfield Division of Police, and the first female police chief the city has seen. “I am humbled and honored to […]
SPRINGFIELD, OH
WHIO Dayton

Police investigating shooting in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Springfield Thursday. Springfield police dispatch confirmed police and medics were on scene of a shooting near the 1800 block of Lincoln Park Circle. The shooting was reported around 2:45 p.m., according to initial emergency scanner traffic. Dispatch was unable...
DAYTON, OH
Ted Rivers

3 Great Pizza Places In Dayton

If you're looking for the best pizza places in Dayton, look no further!. Here we have a list of three of the top pizza joints that will be sure to satisfy your appetite. Take a read through our recommendations and get ready for some mouth-watering deliciousness!
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Snow plows to begin spreading salt throughout Dayton Thursday

DAYTON — The Department of Public Works will deploy 46 snow plow vehicles to spread salt throughout Dayton beginning on Thursday at 8 p.m. through Friday at noon. Highways, bridges, throughfares, arterials and streets with hills will be the first areas treated, according to a spokesperson with the city of Dayton.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

No injuries after vacant home fire in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — No one was injured after a vacant home fire in Dayton Tuesday night. According to authorities, crews responded near the Bell Street and Sander Court intersection just before 10:45 a.m. Tuesday on reports of a house fire. Upon arrival, fire could be seen coming from the first floor of the two-story […]
DAYTON, OH
wyso.org

Amber Alert Update; Local Chemical Lawsuit; Defense Contractor Expands to Dayton

Bellbrook Joins Local Cities in Chemical Lawsuit; Amber Alert Update - One Child Found, Another Still Missing; Defense Contractor Expands to Dayton. Local Cities Sue Chemical Companies - The City of Bellbrook has joined Dayton and Fairborn in a lawsuit against more than 30 companies that manufactured PFAS, or so-called forever chemicals. Bellbrook says those companies should pay to clean up the PFAS in the city's drinking water wells. WYSO Environmental Reporter Chris Welter has this.
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Flames erupt from home in Dayton

DAYTON — A house was destroyed by a fire in Dayton Wednesday night. Dayton fire crews were called to a fire showing from a two-story home in the 200 block of Hoch Street around 8 p.m. It is not known if anyone was inside the house at the time...
DAYTON, OH
WJBF.com

Suspect in missing infant case spotted near Dayton Park-N-Go

Suspect in missing infant case spotted near Dayton …. Suspect in missing infant case spotted near Dayton Park-N-Go Gov Kemp Update on Cold Weather and Winter Preparedness. Rev. Karlton Howard named projected winner for Georgia …. Your latest local headlines at 10pm. AU-MCG Food Waste Solutions. Mayor-elect Johnson is sworn...
AUGUSTA, GA
WFMJ.com

Amber Alert Update: One abducted twin located in Dayton

Authorities say one of two abducted twins has been located at Dayton International Airport. A statewide Amber Alert has been issued after police say the infants were abducted in a car stolen from Columbus. Authorities believe Kyair and Kason Thomas, both five months old, may be with 24-year-old Nalah Jackson,...
DAYTON, OH
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

One Sister Missing And Another Murdered. What Happened To Janis And Michelle?

Dayton, Ohio is a city with a population of just over 140,000 about 72 miles west of Columbus, Ohio. According to friends, 32-year-old Janis Pringle and her 29-year-old sister Michelle were longtime residents of Dayton. Janis lived in the 100 block of Monument Avenue in Dayton, Ohio, and was receiving monthly social security benefits. In September and October of 2003, Janis failed to pick up her social security checks from her benefactor.
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Crumbl Cookies sets grand opening date for Huber Heights store

The time has come! Crumbl Cookies in Huber Heights will open its doors at 8 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13, according to Cassidy Salisbury, a PR Strategist for Crumbl Cookies. Salisbury previously said they are “very excited” to join the Huber Heights community. ExploreCassano’s Pizza King plans to relocate...
HUBER HEIGHTS, OH
wyso.org

Major California defense firm announces Ohio expansion

Epsilon C5I, a subsidiary of Epsilon Systems Solutions, was selected to be the lead on a contract to provide technical support to the National Air and Space Intelligence Center at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. The $4.7 billion, 10 year NOVASTAR contract will be shared among five companies, which include Tyto-Athene,...
DAYTON, OH

