KENS 5
Takeaways from Spurs' win over the Rockets; Spurs pushing to pack the Alamodome | Locked On Spurs
SAN ANTONIO — On this episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes Sweep The League's Rudy Campos to give takeaways from the Spurs' win versus the Rockets. Also, a discussion on whether or not the Spurs and fans will pack the Alamodome to break the NBA attendance record.
KENS 5
Spotlight: Spurs' rookie Jeremy Sochan | Locked On Spurs
SAN ANTONIO — On this episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes Two Shots Podcasts' Joe Garcia to put in the spotlight Spurs rookie Jeremy Sochan. What does the eye test show? What about his stats? What are his areas for improvement?
KENS 5
Is Tre Jones the PG for the Spurs' rebuild? Spurs-Pelicans game preview | Locked On Spurs
SAN ANTONIO — On this episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes San Antonio Sports Star's James Pledger to ask if Tre Jones is the point guard for the Spurs during this rebuild moving forward?. Also, a Spurs-Pelicans game day preview.
KENS 5
Spurs news: Spurs spread holiday cheer, All-Star voting, Coyote City Edition jerseys, and more
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs 2022-23 season is underway and there is plenty of team news and notes you might have missed. Let's catch you up on the latest on the Silver and Black. SANTA SPURS. The Spurs took time to spread some Christmas cheer recently as...
KENS 5
Pelicans' Alvarado seeks out Tony Parker for advice on being a better point guard
SAN ANTONIO — There is little doubt that San Antonio Spurs great Tony Parker is the greatest point guard in franchise history. He is also among the best at the position in NBA history and likely a first-ballot Basketball Hall of Famer. And it comes as no surprise that...
KENS 5
Popovich, Hammon, Parker nominated for Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2023
SAN ANTONIO — A trio of San Antonio Spurs greats have been nominated for basketball immortality. The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame announced the list of eligible candidates for the Class of 2023 and among the names are Tony Parker, Gregg Popovich, and Becky Hammon. Also among the nominees...
KENS 5
Random! Apparently Spurs great Tim Duncan is the most viewed NBA player in North Dakota
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs have plenty of fans across the United States. From Texas to New York, go to any Spurs road game and you'll see many fans supporting the Silver and Black in team jerseys and chanting "Go Spurs Go" in enemy arenas. And apparently,...
KENS 5
Spurs 124, Rockets 105: What they said after the game
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs snapped their two-game losing skid after beating the Houston Rockets, 124-105, on the road. Devin Vassell had 26 points and four rebounds to lead the team while Tre Jones added 13 points. Doug McDermott finished with 16 points and two assists while Zach Collins recorded 10 points off the bench.
