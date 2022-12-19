ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Brown Sports

Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision

Travis Hunter on Wednesday announced his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit stunned everyone when he committed last year to play for Deion Sanders at Jackson State. After enjoying a successful season under Sanders with the Tigers this year, Hunter entered the transfer portal once his coach left for Colorado. And Hunter is... The post Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
JACKSON, MS
KENS 5

Spurs 124, Rockets 105: What they said after the game

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs snapped their two-game losing skid after beating the Houston Rockets, 124-105, on the road. Devin Vassell had 26 points and four rebounds to lead the team while Tre Jones added 13 points. Doug McDermott finished with 16 points and two assists while Zach Collins recorded 10 points off the bench.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

