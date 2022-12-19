VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Green Run head coach Brandon Williams called it his "Why", the reason he and his staff do what they do. "This is the ultimate goal, no matter how many wins or losses you have on the field, the future and the opportunity to play at the next level is the ultimate goal," Williams said. He repeatedly referred to the day's festivities in glowing terms.

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO