dayton.com
New lounge coming to downtown Dayton in former spot of Therapy Cafe
Dayton native Erin Parrott and her fiancé, Edward Joiner, are ready to bring “a luxury experience without the luxury price tag” to downtown Dayton. The couple has plans to open The Reserve on Third, a new lounge, in the former space of Therapy Cafe on E. Third Street.
dayton.com
Work begins for Chipotle’s second location in Springfield
A popular Mexican grill chain known for its burritos, tacos and bowls will soon open a second location in Springfield. Chipotle Mexican Grill confirmed this week it is planning to open a restaurant at the site of the former Hardee’s, 2242 S. Limestone St. The company said that is...
Springfield swears in first female police chief
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The city of Springfield welcomed its new chief of police on Monday. On the evening of December 20, Captain Allison Elliot was sworn in as the next police chief for the Springfield Division of Police, and the first female police chief the city has seen. “I am humbled and honored to […]
Police investigating shooting in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD — Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Springfield Thursday. Springfield police dispatch confirmed police and medics were on scene of a shooting near the 1800 block of Lincoln Park Circle. The shooting was reported around 2:45 p.m., according to initial emergency scanner traffic. Dispatch was unable...
3 Great Pizza Places In Dayton
If you're looking for the best pizza places in Dayton, look no further!. Here we have a list of three of the top pizza joints that will be sure to satisfy your appetite. Take a read through our recommendations and get ready for some mouth-watering deliciousness!
Snow plows to begin spreading salt throughout Dayton Thursday
DAYTON — The Department of Public Works will deploy 46 snow plow vehicles to spread salt throughout Dayton beginning on Thursday at 8 p.m. through Friday at noon. Highways, bridges, throughfares, arterials and streets with hills will be the first areas treated, according to a spokesperson with the city of Dayton.
No injuries after vacant home fire in Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — No one was injured after a vacant home fire in Dayton Tuesday night. According to authorities, crews responded near the Bell Street and Sander Court intersection just before 10:45 a.m. Tuesday on reports of a house fire. Upon arrival, fire could be seen coming from the first floor of the two-story […]
wyso.org
Amber Alert Update; Local Chemical Lawsuit; Defense Contractor Expands to Dayton
Bellbrook Joins Local Cities in Chemical Lawsuit; Amber Alert Update - One Child Found, Another Still Missing; Defense Contractor Expands to Dayton. Local Cities Sue Chemical Companies - The City of Bellbrook has joined Dayton and Fairborn in a lawsuit against more than 30 companies that manufactured PFAS, or so-called forever chemicals. Bellbrook says those companies should pay to clean up the PFAS in the city's drinking water wells. WYSO Environmental Reporter Chris Welter has this.
Greenville apparel company donates shirts to local schools
After some inspiration and a generous donation, Mary Francis is making shirts and giving them to Beavercreek and Versailles students.
wyso.org
Family, community members gather to pray for return of 5-month-old boy abducted near Short North restaurant
Family members, along with Columbus faith and community leaders, gathered Wednesday for a vigil outside the Short North Donato's Pizza where a 5-month-old boy was abducted Monday night. One by one, they prayed Kason Thomas would be found safe and sound. According to police, Thomas was abducted outside the restaurant,...
Flames erupt from home in Dayton
DAYTON — A house was destroyed by a fire in Dayton Wednesday night. Dayton fire crews were called to a fire showing from a two-story home in the 200 block of Hoch Street around 8 p.m. It is not known if anyone was inside the house at the time...
Man hospitalized, dog dead following Dayton house fire
When crews arrived on the scene, Dispatch said they reported black smoke coming from the home.
WJBF.com
Suspect in missing infant case spotted near Dayton Park-N-Go
Suspect in missing infant case spotted near Dayton …. Suspect in missing infant case spotted near Dayton Park-N-Go Gov Kemp Update on Cold Weather and Winter Preparedness. Rev. Karlton Howard named projected winner for Georgia …. Your latest local headlines at 10pm. AU-MCG Food Waste Solutions. Mayor-elect Johnson is sworn...
wyso.org
St. Vincent de Paul Dayton opens warming shelters for homeless ahead of winter storm
Forecasts are calling for 1 to 3 inches of snow possible; wind gusts as high as 45 miles per hour; and a wind chill as low as 30 below zero. The storm will put those experiencing homelessness at serious risk. Frostbite can form in just 10 minutes with wind chills so low.
WFMJ.com
Amber Alert Update: One abducted twin located in Dayton
Authorities say one of two abducted twins has been located at Dayton International Airport. A statewide Amber Alert has been issued after police say the infants were abducted in a car stolen from Columbus. Authorities believe Kyair and Kason Thomas, both five months old, may be with 24-year-old Nalah Jackson,...
One Sister Missing And Another Murdered. What Happened To Janis And Michelle?
Dayton, Ohio is a city with a population of just over 140,000 about 72 miles west of Columbus, Ohio. According to friends, 32-year-old Janis Pringle and her 29-year-old sister Michelle were longtime residents of Dayton. Janis lived in the 100 block of Monument Avenue in Dayton, Ohio, and was receiving monthly social security benefits. In September and October of 2003, Janis failed to pick up her social security checks from her benefactor.
Springfield students receive new shoes and socks just in time for severe weather
Just in time for the severe weather, nearly 200 Springfield City School students were given new winter essentials before heading home for winter break. In partnership with Shoes 4 The Shoeless (S4TS), Horace Mann Elementary School held a ‘Holiday Extravaganza’ event where each student was given new shoes and socks.
dayton.com
Crumbl Cookies sets grand opening date for Huber Heights store
The time has come! Crumbl Cookies in Huber Heights will open its doors at 8 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13, according to Cassidy Salisbury, a PR Strategist for Crumbl Cookies. Salisbury previously said they are “very excited” to join the Huber Heights community. ExploreCassano’s Pizza King plans to relocate...
wyso.org
Major California defense firm announces Ohio expansion
Epsilon C5I, a subsidiary of Epsilon Systems Solutions, was selected to be the lead on a contract to provide technical support to the National Air and Space Intelligence Center at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. The $4.7 billion, 10 year NOVASTAR contract will be shared among five companies, which include Tyto-Athene,...
Fox 19
Amber Alert active for twin boy, other twin found safe at Dayton airport
DAYTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A statewide Amber Alert remains active across Ohio for one of two 5-month-old twin baby boys abducted Monday night in Columbus. One of the infants was found at Dayton International Airport before 5:40 a.m. Tuesday. State and local authorities have not said which twin was located.
