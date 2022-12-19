Read full article on original website
MLive.com
Former WMU football DE Andre Carter heading to Big Ten via transfer portal
KALAMAZOO, MI – Another member of Western Michigan’s defense is heading to a Power-Five football program, as pass rusher Andre Carter signed with Indiana on Wednesday. The 6-foot-5, 263-pound defensive end received his WMU degree in sport management earlier this month and will have one year of eligibility at Indiana.
MLive.com
Small-school kicker makes history by signing as preferred walk-on at Michigan
Shortly after Cordell Jones-McNally put his right foot into a 52-yard field goal attempt at Monday’s Blue-Grey All-American Game, he knew there was a problem. The Marcellus High School senior needed to rely on the reaction from the crowd and his teammates to see if his kick split the uprights, because at 5-foot-9, he couldn’t follow the ball’s trajectory from that far away.
MLive.com
Ex-WMU lineman Marshawn Kneeland joins Colorado, Coach Prime via transfer portal
KALAMAZOO, MI – Another outgoing Western Michigan transfer has found his next college football destination at a Power-Five program. Defensive end Marshawn Kneeland announced his commitment to the University of Colorado Thursday via Twitter after entering the transfer portal on Dec. 2. The Wyoming Godwin Heights graduate will have...
Despite coaching change, Razah Townsend never wavered from his commitment to WMU
East Kentwood senior Edge rusher Razah Townsend signed his national letter of intent to play college football at Western Michigan University
MLive.com
See Western Michigan football’s 2023 recruiting class from early signing day
KALAMAZOO, MI – What the future holds for the newest bunch of Broncos is unclear, but one thing is certain: Western Michigan’s 2023 recruiting class will be remembered as the first group brought in by new head football coach Lance Taylor. WMU received letters of intent from 12...
WNDU
Indiana Mr. Football Drayk Bowen commits to Notre Dame
MERRILLVILLE, Ind. (WNDU) - Wednesday was National Signing Day for high school football players across the country. Based on the list of players that signed their letters on intent to Notre Dame, Head Coach Marcus Freeman will have the 9th-ranked recruiting class in 2023, according to 24/7 Sports. One of...
Oregon Flips 5-Star Recruit From College Football Power
Oregon got a big-time commitment on Wednesday afternoon. Dan Lanning was able to flip five-star safety Peyton Bowen from Notre Dame. Bowen announced his commitment at his high school when he picked up an Oregon hat. Bowen is one of the best recruits in the 2023 class. He's the third-best...
MLive.com
WMU football locks in RB recruit, loses WR to EMU ahead of early signing day
KALAMAZOO, MI – A coaching change can wreak havoc on a college football recruiting class, but Western Michigan appears to have salvaged what is shaping up to be one of the Mid-American Conference’s best groups heading into Wednesday’s early signing day. The Broncos’ boasted the MAC’s second-best...
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Football: National Signing Day ain’t what it used to be
In time, all things will change. From the most important things in life to something as meaningless as college football’s National Signing Day — there’s no getting around the natural erosion and replacement that happens every single year. If you’ve followed college football and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish over the last two or three decades — you know this to be true.
townbroadcast.com
Drew Weber sidelined, but asked to coach at Olivet
The bad news is that Hopkins High School graduate Drew Weber (right) has been forced call it quits for his basketball career. A senior on the Olivet College basketball team, he has had three knee surgeries and tore his patella tendon again during the first practice of this season. However, the coaches have asked him to stay on as an assistant coach.
WNDU
Thank you & good luck, Matt!
South Bend Mayor James Mueller and city officials shared an update on Thursday morning on how they’re preparing for the incoming winter storm. Officers from the Roseland Police Department and St. Joseph County Police Department were called just before 3:20 a.m. on Thursday to a disturbance at the hotel.
southcountynews.org
Bud’s Bar, part of Schoolcraft’s history
People and buildings have much in common, if you think about it. Each has a beginning and an end in this world… with some having longer life spans than others. Like people, buildings can have a façade, serve multiple roles during their life, and have periods of prosperity and hardship.
WWMTCw
Portage Northern High School interim principal resigns
PORTAGE, Mich. — Portage Northern High School interim principal Michael Huber resigned following an incident at the October homecoming dance, the district announced Wednesday. Portage Public Schools Board of Trustees accepted his resignation at a board meeting Tuesday, Portage Public Schools Superintendent Mark Bielang said in an email to...
Blizzard Warning officially issued for 13 Michigan counties, more counties to come
COMPLETE UPDATE AS OF 7:30 A.M. THURSDAY- PLEASE READ THIS LINK FOR LATEST SNOWFALL FORECAST. The forecast information below is still very close, but is getting outdated now. The post link above has the latest update. The blizzard warnings are being hoisted for some Michigan counties. The start time tells...
Here’s How to Track Snowplows Across Southwest Michigan in Real-Time
As we head into the Winter season it's important to remember that Michigan Winters can look very different from year to year. However, the one thing we can always depend on is snow. At a recent meeting, the Kalamazoo City Commission approved a new GPS-tracking system for its city vehicles,...
Kalamazoo Area Clubs That Were Too Wild to Last
The club scene in Kalamazoo was crazy in the 80s and 90s. Maybe it was too wild to last. We asked Southwest Michigan, via Facebook, to tell us their crazy stories about Kalamazoo area clubs that are no longer open. The people of one specific Facebook Group, Vanished Kalamazoo, did not disappoint.
wtvbam.com
Winter Storm and Blizzard Warnings in effect throughout southwest Michigan
BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – A massive and dangerous winter storm threatens to be the Grinch that stole Christmas this weekend. It’s a Bah Humbug weather forecast as many festive holiday plans will likely have to be either postponed or cancelled altogether. A Winter Storm Warning is in...
Oh Snow! Parts of West Michigan Could Get 10 Inches of Snow This Weekend
It's looking like a wintry weekend in West Michigan... We recently told you it's likely West Michigan will see a white Christmas in 2022, as the National Weather Services predicts colder than average temperatures and snowfall above normal for the week leading up to the holiday - and NWS has just issued a Winter Weather Advisory for much of West Michigan this weekend, Dec. 16-18, 2022.
Woman delivers her own baby in snowstorm along US-131
A West Michigan woman delivered her own baby in a snowstorm along US-131 this weekend.
Battle Creek man hit, killed by minivan at scene of previous crash
A Battle Creek man was killed after troopers say he got out of his minivan following a crash and walked into the path of a passing vehicle.
