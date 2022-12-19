Read full article on original website
cnycentral.com
Projects in Cazenovia and Syracuse getting millions of dollars in support from state
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — In the first round of funding for the Restore New York Communities Initiative, Central New York is getting $11 million to support eight projects. The initiative is meant to support community revitalization efforts across the state and reinvigorate downtown spaces. It is administered by Empire State Development and seeks to encourage commercial investment and improve local housing as well.
Syracuse, West Genny schools now closing on Friday. Who else will follow?
Update Thursday: Syracuse and West Genesee announced now they will close Friday. They are not alone. For latest on all the districts, check out our closings list. We are updating as district announce their plans for Friday. Update 12:00 a.m.: Solvay Union Free School District also announced they will be...
cnycentral.com
2022 is not the first time Cazenovia College has announced closure
Cazenovia College announced the school would close following the conclusion of the Spring 2023 semester, the Board of Trustees citing financial reasons. The closure leaves under 1,000 students with no other choice but to transfer to another institution. While this news came as a shock to those attending and working at the college, it isn't the first time in Cazenovia's history a closure was announced.
flackbroadcasting.com
Interview: Senator Griffo talks Governor's proposal to relocate College of Nano-Science and Engineering from SUNY Poly to University at Albany
UTICA- There is a proposal from the Governor's Office that would re-locate the College of Nano-Science and Engineering from SUNY Poly to the University at Albany. Since the idea surfaced, there has been a lot of lash back from leaders throughout the Mohawk Valley. New York State Senator Joe Griffo...
cnycentral.com
Minimum wage for New Yorkers set to increase at the end of 2022
ALBANY, N.Y. (WRGB) — Gov. Kathy Hochul's mission to have minimum wage phase in to $15 an hour continues with an end of the year wage increase. Workers outside New York City, Long Island and Westchester County will see an increase by $1 per hour, from $13.20 to $14.20, as of Dec. 31.
More and more Central NY school districts closing Friday (see list)
The Syracuse City School District announced it will close for the day on Friday due to the expected storm. The district of 20,000 students - the largest in Central New York - had previously announced plans for early dismissal on Friday morning. Many other school districts across the region are...
Best pizza places near Albany, according to Yelp
If you’re looking for a place to get some great pizza in the Capital Region, you have quite a few options. These are the best pizza shops around Albany, according to Yelp.
WKTV
Medical spa opens at Slocum-Dickson Medical Group in New Hartford
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – A medical spa and wellness center has opened at Slocum-Dickson Medical Group in New Hartford. Elite Medical Spa & Wellness Institute is in the new building at 117 Busines Park and is under the direction of Slocum-Dickson’s plastic surgeon, Dr. Sephan Barrientos, MD. The...
Can You Say the Name of this Columbia County NY Town Correctly?
There is a small town in Columbia County New York where everyone seems to have a different pronunciation for. Which one is correct and which ones seem to be wrong? To be honest it all depends on who you speak to and if they 'grew up there' or not. The...
albanymagic.com
Big News on Albany’s Biggest Eyesore
The large dilapidated and crumbling structure that hovers in the Albany Skyline just received a major gift from New York State. The Times Union reports that a grant worth $9.75 million to restore the long abandoned Central Warehouse has been awarded to the city. It’s estimated the building, a former...
SP: Albany man shoplifts Kohl’s of over $1,000
An Albany man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly shoplifting a Clifton Park Kohl's multiple times, stealing over $1,000 worth of merchandise. Christopher Freeman, 39, faces two counts of fourth-degree grand larceny.
WRGB
From eyesore to restore: Central Warehouse redevelopment receives $9.75 million burst
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — The Albany eyesore could have a new lease on life following an almost $10 million dollar surge as part of the Restore New York Communities Initiative. In October, a judge ruled that Albany County was able to move forward in transferring ownership of the property from Evan Blum to a private developer. Following that news, Albany County Executive Dan McCoy said the next step would be to re-engage with Columbia Development and Redburn and transfer the project to them.
Onondaga County reporting 14 fentanyl overdoses in just 36 hours
Onondaga County has seen over a dozen overdoses in just a day and a half. In the last 36 hours, 14 people have experienced fentanyl overdoses in the county, County Executive Ryan McMahon said in a news conference Thursday. He could not confirm if any of the overdoses were fatal...
Syracuse company to close, lay off 62 workers
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A welding and fabrication company in Syracuse plans to close in March in a move that will eliminate 62 local jobs. Specialty Welding & Fabricating of New York Inc. filed a notice with the state under New York’s Worker Adjustment and Retraining (WARN) Act citing “economic” reasons for the closing but providing no specifics.
NY health department staffer mocks McLaughlin’s cancer diagnosis
Albany, N.Y. — A state Department of Health employee mocked Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin on Twitter in response to news that the politician was being treated for prostate cancer — then doubled down by seeming to laugh off criticism of her remarks. McLaughlin, 59, a Republican former...
Moby Rick’s opens new location in Mechanicville
Moby Rick's Seafood opened its new location at 251 North Main Street in Mechanicville on Saturday, December 17. For now, only the seafood market is open.
I-81 project opponents: NY planners have to ‘redo everything’ to account for Micron; Not so fast, state says
Syracuse, NY — A group opposed to replacing Interstate 81 in Syracuse with a community grid told a judge Thursday that the state has to “redo everything” to account for the planned arrival of semiconductor manufacturer Micron to the northern suburbs. “They gotta crunch out the numbers....
Bakery moving into former Food Florist space in Ballston Spa
Night Work Bread Co., an artisan sourdough bakery, is opening a brick-and-mortar location in Ballston Spa. The bakery is moving into the former The Food Florist location at 3 Science Street.
localsyr.com
Three restaurants fail health inspection: December 4 to December 10
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of December 3 to December 10. Doug’s Fish Fry Mobile Unit, 206 West Road, Cortland, NY 13045. King David’s Restaurant, 3508 West Genesee Street, Syracuse, NY 13219. Red...
cnycentral.com
Syracuse City School District will close Friday in anticipation of incoming winter weather
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Syracuse City School District will be closed Friday, after reducing the school day to a half-day. The district posted the information just after 10 AM Thursday, saying "Due to the projected dangerous weather conditions, the SCSD will be closed on Friday, December 23rd." All after school and evening activities are canceled as well.
