Read full article on original website
Related
Citrus County Chronicle
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 5:22 p.m. EST
Prosecutors: Paris shooting suspect wanted to kill migrants. PARIS (AP) — The man suspected of fatally shooting three Kurds in Paris told investigators that he wanted to kill migrants or foreigners and then himself. Prosecutors say he killed three and wounded three others, and then was disarmed and subdued by one of the injured victims. The 69-year-old suspect was detained at the scene of Friday’s shooting and transferred Saturday to psychiatric care. His name has not been released. He faces potential charges of murder and attempted murder with a racist motive. He told investigators that he developed a pathological hatred toward migrants and foreigners after being targeted by a burglary in 2016. The killing rocked the Kurdish community in France.
Citrus County Chronicle
Israeli doctors reject Netanyahu allies' anti-LGBTQ remarks
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s largest medical center and health care workers from hospitals around the country have spoken out against remarks by allies of Benjamin Netanyahu calling for a law to allow discrimination against LGBTQ people in hospitals and businesses. It was part of a broader blowback against...
Citrus County Chronicle
NY Rep.-elect Santos admits lying about career, college
WASHINGTON (AP) — Rep.-elect George Santos, R-N.Y., admitted Monday that he lied about his job experience and college education during his successful campaign for a seat in the U.S. House. In an interview with the New York Post, Santos said: “My sins here are embellishing my resume. I’m sorry.”...
Citrus County Chronicle
Biden, first lady thank service members in Christmas calls
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden celebrated a quiet Christmas with his family at the White House and spoke with service members stationed around the world. “They’re away from their families to protect us," Biden said in a tweet. "And they have the thanks of a grateful, indebted president.”
Citrus County Chronicle
Judge won't drop charges for former gubernatorial candidate
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A federal judge in Florida has refused to throw out criminal charges against Andrew Gillum, disagreeing with the former Democratic gubernatorial nominee's assertions that he was the victim of selective prosecution because he was a Black candidate for governor. Gillum and a colleague were indicted...
Comments / 0