Billionaire Family’s River Oaks Home Transforms Into a Holiday Wonderland — The Fertitta Family Keeps Its Santa Elves Party Tradition Buzzing

Houston Based Restaurant Opening New Location in TownGreyson FChandler, AZ
Family sues HOA after woman dies because of toxic mold infestation at an apartment complex in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
7 Best Must-Try Burgers In TexasEast Coast TravelerTexas State
Houston man kills woman while out on $1k bondhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
CenterPoint Energy urges Houston residents to take precautions ahead of winter stormEdy ZooHouston, TX
fox26houston.com
Local clinic stepping up to make holiday magic for struggling family
The Grims family of six has had a tough November and December. After hearing about their hardship, the staff at Texas Children's Pediatrics Palm Center started gathering donations amongst themselves to help out. With their help, the family is looking forward to a much better holiday. If you would like to contribute, please visit Texas Children's Pediatrics Palm Center at 5400 Griggs Rd Suite 100, Houston, TX 77021 (832) 828-2100. Ashton, girl age 5, size 7, shoe 12 Jamboree, boy age 3, size 5 shoe 10 Zariah, girl age 2, size 4 shoe 8 Baby Gregory, 5 mos size 6-9mos Grandfather Shirt XL, Pants 32-33 Shoes 12.5 (orthopedic) Grandmother Size Small Pants, size 8 Shoes, size 8.
papercitymag.com
13 Festive Trees, a $3 Million Scrooge and Theatre Magic Make the Alley a Houston Holiday Wonderland
Alley Theatre's 'Deck the Trees' Signature Tree sponsor Valerie Jalufka with Macy’s designer Ofelia Espinosa (Photo by Thomas Campbell) What: The Alley Theatre tree lighting ceremony in conjunction with Deck the Trees. Where: The main lobby of the Alley Theatre. PC Moment: A bevy of oohs and aahs and...
Black Girl Tamales: Where South of the Border Meets Soul Food
What happens when a Black girl reimages a tamale? Magic. A tamale is traditional Mexican food made with masa and filled with meat (chicken, beef or pork), vegetables or beans and cheese. It is wrapped in a corn husk and then steamed. If you’ve never tried one before, we have a fascinating story that will change that.
papercitymag.com
Ice Angels, Snowflake Greeters and DJ Charlie Brown Make This Houston Builder’s Holiday Bash Sparkle — Construction Concepts Keeps It Lively
The 12-foot tall Ice Queen entertaining at Construction Concepts Holiday Party for a Cause (Photo by Hung L. Truong Photography) What: Construction Concepts 9th annual Holiday Party for a Cause. Where: 51fifteen at Saks Fifth Avenue in The Galleria. PC Moment: We would bet that all of the 200-plus partygoers...
mocomotive.com
Meals on Wheels delivers holiday light tour to Woodlands seniors
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Idelua Smith is now ready for the holidays. Smith, from The Woodlands, was one of the seniors to experience holiday lights in The Woodlands via a Meals on Wheels Montgomery County shuttle bus Friday night. On YourConroeNews.com: Freeze to…
hellowoodlands.com
Local Businesses & Restaurants Open; Things to Do Christmas Day
Hello Woodlands’ Christmas Day Guide includes a list of family-friendly activities, businesses, and restaurants that are open, plus a heads up on locations that are closed on December 25 in and around The Woodlands, Texas. ACTIVITIES ON CHRISTMAS DAY. Go Ice Skating – The Ice Rink at The Woodlands...
Click2Houston.com
Christmas Miracles: Mom’s illness has family struggling to make ends meet
HOUSTON – Every year, KPRC 2′s Spencer Solves It Team brings a boatload of Christmas cheer to families in need in the Houston area with Christmas Miracles Week. After a detailed search, we’ve identified five deserving families who really need help this year. Inside their cramped, little,...
papercitymag.com
Houston Treasures Revealed — Women and Men Who Make a Difference in the City Get a Moment
The forces behind Houston Treasures and The Social Book: Scott Evans, Warner Roberts, Sami Shbeeb and Jeff Henry (Photo by Daniel Ortiz) What: The Social Book‘s “Houston Treasures” dinner. Where: Hilton Americas-Houston. PC Moment: Presentation of the Houston Treasures honorees is always the highlight of this event....
