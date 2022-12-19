ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oneida County, NY

cnycentral.com

Projects in Cazenovia and Syracuse getting millions of dollars in support from state

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — In the first round of funding for the Restore New York Communities Initiative, Central New York is getting $11 million to support eight projects. The initiative is meant to support community revitalization efforts across the state and reinvigorate downtown spaces. It is administered by Empire State Development and seeks to encourage commercial investment and improve local housing as well.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

2022 is not the first time Cazenovia College has announced closure

Cazenovia College announced the school would close following the conclusion of the Spring 2023 semester, the Board of Trustees citing financial reasons. The closure leaves under 1,000 students with no other choice but to transfer to another institution. While this news came as a shock to those attending and working at the college, it isn't the first time in Cazenovia's history a closure was announced.
CAZENOVIA, NY
cnycentral.com

Minimum wage for New Yorkers set to increase at the end of 2022

ALBANY, N.Y. (WRGB) — Gov. Kathy Hochul's mission to have minimum wage phase in to $15 an hour continues with an end of the year wage increase. Workers outside New York City, Long Island and Westchester County will see an increase by $1 per hour, from $13.20 to $14.20, as of Dec. 31.
ALBANY, NY
WKTV

Medical spa opens at Slocum-Dickson Medical Group in New Hartford

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – A medical spa and wellness center has opened at Slocum-Dickson Medical Group in New Hartford. Elite Medical Spa & Wellness Institute is in the new building at 117 Busines Park and is under the direction of Slocum-Dickson’s plastic surgeon, Dr. Sephan Barrientos, MD. The...
NEW HARTFORD, NY
albanymagic.com

Big News on Albany’s Biggest Eyesore

The large dilapidated and crumbling structure that hovers in the Albany Skyline just received a major gift from New York State. The Times Union reports that a grant worth $9.75 million to restore the long abandoned Central Warehouse has been awarded to the city. It’s estimated the building, a former...
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

From eyesore to restore: Central Warehouse redevelopment receives $9.75 million burst

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — The Albany eyesore could have a new lease on life following an almost $10 million dollar surge as part of the Restore New York Communities Initiative. In October, a judge ruled that Albany County was able to move forward in transferring ownership of the property from Evan Blum to a private developer. Following that news, Albany County Executive Dan McCoy said the next step would be to re-engage with Columbia Development and Redburn and transfer the project to them.
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse company to close, lay off 62 workers

Syracuse, N.Y. -- A welding and fabrication company in Syracuse plans to close in March in a move that will eliminate 62 local jobs. Specialty Welding & Fabricating of New York Inc. filed a notice with the state under New York’s Worker Adjustment and Retraining (WARN) Act citing “economic” reasons for the closing but providing no specifics.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Three restaurants fail health inspection: December 4 to December 10

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of December 3 to December 10. Doug’s Fish Fry Mobile Unit, 206 West Road, Cortland, NY 13045. King David’s Restaurant, 3508 West Genesee Street, Syracuse, NY 13219. Red...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Syracuse City School District will close Friday in anticipation of incoming winter weather

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Syracuse City School District will be closed Friday, after reducing the school day to a half-day. The district posted the information just after 10 AM Thursday, saying "Due to the projected dangerous weather conditions, the SCSD will be closed on Friday, December 23rd." All after school and evening activities are canceled as well.
SYRACUSE, NY

