Marcellus, MI

MLive.com

Former WMU football DE Andre Carter heading to Big Ten via transfer portal

KALAMAZOO, MI – Another member of Western Michigan’s defense is heading to a Power-Five football program, as pass rusher Andre Carter signed with Indiana on Wednesday. The 6-foot-5, 263-pound defensive end received his WMU degree in sport management earlier this month and will have one year of eligibility at Indiana.
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive.com

Small-school kicker makes history by signing as preferred walk-on at Michigan

Shortly after Cordell Jones-McNally put his right foot into a 52-yard field goal attempt at Monday’s Blue-Grey All-American Game, he knew there was a problem. The Marcellus High School senior needed to rely on the reaction from the crowd and his teammates to see if his kick split the uprights, because at 5-foot-9, he couldn’t follow the ball’s trajectory from that far away.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Ex-WMU lineman Marshawn Kneeland joins Colorado, Coach Prime via transfer portal

KALAMAZOO, MI – Another outgoing Western Michigan transfer has found his next college football destination at a Power-Five program. Defensive end Marshawn Kneeland announced his commitment to the University of Colorado Thursday via Twitter after entering the transfer portal on Dec. 2. The Wyoming Godwin Heights graduate will have...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WNDU

Indiana Mr. Football Drayk Bowen commits to Notre Dame

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. (WNDU) - Wednesday was National Signing Day for high school football players across the country. Based on the list of players that signed their letters on intent to Notre Dame, Head Coach Marcus Freeman will have the 9th-ranked recruiting class in 2023, according to 24/7 Sports. One of...
SOUTH BEND, IN
The Spun

Oregon Flips 5-Star Recruit From College Football Power

Oregon got a big-time commitment on Wednesday afternoon. Dan Lanning was able to flip five-star safety Peyton Bowen from Notre Dame. Bowen announced his commitment at his high school when he picked up an Oregon hat. Bowen is one of the best recruits in the 2023 class. He's the third-best...
EUGENE, OR
onefootdown.com

Notre Dame Football: National Signing Day ain’t what it used to be

In time, all things will change. From the most important things in life to something as meaningless as college football’s National Signing Day — there’s no getting around the natural erosion and replacement that happens every single year. If you’ve followed college football and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish over the last two or three decades — you know this to be true.
SOUTH BEND, IN
townbroadcast.com

Drew Weber sidelined, but asked to coach at Olivet

The bad news is that Hopkins High School graduate Drew Weber (right) has been forced call it quits for his basketball career. A senior on the Olivet College basketball team, he has had three knee surgeries and tore his patella tendon again during the first practice of this season. However, the coaches have asked him to stay on as an assistant coach.
OLIVET, MI
WNDU

Thank you & good luck, Matt!

South Bend Mayor James Mueller and city officials shared an update on Thursday morning on how they’re preparing for the incoming winter storm. Officers from the Roseland Police Department and St. Joseph County Police Department were called just before 3:20 a.m. on Thursday to a disturbance at the hotel.
SOUTH BEND, IN
southcountynews.org

Bud’s Bar, part of Schoolcraft’s history

People and buildings have much in common, if you think about it. Each has a beginning and an end in this world… with some having longer life spans than others. Like people, buildings can have a façade, serve multiple roles during their life, and have periods of prosperity and hardship.
SCHOOLCRAFT, MI
WWMTCw

Portage Northern High School interim principal resigns

PORTAGE, Mich. — Portage Northern High School interim principal Michael Huber resigned following an incident at the October homecoming dance, the district announced Wednesday. Portage Public Schools Board of Trustees accepted his resignation at a board meeting Tuesday, Portage Public Schools Superintendent Mark Bielang said in an email to...
PORTAGE, MI
103.3 WKFR

Kalamazoo Area Clubs That Were Too Wild to Last

The club scene in Kalamazoo was crazy in the 80s and 90s. Maybe it was too wild to last. We asked Southwest Michigan, via Facebook, to tell us their crazy stories about Kalamazoo area clubs that are no longer open. The people of one specific Facebook Group, Vanished Kalamazoo, did not disappoint.
KALAMAZOO, MI
98.7 WFGR

Oh Snow! Parts of West Michigan Could Get 10 Inches of Snow This Weekend

It's looking like a wintry weekend in West Michigan... We recently told you it's likely West Michigan will see a white Christmas in 2022, as the National Weather Services predicts colder than average temperatures and snowfall above normal for the week leading up to the holiday - and NWS has just issued a Winter Weather Advisory for much of West Michigan this weekend, Dec. 16-18, 2022.
MICHIGAN STATE