Heights nursery gifts free Christmas trees to Houstonians for the holidays
A nursery in the Heights is spreading holiday cheer with full-size Christmas trees, free for folks in a need of a tree.
papercitymag.com
Houston’s Hottest New Seafood Restaurant Morphs Into Party Central For $1 Million-Plus Texas Children’s Night
Texas Children's Hospital's Mark Putnam, chef Aaron Bludorn, Victoria Pappas Bludorn, Cherif Mbodj at the Texas Children's Hospital Ambassadors Holiday Party held at Navy Blue in Rice Village (Photo by Jenny Antill Photography) The buzz surrounding Navy Blue, the latest Houston restaurant from chef Aaron Bludorn and business partner Cherif...
River Oaks favorite burger joint reopens after renovations
An Upper Kirby burger institution will return to service this week. Becks Prime will reopen its original Kirby Drive location this Thursday, December 22 (2902 Kirby Dr).First opened in 1985, the Kirby location needed a refresh after 37 years of continuous use. Changes include an all-new, 48-seat patio and a digital menu for drive-thru customers. Inside, customers will find wooden tables, new wallpaper, leather banquettes, and framed photographs from the restaurant’s history. “Our classically designed restaurant had remained frozen in time for 37 years since first opening on Kirby in 1985 so it was time for a refresh while still...
Family left homeless days before Christmas after fire damages Kingwood home
The homeowner told firefighters their dog alerted them about the fire, and everyone was able to get out safely. The family is now left without a home days before Christmas.
Houston Chronicle
Houston Zoo's longest living resident dies days after celebrating 45th birthday
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Rudi Valentino, North America's oldest male orangutan and the Houston Zoo's longest-term resident, died just days after celebrating his 45th birthday on Dec. 8, zoo officials announced Wednesday morning. Despite surpassing the expected lifespan of roughly 30 to 40 years for great apes in the wild, the elder primate suffered from advanced heart disease, a common problem in adult male orangutans.
papercitymag.com
Posh New Design Showroom Draws an Influential Crowd to Rice Village — Jill Egan Interiors Adds Up
Jill Egan, Melanie Wallace at the grand opening of the Jill Egan Interiors showroom in Rice Village (Photo by Daniel Ortiz) What: Jill Egan Interiors new showroom opening fête. Where: 2532 Amherst Street in Houston’s Rice Village. PC Moment: When doors opened on the champagne-infused evening, a buzzy...
This Texas City Ranked The Second Best Christmas Lights Destination In The World
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. Texans love to go all out for the holidays, and a recent study by the travel website Premiere Inn proves that to be a festive fact.
Bethel's Heavenly hands giving out food and providing hope for people in need
A Houston group is making sure no families go hungry
Texas Dad Goes Viral For Bad Bunny Christmas Lights Display
The dad posted a video of his light display on TikTok.
How to prepare your home, older or newer, for a freeze
HOUSTON, Texas — Many people have spent the past few days getting their homes ready for the incoming freeze and depending on the type of home you live in, you may be taking different preparations than your neighbor. Whatever year your house was built, whatever materials it's made of,...
papercitymag.com
Beloved Burger Finally Finds a Permanent Houston Restaurant Home and It’s an Iconic Win — Trill Burgers Drops Into Montrose
Bernard Freeman, aka rapper Bun B outside the first Houston brick-and-mortar Trill Burgers restaurant. (Photo by Marco Torres) Rapper Bun B (aka. Bernard Freeman) and company, the founders of Trill Burgers — the popular pop-up food truck turned restaurant — are opening the first Houston bricks and mortar location of the burger sensation in early 2023. The smash burger concept, which recently was named the best burger in America by Good Morning America in a coast-to-coast contest, was launched in 2021 by partners Andy Nguyen, Nick Scurfield, and chefs Mike Pham and Fernando Valladares.
Houston Based Restaurant Opening New Location in Town
A Texas-based restaurant has opened in Arizona.Photo byKevin Lanceplaine/UnsplashonUnsplash. Sometimes there’s nothing as comforting as a delicious bowl of soup. There’s something soothing about all the flavors coming together into a single spoonful. Few other meals allow you to scoop up all the tastes, textures, and aromas all at once like a bowl of soup. Whether you’re a hot chowder fan or a chilled gazpacho lover, there’s a kind of soup out there for you. While metro Phoenix does have a number of restaurants that have soup on the menu, few focus specifically on the world of soup (and the nap-inducing soup bread bowls) like one all-new destination.
